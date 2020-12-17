Log in
U S Global Investors : Funds to Pay Year-End Distributions

12/17/2020 | 04:49pm EST
December 17, 2020

SAN ANTONIO-Dec. 17, 2020-U.S. Global Investors, Inc. announces that seven of the mutual funds it manages will pay 2020 income dividend and/or capital gains distributions.

The record date is December 16, 2020, the ex-dividend date is December 17, 2020, and the payable date is December 18, 2020.

Shareholders should be aware that the distributions of dividends and/or capital gains will reduce each fund's net asset value (NAV) by the amount of the distribution. Market activity may also impact a fund's NAV on the ex-dividend date, so the total change in a fund's NAV may be more or less than its distribution.

Shareholders with automatic reinvestment will receive their distribution in the form of additional shares at the closing prices on December 17, 2020, while others will receive their distribution by check. The distributions do not affect the fund's total return.

The following is a list of the per share distribution amounts by fund.

Fund Income dividend per share Short-term capital gains per share Long-term capital gains per share
All American Equity Fund (GBTFX) $0.0191356 $0.000000 $0.000000
China Region Fund (USCOX) $0.049323 $0.000000 $0.141997
Emerging Europe Fund (EUROX) $0.221987 $0.000000 $0.000000
Global Resources Fund (PSPFX) $0.330255 $0.000000 $0.000000
Gold and Precious Metals Fund (USERX) $0.364995 $0.000000 $0.000000
Global Luxury Goods Fund (USLUX) $0.024364 $0.000000 $0.000000
World Precious Minerals Fund (UNWPX) $0.355156 $0.000000 $0.000000

Fund distributions are not directly correlated with short-term fund performance. This information is not intended as tax advice. Investors should consult a tax advisor with questions regarding their individual tax liability.

Please consider carefully a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and other important information, obtain a fund prospectus by visiting www.usfunds.com or by calling 1-800-US-FUNDS (1-800-873-8637). Read it carefully before investing. Foreside Fund Services, LLC, Distributor. U.S. Global Investors is the investment adviser.

All opinions expressed and data provided are subject to change without notice. Some of these opinions may not be appropriate to every investor. There is no guarantee that the funds will declare dividends in the future or that, if declared, will remain at current levels or increase over time.

Stock markets can be volatile and share prices can fluctuate in response to sector-related and other risks as described in the fund prospectus. Foreign and emerging market investing involves special risks such as currency fluctuation and less public disclosure, as well as economic and political risk. By investing in a specific geographic region, a regional fund's returns and share price may be more volatile than those of a less concentrated portfolio. The Emerging Europe Fund invests more than 25% of its investments in companies principally engaged in the oil & gas or banking industries. The risk of concentrating investments in this group of industries will make the fund more susceptible to risk in these industries than funds which do not concentrate their investments in an industry and may make the fund's performance more volatile.

Disclaimer

U.S. Global Investors Inc. published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 21:48:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4,48 M - -
Net income 2020 -4,68 M - -
Net cash 2020 7,72 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,04x
Yield 2020 1,58%
Capitalization 69,2 M 69,2 M -
EV / Sales 2019 5,17x
EV / Sales 2020 4,66x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart U.S. GLOBAL INVESTORS, INC.
Duration : Period :
U.S. Global Investors, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends U.S. GLOBAL INVESTORS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frank Edward Holmes CEO, Director & Chief Investment Officer
Jerold Howard Rubinstein Chairman
Lisa C. Callicotte Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Francis Lydon Independent Director
Roy D. Terracina Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
U.S. GLOBAL INVESTORS, INC.218.75%69
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.16.07%45 060
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-14.06%20 851
AMUNDI-3.08%16 615
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-4.73%12 489
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-3.68%10 924
