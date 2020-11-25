U S Gold : Director Tara Gilfillan Named Among 100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining

November 25, 2020

U.S. Gold Corp. Director Tara Gilfillan

Named Among 100 Global Inspirational

Women in Mining

ELKO, Nev., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. (Nasdaq: USAU) (the "Company"), a gold exploration and development company, today announced that newly appointed Director Tara Gilfillan, President of Optimize Group, has been named among 100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining:

https://www.womeninmining.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/2020- Edition_WIM100_vf.pdf

The 100 Global Inspirational Women were featured inMiningJournalon November 19, 2020.

"Congratulations to Tara Gilfillan for this well-deserved and highly acclaimed recognition," said Edward Karr, Executive Chairman of U.S. Gold Corp. "More than ever before, women are entering our industry, securing high profile executive roles, and demonstrating top tier influencer leadership. Improving technologies and environmental, social and governance (ESG) advancements in mining are creating a vibrant landscape that is benefitting substantially from the important contributions of women leaders."

Tara founded Optimize Group, a consultancy company that focuses on project development with passion and purpose. From mine to mill integration, they partner with your team on study development, capital projects, execution oversight, and due diligence. They are headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices in Brisbane, Australia and Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Women in Mining is a global organization composed of individuals employed in, associated with, or interested in the mining industry. The organization is not limited to women only. Members include engineers, geologists, land men, secretaries, lobbyists, mine workers, educators and concerned citizens. In addition to providing valuable educational benefits, the WIM organization offers members an opportunity to become acquainted and work with others involved in the mining industry and thereby acquire new personal and professional contacts. WIM's vision is to be the organization of choice for women, men, universities and companies to partner with to improve diversity and inclusion in the mining industry.

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company that has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates. Keystone and Maggie Creek are exploration properties on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp.,