CHEYENNE, Wyo., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. (Nasdaq: USAU) (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our"), a gold development and exploration company, today issued a CEO update outlining its recent and expected milestones, as it continues to advance its assets and projects (the "CEO Update") in 2024.

Operational and strategic highlights follow:

CK Gold Project

Anticipated Permit Approval H1 2024

Finalized Feasibility Study H1 2024

Shovel ready H2 2024 (pending Board of Directors' approval)

Robust Economics on Copper and Gold sales

Significant upside on additional resource, and aggregate opportunity

Well positioned to benefit from the rising gold and copper market

A low impact project with significant potential environmental benefits

Tax and employment benefits to the State of Wyoming

Exploration

Largely unrecognized value of assets, held at minimal holding cost

Keystone – a highly prospective 20-square mile exploration asset in Nevada , on trend with Nevada Gold Mines' Cortez Complex

, on trend with Cortez Complex Opportunity in Idaho with historic production

Company Valuation

Anticipated to emerge de-risked from current low share price valuation

Positioned to benefit from a bullish outlook for copper and gold

$4.0 million in treasury per recent quarterly statement

A copy of the CEO Update is available on the Company's corporate website.

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S.-focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. The CK Gold Project is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Feasibility Study technical report, which was completed by Gustavson Associates, LLC. Keystone is an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit www.usgoldcorp.gold.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this CEO Update are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

