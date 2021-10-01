Log in
    USPH   US90337L1089

U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.

(USPH)
U S Physical Therapy : Announces Acquisition

10/01/2021 | 07:31am EDT
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. ("USPH" or the “Company”) (NYSE: USPH), a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics and provider of industrial injury prevention services, today announced the acquisition of a company that will add to its industrial injury prevention services business.

The acquired company specializes in return-to-work and ergonomic services, among other offerings. The business generates more than $2.0 million in annual revenue. Through its Briotix subsidiary, USPH acquired the company’s assets at a purchase price of approximately $3.3 million.

Chris Reading, Chief Executive Officer, stated “We are pleased to be able to continue to grow our industrial injury prevention services business. We believe there are good cross-selling opportunities that will come from this acquisition with Briotix’s support.”

About U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.

Founded in 1990, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates 579 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 39 states. The Company's clinics provide preventative and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, treatment for neurologically-related injuries and rehabilitation of injured workers. In addition to owning and operating clinics, the Company manages 38 physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups. The Company also has an industrial injury prevention business which provides onsite services for clients’ employees including injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments.

More information about U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is available at www.usph.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 491 M - -
Net income 2021 40,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 428 M 1 428 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,91x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 3 967
Free-Float 83,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 110,60 $
Average target price 133,25 $
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher J. Reading President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carey P. Hendrickson Chief Financial Officer
Edward L. Kuntz Chairman
Chadd Pence Vice President-Information Systems
Jayne Fleck Pool Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Clinical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.-8.02%1 428
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-7.55%44 792
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA9.76%26 864
TOPCHOICE MEDICAL CORPORATION9.22%15 027
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD21.82%14 070
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED11.97%11 487