Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    USPH   US90337L1089

U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.

(USPH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-31 pm EDT
82.61 USD   -0.43%
07:31aU.S. Physical Therapy Announces Acquisition Of Six-Clinic Physical Therapy Practice
BU
08/23U S PHYSICAL THERAPY INC /NV : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/23U.S. Physical Therapy to Present at the 2022 Midwest Ideas Conference
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Acquisition Of Six-Clinic Physical Therapy Practice

09/01/2022 | 07:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. ("USPH" or the “Company”) (NYSE: USPH), a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics and provider of industrial injury prevention services, today announced an acquisition of a six-clinic physical therapy practice. The clinics are located in West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

USPH acquired 70% of the equity interests of the physical therapy practice with the practice’s founder and owners retaining 30%. The purchase price for the 70% equity interest was approximately $3.5 million. The business generates more than $2.5 million in annual revenue and has approximately 26,000 patient visits per year.

Chris Reading, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased to add another team of great partners to our USPH family. We are also pleased to add West Virginia to our growing list of states. We look forward to working with our new partners and their very talented team of clinicians and support staff. We remain excited about our growth plan and expect a busy development period to close out 2022.”

About U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.

Founded in 1990, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates 613 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 39 states. The Company's clinics provide preventative and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, treatment for neurologically-related injuries and rehabilitation of injured workers. In addition to owning and operating clinics, the Company manages 33 physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups. The Company also has an industrial injury prevention business which provides onsite services for clients’ employees including injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments.

More information about U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is available at www.usph.com. The information included on that website is not incorporated into this press release.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.
07:31aU.S. Physical Therapy Announces Acquisition Of Six-Clinic Physical Therapy Practice
BU
08/23U S PHYSICAL THERAPY INC /NV : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
08/23U.S. Physical Therapy to Present at the 2022 Midwest Ideas Conference
BU
08/17U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/15INSIDER SELL : US Physical Therapy
MT
08/10INSIDER SELL : US Physical Therapy
MT
08/08U S PHYSICAL THERAPY INC /NV MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
08/05Barrington Research Lowers U.S. Physical Therapy's Price Target to $107 From $123, Main..
MT
08/04U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Revises Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
08/04TRANSCRIPT : U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 551 M - -
Net income 2022 34,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 074 M 1 074 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,95x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 4 737
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.
Duration : Period :
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 82,61 $
Average target price 108,50 $
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher J. Reading Chief Operating Officer
Carey P. Hendrickson Chief Financial Officer
Edward L. Kuntz Chairman
Chadd Pence Vice President-Information Systems
Jayne Fleck Pool Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Clinical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.-13.54%1 074
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-9.60%30 073
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-30.34%13 989
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES27.17%12 732
IHH HEALTHCARE-15.53%12 196
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-1.22%11 214