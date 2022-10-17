Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    USPH   US90337L1089

U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.

(USPH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-17 pm EDT
79.11 USD   +2.18%
04:06pU.S. Physical Therapy Announces Impact to Operations from Hurricane Ian
BU
03:23pU S Physical Therapy : USPh Announces Impact to Operations from Hurricane Ian
PU
10/10U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call for Thursday, November 3, 2022
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Impact to Operations from Hurricane Ian

10/17/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. ("USPH" or the “Company”) (NYSE: USPH), a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics and provider of industrial injury prevention services, announced today that the operations of 51 of the Company’s 614 clinics were affected by Hurricane Ian. Due to the high winds, loss of electrical power, flooding and road closures attributed to the severe storm, U.S. Physical Therapy’s business was interrupted in large parts of the states of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. The Company estimates that approximately 3,500 patient visits, representing approximately $300,000 in revenue and gross profit contribution, were lost from September 26 through September 30. An additional 1,100 patient visits, representing approximately $95,000 in revenue and gross profit contribution, were lost in the first week of October. The Company expects continued interruption at several clinics for the next few weeks and will provide an update on its third quarter conference call scheduled for Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 10:30 am Eastern/9:30 am Central.

About U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.

Founded in 1990, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates 614 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 40 states. The Company's clinics provide preventative and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, treatment for neurologically-related injuries and rehabilitation of injured workers. In addition to owning and operating clinics, the Company manages 33 physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups. The Company also has an industrial injury prevention business which provides onsite services for clients’ employees including injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments.

More information about U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is available at www.usph.com. The information included on that website is not incorporated into this press release.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.
04:06pU.S. Physical Therapy Announces Impact to Operations from Hurricane Ian
BU
03:23pU S Physical Therapy : USPh Announces Impact to Operations from Hurricane Ian
PU
10/10U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conferenc..
BU
10/10U S Physical Therapy : USPh Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for Thur..
PU
10/03U S Physical Therapy : Announces Acquisition - Form 8-K
PU
10/03U.S. Physical Therapy Buys 80% Stake in Two-Clinic Practice for $4.2 Million
MT
10/03U S Physical Therapy Inc /nv : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/03U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Acquisition Of A Two-Clinic Physical Therapy Practice
BU
10/03U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. acquired 80% stake in Two-Clinic Physical Therapy Practice ..
CI
09/14Insider Sell: US Physical Therapy
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 551 M - -
Net income 2022 34,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 007 M 1 007 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,83x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 4 737
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.
Duration : Period :
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 77,42 $
Average target price 108,50 $
Spread / Average Target 40,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher J. Reading Chief Operating Officer
Carey P. Hendrickson Chief Financial Officer
Edward L. Kuntz Chairman
Chadd Pence Vice President-Information Systems
Jayne Fleck Pool Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Clinical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.-18.97%1 007
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-8.89%29 900
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES27.17%12 143
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-43.39%11 000
IHH HEALTHCARE-20.16%10 702
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-20.29%8 086