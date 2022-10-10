Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    USPH   US90337L1089

U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.

(USPH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:44 2022-10-10 am EDT
80.09 USD   +1.41%
11:01aU.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call for Thursday, November 3, 2022
BU
10:32aU S Physical Therapy : USPh Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for Thursday, November 3, 2022
PU
10/03U S Physical Therapy : Announces Acquisition - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call for Thursday, November 3, 2022

10/10/2022 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH), a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics and provider of industrial injury prevention services, announced that it will issue its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022 on Thursday, November 3, 2022. The results will be released before the opening of the stock market that day.

U.S. Physical Therapy’s management will host a conference call on Thursday, November 3rd, to discuss the results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

 

Conference Call

Date:

Thursday, November 3, 2022

 

Time:

10:30 am Eastern /9:30 am Central

 

Dial-In Number:

(866) 952-8559 Primary or

 

 

(785) 424-1743 Alternate

 

Conference ID:

USPHQ322

(In order to join this conference call, you will be required to provide the Conference ID listed above)

 

 

To participate, please call in 10 minutes prior to start time.

To listen to the live call, please go to www.usph.com and click on conference calls under the Investor Relations section. Please go to the website 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, a playback of the conference call can be accessed until February 3, 2023 at U.S. Physical Therapy’s website.

About U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.

Founded in 1990, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates 614 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 40 states. The Company's clinics provide preventative and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, treatment for neurologically-related injuries and rehabilitation of injured workers. In addition to owning and operating clinics, the Company manages 33 physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups. The Company also has an industrial injury prevention services business which provides onsite services for clients’ employees including injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments.

More information about U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is available at www.usph.com. The information included on that website is not incorporated into this press release.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.
11:01aU.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conferenc..
BU
10:32aU S Physical Therapy : USPh Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for Thur..
PU
10/03U S Physical Therapy : Announces Acquisition - Form 8-K
PU
10/03U.S. Physical Therapy Buys 80% Stake in Two-Clinic Practice for $4.2 Million
MT
10/03U S Physical Therapy Inc /nv : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/03U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Acquisition Of A Two-Clinic Physical Therapy Practice
BU
10/03U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. acquired 80% stake in Two-Clinic Physical Therapy Practice ..
CI
09/14Insider Sell: US Physical Therapy
MT
09/09U.S. Physical Therapy to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Fitness and Wellness Summit C..
AQ
09/08Insider Sell: U.S. Physical Therapy
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 551 M - -
Net income 2022 34,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 027 M 1 027 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,87x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 4 737
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.
Duration : Period :
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 78,97 $
Average target price 108,50 $
Spread / Average Target 37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher J. Reading Chief Operating Officer
Carey P. Hendrickson Chief Financial Officer
Edward L. Kuntz Chairman
Chadd Pence Vice President-Information Systems
Jayne Fleck Pool Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Clinical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.-17.35%1 027
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-11.90%28 381
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES28.26%12 481
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-40.93%11 514
IHH HEALTHCARE-21.53%10 903
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-19.82%8 353