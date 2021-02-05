U S Physical Therapy : USPh entered into the First Amendment to Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (Credit Agreement)

UNITED STATES
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 29, 2021
U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (713) 297-7000
Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.
On January 29, 2021, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH) (the "Company"), a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics and provider of industrial injury prevention services, entered into the First Amendment to Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (Credit Agreement). The commitment under the Credit Agreement remains at $125 million, with the maturity date extended from November 30, 2021, to November 30, 2025. The Credit Agreement is unsecured and includes certain financial covenants which include a consolidated fixed charge coverage ratio and a consolidated leverage ratio, as defined in the Credit Agreement. Refer to Exhibit 10.1 included with this report for a complete list of amendments to the Credit Agreement, and Exhibit 99.1 filed in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on November 14, 2017 to reference the Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement.
Proceeds from the Credit Agreement may be used for working capital, acquisitions, and for other purposes.
As of February 3, 2021, the outstanding balance advanced under the loan facility was $30 million.
Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.
Item 9.01 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS
SIGNATURE
