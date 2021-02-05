Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.    USPH

U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.

(USPH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U S Physical Therapy : USPh entered into the First Amendment to Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (Credit Agreement)

02/05/2021 | 05:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 29, 2021

U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Nevada

1-11151

76-0364866

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or

(Commission File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

organization)

1300 West Sam Houston Parkway South,

Suite 300, Houston, Texas

77042

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (713) 297-7000

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (seeGeneral Instruction A.2. below):

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
    Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, $.01 par value

USPH

New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On January 29, 2021, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH) (the "Company"), a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics and provider of industrial injury prevention services, entered into the First Amendment to Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (Credit Agreement). The commitment under the Credit Agreement remains at $125 million, with the maturity date extended from November 30, 2021, to November 30, 2025. The Credit Agreement is unsecured and includes certain financial covenants which include a consolidated fixed charge coverage ratio and a consolidated leverage ratio, as defined in the Credit Agreement. Refer to Exhibit 10.1 included with this report for a complete list of amendments to the Credit Agreement, and Exhibit 99.1 filed in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on November 14, 2017 to reference the Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement.

Proceeds from the Credit Agreement may be used for working capital, acquisitions, and for other purposes.

As of February 3, 2021, the outstanding balance advanced under the loan facility was $30 million.

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

See Item 1.01 above.

Item 9.01 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS

Exhibits

Description of Exhibit

10.1*

First Amendment to Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated as of January 29, 2021 among the Company, as the borrower, and Bank of

America, N.A., as Administrative Agent. *

* Furnished herewith.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.

Date: February 4, 2021

BY: /s/ Carey Hendrickson

Chief Financial Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

USPh - U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 22:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.
11:33aU S PHYSICAL THERAPY : USPh entered into the First Amendment to Second Amended a..
PU
02/04U S PHYSICAL THERAPY INC /NV : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creat..
AQ
01/21U S PHYSICAL THERAPY : USPh Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020 Release..
PU
01/21U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC. : Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020 Relea..
BU
2020U S PHYSICAL THERAPY INC /NV : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2020U S PHYSICAL THERAPY INC /NV : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8..
AQ
2020U S PHYSICAL THERAPY INC /NV : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2020U S PHYSICAL THERAPY INC /NV : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Chang..
AQ
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Adds to Selling Trend at US Physical Therapy
MT
2020U.S. Physical Therapy Acquires Three-Clinic Physical Therapy Practice for $9...
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 422 M - -
Net income 2020 33,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 53,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 683 M 1 683 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,99x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 4 300
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.
Duration : Period :
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 112,00 $
Last Close Price 130,97 $
Spread / Highest target -11,4%
Spread / Average Target -14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher J. Reading President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward L. Kuntz Chairman
Glenn D. McDowell Chief Operating Officer-West
Graham Reeve Chief Operating Officer-East Region
Carey P. Hendrickson Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.8.91%1 683
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.9.73%50 016
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-8.64%23 080
TOPCHOICE MEDICAL CORPORATION24.65%16 111
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A.16.78%12 222
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED6.71%11 392
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ