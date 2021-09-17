Log in
    USPH   US90337L1089

U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.

(USPH)
  Report
U S Physical Therapy : USPh to Participate in the Sidoti 2021 Fall Virtual Small Cap Investor Conference

09/17/2021 | 02:52pm EDT
CONTACT:

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.

Carey Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer

Email: Chendrickson@usph.com

Chris Reading, Chief Executive Officer

  1. 297-7000Three Part Advisors Joe Noyons
  1. 778-8424

U.S. Physical Therapy to Participate in the

Sidoti 2021 Fall Virtual Small Cap Investor Conference

Houston, TX, September 17, 2021 - U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH), a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics and provider of industrial injury prevention services (the "Company"), today announced Carey Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Sidoti 2021 Fall Virtual Small Cap Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. The presentation will cover an overview of the Company.

A copy of USPh's investor presentation is posted on the Company's website at www.usph.com.

About U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.

Founded in 1990, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates 578 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 38 states. The Company's clinics provide preventative and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, treatment for neurologically-related injuries and rehabilitation of injured workers. In addition to owning and operating clinics, the Company manages physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups. The Company also has an industrial injury prevention business which provides onsite services for clients' employees including injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments.

More information about U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is available at www.usph.com. The information included on that website is not incorporated into this press release.

###

Disclaimer

USPh - U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 18:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
