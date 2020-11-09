Log in
U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.

(USPH)
U S Physical Therapy : USPh to Present at the 29th Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference-2020

11/09/2020

CONTACT:

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.

Carey Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer

Chris Reading, Chief Executive Officer

  1. 297-7000Three Part Advisors Joe Noyons
  1. 778-8424

U.S. Physical Therapy to Present at the

29th Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference

Houston, TX, November 9, 2020 - U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH), a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics (the "Company"), today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Chris Reading, and Chief Financial Officer, Carey Hendrickson, will present at the 29th Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. The presentation will cover an overview of the Company.

A copy of the presentation is posted on the Company's website at www.usph.com.

About U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.

Founded in 1990, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates 548 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 39 states. The Company's clinics provide preventative and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, treatment for neurologically-related injuries and rehabilitation of injured workers. In addition to owning and operating clinics, the Company manages 38 physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups. The Company also has an industrial injury prevention business which provides onsite services for clients' employees including injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments.

More information about U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is available at www.usph.com. The information included on that website is not incorporated into this press release.

###

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 418 M - -
Net income 2020 29,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 36,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 177 M 1 177 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,81x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 4 300
Free-Float 83,4%
Technical analysis trends U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 99,00 $
Last Close Price 91,58 $
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Reading President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward L. Kuntz Chairman
Glenn D. McDowell Chief Operating Officer-West
Graham Reeve Chief Operating Officer-East Region
Lawrance W. McAfee CFO, Director, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.-19.91%1 177
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.125.66%40 944
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-32.78%22 353
IHH HEALTHCARE-1.28%11 207
TOPCHOICE MEDICAL CORPORATION130.16%11 163
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-9.33%10 654
