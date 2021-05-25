Log in
    USPH   US90337L1089

U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.

(USPH)
U S Physical Therapy : Participated in the UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference

05/25/2021 | 11:14am EDT
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH), a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics (the "Company"), today announced Chris Reading, Chief Executive Officer, and Carey Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer, participated in the UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference on Monday, May 24, 2021. The presentation covered an overview of the Company.

A copy of USPh’s investor presentation is posted on the Company’s website at www.usph.com.

About U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.

Founded in 1990, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates 565 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 39 states. The Company's clinics provide preventative and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, treatment for neurologically-related injuries and rehabilitation of injured workers. In addition to owning and operating clinics, the Company manages 40 physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups. The Company also has an industrial injury prevention business which provides onsite services for clients’ employees including injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments.

More information about U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is available at www.usph.com. The information included on that website is not incorporated into this press release.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 478 M - -
Net income 2021 35,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 42,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 514 M 1 514 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,16x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 3 720
Free-Float 83,7%
Technical analysis trends U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 124,75 $
Last Close Price 117,39 $
Spread / Highest target 15,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher J. Reading President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carey P. Hendrickson Chief Financial Officer
Edward L. Kuntz Chairman
Chadd Pence Vice President-Information Systems
Jayne Fleck Pool Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Clinical Services
