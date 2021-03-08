Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.    USPH

U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.

(USPH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U S Physical Therapy : USPh to Present at the 2021 Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

03/08/2021 | 05:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONTACT:

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.

Carey Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer Chris Reading, Chief Executive Officer (713) 297-7000

Three Part Advisors Joe Noyons

(817) 778-8424

U.S. Physical Therapy to Present at the 2021 Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Houston, TX, March 8, 2021 - U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH), a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics (the "Company"), today announced Chris Reading, Chief Executive Officer, and Carey Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the virtual Barclays Global Healthcare Conference scheduled on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 3:00 PM ET. The presentation will cover an overview of the Company.

A copy of USPh's investor presentation is posted on the Company's website at www.usph.com.

About U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.

Founded in 1990, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates 553 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 39 states. The Company's clinics provide preventative and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, treatment for neurologically-related injuries and rehabilitation of injured workers. In addition to owning and operating clinics, the Company manages 39 physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups. The Company also has an industrial injury prevention business which provides onsite services for clients' employees including injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments.

More information about U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is available at www.usph.com. The information included on that website is not incorporated into this press release.

###

Disclaimer

USPh - U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2021 22:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.
05:19pU S PHYSICAL THERAPY  : USPh to Present at the 2021 Barclays Global Healthcare C..
PU
05:18pU S PHYSICAL THERAPY INC /NV  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements a..
AQ
05:11pU S PHYSICAL THERAPY  : to Present at the 2021 Barclays Global Healthcare Confer..
BU
03/03INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Prolongs 90-Day Selling Trend at US Physical Therapy
MT
03/03INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Selling Trend Prolonged at US Physical Therapy
MT
03/01U S PHYSICAL THERAPY  : NV MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON..
AQ
02/26U S PHYSICAL THERAPY  : Barrington Research Downgrades US Physical Therapy to Ma..
MT
02/25U S PHYSICAL THERAPY  : Q4 Adjusted Earnings Rise, Dividend Reinstated
MT
02/25U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/25U S PHYSICAL THERAPY INC /NV  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 470 M - -
Net income 2021 32,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 45,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 462 M 1 462 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,11x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 3 590
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.
Duration : Period :
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 118,33 $
Last Close Price 113,33 $
Spread / Highest target 14,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher J. Reading President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carey P. Hendrickson Chief Financial Officer
Edward L. Kuntz Chairman
Chadd Pence Vice President-Information Systems
Jayne Fleck Pool Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Clinical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.-5.75%1 462
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-23.93%39 848
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-4.78%23 932
TOPCHOICE MEDICAL CORPORATION-22.61%11 716
IHH HEALTHCARE-3.82%11 447
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED1.93%11 195
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ