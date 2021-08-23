Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    USPH   US90337L1089

U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.

(USPH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U S Physical Therapy : to Participate in the 12th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Virtual Conference

08/23/2021 | 03:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH), a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics and provider of industrial injury prevention services (the "Company"), today announced Chris Reading, Chief Executive Officer, and Carey Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 12th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Virtual Conference on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. The presentation will cover an overview of the Company.

A copy of USPh’s investor presentation is posted on the Company’s website at www.usph.com.

About U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.

Founded in 1990, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates 577 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 39 states. The Company's clinics provide preventative and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, treatment for neurologically-related injuries and rehabilitation of injured workers. In addition to owning and operating clinics, the Company manages physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups. The Company also has an industrial injury prevention business which provides onsite services for clients’ employees including injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments.

More information about U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is available at www.usph.com. The information included on that website is not incorporated into this press release.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.
03:44pU S PHYSICAL THERAPY : USPh to Participate in the 12th Annual Midwest IDEAS Inve..
PU
03:31pU S PHYSICAL THERAPY : to Participate in the 12th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor ..
BU
08/19U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/18U S PHYSICAL THERAPY INC /NV : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08/18U S PHYSICAL THERAPY : Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of D..
PU
08/18U S PHYSICAL THERAPY INC /NV : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8..
AQ
08/11INSIDER TRENDS : US Physical Therapy Insider 90-Day Buying Trend Added to with P..
MT
08/10INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Days of Insider Buying at US Physical Therapy Eased Back wit..
MT
08/10INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Buying Prolonged with Purchase of US Physical Therapy S..
MT
08/09U S PHYSICAL THERAPY : NV MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 491 M - -
Net income 2021 40,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 416 M 1 416 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,89x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 3 967
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.
Duration : Period :
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 109,70 $
Average target price 133,25 $
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher J. Reading President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carey P. Hendrickson Chief Financial Officer
Edward L. Kuntz Chairman
Chadd Pence Vice President-Information Systems
Jayne Fleck Pool Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Clinical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.-8.77%1 416
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-19.75%38 869
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA22.20%30 145
TOPCHOICE MEDICAL CORPORATION-4.89%13 389
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD3.82%11 889
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED7.99%10 750