    USPH   US90337L1089

U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.

(USPH)
  Report
U.S. Physical Therapy to Participate in the Credit Suisse 30th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference - Form 8-K

11/05/2021 | 11:38am EDT
U.S. Physical Therapy to Participate in the
Credit Suisse 30th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference


Houston, TX, November 5, 2021- U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH), a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics and provider of industrial injury prevention services (the "Company"), today announced Carey Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Credit Suisse 30th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 8, 2021. The presentation will cover an overview of the Company.
A copy of USPh's investor presentation is posted on the Company's website at www.usph.com.

About U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.

Founded in 1990, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates 583 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 39 states. The Company's clinics provide preventative and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, treatment for neurologically-related injuries and rehabilitation of injured workers. In addition to owning and operating clinics, the Company manages physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups. The Company also has an industrial injury prevention business which provides onsite services for clients' employees including injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments.

More information about U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is available at www.usph.com. The information included on that website is not incorporated into this press release.

###


Disclaimer

USPh - U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 15:37:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 492 M - -
Net income 2021 40,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 406 M 1 406 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,86x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 3 967
Free-Float 83,7%
Technical analysis trends U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 108,97 $
Average target price 133,25 $
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher J. Reading President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carey P. Hendrickson Chief Financial Officer
Edward L. Kuntz Chairman
Chadd Pence Vice President-Information Systems
Jayne Fleck Pool Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Clinical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.-9.38%1 406
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-17.68%40 181
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA3.46%25 228
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD18.55%13 773
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED16.37%12 196
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED14.90%11 385