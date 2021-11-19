Log in
    USPH   US90337L1089

U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.

(USPH)
U.S. Physical Therapy to Participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference

11/19/2021 | 11:01am EST
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH), a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics and provider of industrial injury prevention services (the "Company"), today announced that Chris Reading, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Thursday, December 2, 2021. The presentation will cover an overview of the Company.

A copy of USPh’s investor presentation is posted on the Company’s website at www.usph.com.

About U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.

Founded in 1990, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates 583 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 39 states. The Company's clinics provide preventative and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, treatment for neurologically-related injuries and rehabilitation of injured workers. In addition to owning and operating clinics, the Company manages physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups. The Company also has an industrial injury prevention business which provides onsite services for clients’ employees including injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments.

More information about U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is available at www.usph.com. The information included on that website is not incorporated into this press release.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 493 M - -
Net income 2021 36,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 231 M 1 231 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,50x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 4 139
Free-Float 83,8%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 95,34 $
Average target price 132,25 $
Spread / Average Target 38,7%
Managers and Directors
Christopher J. Reading President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carey P. Hendrickson Chief Financial Officer
Edward L. Kuntz Chairman
Chadd Pence Vice President-Information Systems
Jayne Fleck Pool Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Clinical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.-20.72%1 231
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-17.42%40 383
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-3.92%23 040
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD18.73%13 720
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED18.27%11 986
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED8.96%11 210