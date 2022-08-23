Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    USPH   US90337L1089

U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.

(USPH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:43 2022-08-23 am EDT
81.57 USD   -1.35%
U.S. Physical Therapy to Present at the 2022 Midwest Ideas Conference
BU
08/17U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/15INSIDER SELL : US Physical Therapy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. Physical Therapy to Present at the 2022 Midwest Ideas Conference

08/23/2022 | 11:14am EDT
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH), a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics and provider of industrial injury prevention services (the "Company"), today announced that Chris Reading, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the 2022 Midwest Ideas Conference on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. The presentation will cover an overview of the Company.

A copy of USPh’s investor presentation is posted on the Company’s website at www.usph.com.

About U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.

Founded in 1990, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates 607 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 38 states. The Company's clinics provide preventative and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, treatment for neurologically-related injuries and rehabilitation of injured workers. In addition to owning and operating clinics, the Company manages 33 physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups. The Company also has an industrial injury prevention business which provides onsite services for clients’ employees including injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments.

More information about U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is available at www.usph.com. The information included on that website is not incorporated into this press release.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 550 M - -
Net income 2022 34,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 075 M 1 075 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,96x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 4 737
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.
Duration : Period :
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 82,68 $
Average target price 111,33 $
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher J. Reading Chief Operating Officer
Carey P. Hendrickson Chief Financial Officer
Edward L. Kuntz Chairman
Chadd Pence Vice President-Information Systems
Jayne Fleck Pool Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Clinical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.-13.47%1 075
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-12.24%29 371
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY31.35%19 758
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-27.97%14 294
IHH HEALTHCARE-13.49%12 468
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES18.48%11 970