    USPH   US90337L1089

U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.

(USPH)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:27:36 2023-01-11 am EST
87.37 USD   -0.07%
U.S. Physical Therapy to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BU
2022Insider Sell: US Physical Therapy
MT
2022Insider Sell: US Physical Therapy
MT
U.S. Physical Therapy to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/11/2023 | 10:05am EST
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH), a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics and provider of industrial injury prevention services (the "Company"), today announced that Chris Reading, Chief Executive Officer, and Carey Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The presentation will cover an overview of the Company.

A copy of USPh’s investor presentation is posted on the Company’s website at www.usph.com.

About U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.

Founded in 1990, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates 640 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 40 states. The Company's clinics provide preventative and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, treatment for neurologically-related injuries and rehabilitation of injured workers. In addition to owning and operating clinics, the Company manages 40 physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups. The Company also has an industrial injury prevention business which provides onsite services for clients’ employees including injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments.

More information about U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is available at www.usph.com. The information included on that website is not incorporated into this press release.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 553 M - -
Net income 2022 36,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 137 M 1 137 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,06x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 4 777
Free-Float 83,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 87,43 $
Average target price 102,33 $
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher J. Reading Chief Operating Officer
Carey P. Hendrickson Chief Financial Officer
Edward L. Kuntz Chairman
Chadd Pence Vice President-Information Systems
Jayne Fleck Pool Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Clinical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.7.90%1 137
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.2.77%33 808
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA4.80%16 643
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES6.03%14 598
IHH HEALTHCARE-3.05%12 142
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED2.66%10 415