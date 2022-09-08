Log in
    USPH   US90337L1089

U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.

(USPH)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:07 2022-09-08 pm EDT
78.47 USD   -0.76%
U.S. Physical Therapy to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Fitness & Wellness Summit Conference
BU
09/07U S PHYSICAL THERAPY INC /NV : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/07U.S. Physical Therapy to Present at the 15th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Fall Investment Conference
BU
U.S. Physical Therapy to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Fitness & Wellness Summit Conference

09/08/2022 | 11:31am EDT
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH), a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics and provider of industrial injury prevention services (the "Company"), today announced that Chris Reading, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Jefferies Virtual Fitness & Wellness Summit on Monday, September 12, 2022. The presentation will cover an overview of the Company.

A copy of USPh’s investor presentation is posted on the Company’s website at www.usph.com.

About U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.

Founded in 1990, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates 613 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 39 states. The Company's clinics provide preventative and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, treatment for neurologically-related injuries and rehabilitation of injured workers. In addition to owning and operating clinics, the Company manages 33 physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups. The Company also has an industrial injury prevention business which provides onsite services for clients’ employees including injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments.

More information about U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is available at www.usph.com. The information included on that website is not incorporated into this press release.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 551 M - -
Net income 2022 34,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 028 M 1 028 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,87x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 4 737
Free-Float 83,7%
Managers and Directors
Christopher J. Reading Chief Operating Officer
Carey P. Hendrickson Chief Financial Officer
Edward L. Kuntz Chairman
Chadd Pence Vice President-Information Systems
Jayne Fleck Pool Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Clinical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.-17.25%1 028
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-14.02%28 291
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-29.44%14 001
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES27.17%12 697
IHH HEALTHCARE-15.53%12 140
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-0.70%10 883