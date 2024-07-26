U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH), a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics and provider of industrial injury prevention services, announced that it will report its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, after the stock market closes, with the conference call to follow the next morning, on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

Conference Call Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2024 Time: 10:30 am Eastern/9:30 am Central Dial-In Number: (800) 245-3047 Primary or (203) 518-9765 Alternate Conference ID: USPHQ224 (In order to join this conference call, you will be required to provide the Conference ID listed above) To participate, please call in 15 minutes prior to start time.

To listen to the live call, please go to www.usph.com and click on conference calls under the Investor Relations section. Please go to the website 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, a playback of the conference call can be accessed until November 12, 2024, at U.S. Physical Therapy’s website.

About U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.

Founded in 1990, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates 681 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 42 states. The Company's clinics provide preventative and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, treatment for neurologically-related injuries and rehabilitation of injured workers. In addition to owning and operating clinics, the Company manages 41 physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups. The Company also has an industrial injury prevention services business which provides onsite services for clients’ employees including injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments.

