Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLCA   US90346E1038

U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS, INC.

(SLCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. Silica Announces Price Increases on Industrial and Specialty Products

02/02/2022 | 05:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KATY, Texas, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) said today that a portion of its Industrial and Specialty Products business will increase prices for the majority of its non-contracted engineered clay products used primarily in edible oil, industrial oil and petrochemical processes.

Price increases will range up to 15 percent, depending on the product and grade. The price increases are effective for shipments starting March 1, 2022.

This increase is driven by ongoing inflationary pressures around raw materials, packaging, logistics and maintenance expenses. 

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a global performance materials company and last-mile logistics provider and is a member of the Russell 2000 Index. The Company is a leading producer of commercial silica used in a wide range of industrial applications and in the oil and gas industry. Over its 121-year history, U.S. Silica has developed core competencies in mining, processing, logistics and materials science that enable it to produce and cost-effectively deliver over 400 diversified product types to customers across its multiple end markets. U.S. Silica's wholly owned subsidiaries include EP Minerals and SandBox Logistics. EP Minerals is an industry leader in the production of products derived from diatomaceous earth, perlite, engineered clays, and non-activated clays. SandBox Logistics is a state-of-the-art leader in proppant storage, handling and well-site delivery, dedicated to making proppant logistics cleaner, safer and more efficient. The Company currently operates 24 mines and production facilities and is headquartered in Katy, Texas.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.

Investor Contact
Patricia Gil
Vice President, Investor Relations
281-505-6011
gil@ussilica.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-silica-announces-price-increases-on-industrial-and-specialty-products-301474304.html

SOURCE U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS, INC.
05:29pU.S. Silica Holdings Raises Prices on Industrial, Specialty Products
MT
05:16pU.S. Silica Announces Price Increases on Industrial and Specialty Products
PR
2021Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on US Silica Holdings to $12 From $11, Maintains Un..
MT
2021US Silica Holdings to Hike Prices for Industrial, Specialty Products
MT
2021U.S. Silica Announces Price Increases on Industrial and Specialty Products
PR
2021U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
AQ
2021U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
2021Tranche Update on U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 14,..
CI
2021U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
2021US Silica Holdings Posts Wider Q3 Adjusted Loss, Higher Sales
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations