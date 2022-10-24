Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLCA   US90346E1038

U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS, INC.

(SLCA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-21 pm EDT
13.45 USD   +2.52%
07:01aU.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Announces Completion of $50 Million Loan Repurchase
PR
10/17U.S. Silica Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Call
AQ
10/14U.S. Silica Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Call
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Announces Completion of $50 Million Loan Repurchase

10/24/2022 | 07:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KATY, Texas, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA), a diversified industrial minerals company and the leading last-mile logistics provider to the oil and gas industry, today announced that it has completed a $50 million voluntary term loan principal repayment. The debt was retired at a discount to par using excess cash on hand. 

Bryan Shinn, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to utilize an additional portion of our robust year-to-date cash flow to deliver on our commitment to strengthen our balance sheet and improve U.S. Silica's leverage profile. This brings our total 2022 debt repurchases to $150 million. We continue to see strong performance across both of our business segments and remain focused on the execution of our long-term strategy to create shareholder value."

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a global performance materials company and is a member of the Russell 2000. The Company is a leading producer of commercial silica used in the oil and gas industry, and in a wide range of industrial applications. Over its 122-year history, U.S. Silica has developed core competencies in mining, processing, logistics and materials science that enable it to produce and cost-effectively deliver over 600 diversified products to customers across our end markets. U.S. Silica's wholly-owned subsidiaries include EP Minerals and SandBox Logistics™. EP Minerals is an industry leader in the production of products derived from diatomaceous earth, perlite, engineered clays, and non-activated clays. SandBox Logistics™ is a state-of-the-art leader in proppant storage, handling and well-site delivery, dedicated to making proppant logistics cleaner, safer and more efficient.  The Company has 28 operating mines and processing facilities and is headquartered in Katy, Texas.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws — that is, statements about the future, not about past events. Such statements often contain words such as "expect," "may," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "anticipate," "should," "could," "will," "see," "likely," and other similar words. Forward-looking statements address matters that are, to varying degrees, uncertain, such as statements regarding the ability of the Company to reduce its leverage ratio. The Company cannot give any assurance that such statements will prove correct. These statements are subject to, among other things, the risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's most recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual outcomes may vary materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact
Patricia Gil
Vice President, Investor Relations
(281) 505-6011
gil@ussilica.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-silica-holdings-inc-announces-completion-of-50-million-loan-repurchase-301656932.html

SOURCE U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS, INC.
07:01aU.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Announces Completion of $50 Million Loan Repurchase
PR
10/17U.S. Silica Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Call
AQ
10/14U.S. Silica Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Call
PR
09/27US Silica to Increase Prices by Up to 20% Amid Rising Costs
MT
09/27U.S. Silica Announces Price Increases on Industrial and Specialty Products
PR
09/26Morgan Stanley Adjusts U.S. Silica Holdings Price Target to $17 From $16, Maintains Equ..
MT
09/07Transcript : U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Presents at Barclays 2022 CEO Energy-..
CI
09/01U.S. Silica to Participate in the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Investor Conference
PR
08/30Insider Sell: U.S. Silica Holdings
MT
08/22Insider Sell: U.S. Silica Holdings
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations