Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.    SLCA

U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS, INC.

(SLCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U S Silica : Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Call

04/13/2021 | 05:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KATY, Texas, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2021 financial results before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Friday, April 30, 2021.

Conference Call

This release will be followed by a conference call for investors on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results. Hosting the call will be Bryan Shinn, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Don Merril, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Investors are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call by visiting the "Investor Resources" section of the Company's website at www.ussilica.com. The webcast will be archived for one year. The call can also be accessed live over the telephone by dialing (877) 869-3847 or for international callers, (201) 689-8261. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853 or for international callers, (201) 612-7415. The conference ID for the replay is 13718876. The replay will be available through May 30, 2021.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a global performance materials company and last-mile logistics provider and is a member of the Russell 2000 Index. The Company is a leading producer of commercial silica used in a wide range of industrial applications and in the oil and gas industry. Over its 121-year history, U.S. Silica has developed core competencies in mining, processing, logistics and materials science that enable it to produce and cost-effectively deliver over 400 diversified product types to customers across its multiple end markets. U.S. Silica's wholly owned subsidiaries include EP Minerals and SandBox Logistics™. EP Minerals is an industry leader in the production of products derived from diatomaceous earth, perlite, engineered clays, and non-activated clays. SandBox Logistics™ is a state-of-the-art leader in proppant storage, handling and well-site delivery, dedicated to making proppant logistics cleaner, safer and more efficient. The Company currently operates 24 mines and production facilities. The Company is headquartered in Katy, Texas.

Investor Contact:
Donald A. Merril
EVP and Chief Financial Officer
(301) 682-0302
merril@ussilica.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-silica-announces-timing-of-earnings-release-and-investor-call-301268201.html

SOURCE U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS, INC.
05:16pU S SILICA  : Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Call
PR
04/02INSIDER TRENDS : US Silica Holdings Insider Awarded Shares Uses Portion to Pay T..
MT
04/01SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating U.S. Silica H..
PR
03/30U S SILICA  : to Increase Prices of Industrial, Specialty Products
MT
03/30U S SILICA  : Announces Price Increases on Industrial and Specialty Products
PR
03/25U S SILICA  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts U.S. Silica Holdings PT to $8 From $6, Main..
MT
03/02U S SILICA  : B. Riley Raises US Silica Holdings' Price Target to $15 from $4.35..
MT
03/01U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC.  : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AQ
02/26U S SILICA  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
02/26SILICA HOLDINGS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ