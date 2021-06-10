Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    USX   US90338N2027

U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES, INC.

(USX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Diversity & Inclusion: Changing the Face of Trucking

06/10/2021 | 03:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The face of trucking is changing. People of different races, sexual identities, ethnicities, genders, religions, and backgrounds are joining the industry, bringing new perspectives to the table, and driving success for their organizations. In fact:

  • Companies devoted to diversity are 43% more likely to see above-average profits.
  • The number of drivers who identify as part of a minority group increased nearly 15% between 2013 and 2018 and continues to grow.
  • Companies with women on their executive teams are significantly more likely to outperform those with no female executives.
  • Though still a minority, more women, Indian Americans, and Hispanics are entering into the trucking industry than ever before.

U.S. Xpress will continue striving for and celebrating diversity and inclusion in a constant effort to help move your goods better every day.

In the spirit of Pride Month, Juneteenth, and other diversity-based holidays in June, some of our team members took the time to help spread the love. Check it out:

Disclaimer

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 19:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES, INC.
03:38pDIVERSITY & INCLUSION : Changing the Face of Trucking
PU
06/04INSIDER TRENDS : US Xpress Enterprises Insider Sale Scales Back 90-Days of Buys
MT
06/01US XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders..
AQ
05/12U S XPRESS ENTERPRISES  : Announces Virtual Conference Participation
BU
04/30U S XPRESS ENTERPRISES  : US XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ..
AQ
04/26U S XPRESS ENTERPRISES  : Transcript (opens in new window)
PU
04/23U S XPRESS ENTERPRISES  : Stephens Downgrades US Xpress Enterprises to Equalweig..
MT
04/23U S XPRESS ENTERPRISES  : Swings to Q1 Profit, Revenue Grows
MT
04/22U.S. XPRESS : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/22US XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 877 M - -
Net income 2021 52,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 415 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 551 M 551 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 9 440
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 12,75 $
Last Close Price 10,97 $
Spread / Highest target 36,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Eric Fuller President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cameron Ramsdell President-US Xpress Ventures
Eric A. Peterson Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Max L. Fuller Executive Chairman
Edward Hell Braman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES, INC.60.38%551
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.30.85%28 964
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.21.17%17 497
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.70.79%8 618
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.20.29%6 221
SAIA, INC.12.46%5 311