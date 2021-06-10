Diversity & Inclusion: Changing the Face of Trucking

The face of trucking is changing. People of different races, sexual identities, ethnicities, genders, religions, and backgrounds are joining the industry, bringing new perspectives to the table, and driving success for their organizations. In fact:

Companies devoted to diversity are 43% more likely to see above-average profits.

The number of drivers who identify as part of a minority group increased nearly 15% between 2013 and 2018 and continues to grow.

Companies with women on their executive teams are significantly more likely to outperform those with no female executives.

Though still a minority, more women, Indian Americans, and Hispanics are entering into the trucking industry than ever before.

U.S. Xpress will continue striving for and celebrating diversity and inclusion in a constant effort to help move your goods better every day.

In the spirit of Pride Month, Juneteenth, and other diversity-based holidays in June, some of our team members took the time to help spread the love. Check it out: