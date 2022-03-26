Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. - USX

03/26/2022 | 12:56am EDT
NEW YORK, March 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. ("U.S. Xpress" or the "Company") (NYSE: USX).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether U.S. Xpress and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On February 9, 2022, U.S. Xpress issued a press release announcing its results for the fourth quarter of 2021.  Among other items, U.S. Xpress reported non-GAAP earnings per share of -$0.08, missing consensus estimates by $0.20

On this news, U.S. Xpress's stock price fell $0.70 per share, or 15.84%, to close at $3.72 per share on February 10, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-us-xpress-enterprises-inc---usx-301511180.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
