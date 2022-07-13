Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    USX   US90338N2027

U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES, INC.

(USX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-13 pm EDT
2.990 USD   +0.67%
04:36pU.S. Xpress Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date
BU
06/24U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES, INC.(NYSE : USX) dropped from Russell 3000 Value Index
CI
06/24U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES, INC.(NYSE : USX) dropped from Russell 2500 Index
CI
U.S. Xpress Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date

07/13/2022 | 04:36pm EDT
Earnings conference call to begin at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 3, 2022

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) today announced it plans to release its second quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. U.S. Xpress will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 5 p.m. ET the same day to discuss its results.

Conference Call / Webcast Details:
Date: August 3, 2022
Time: 5 p.m. ET
Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1-877-423-9813
International Dial-In Number: 1-201-689-8573
The live webcast and a replay will be available on the U.S. Xpress investor website at investor.usxpress.com.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

Through its subsidiaries, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. offers customers over-the-road, dedicated, and brokerage services. Founded in 1985, the Company utilizes a combination of smart technology, a modern fleet of tractors, and a network of highly trained, professional drivers to efficiently move freight for a wide variety of customers. U.S. Xpress implements a range of digital initiatives and technology to drive innovation in the industry, streamline the value chain for customers and improve the overall driver experience. For more, visit usxpress.com.


© Business Wire 2022
