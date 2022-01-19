Log in
    USX   US90338N2027

U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES, INC.

(USX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release Date

01/19/2022 | 04:16pm EST
Earnings conference call to begin at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 9, 2022

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. U.S. Xpress will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 5 p.m. ET the same day to discuss its results.

Conference Call / Webcast Details:
Date: February 9, 2022
Time: 5 p.m. ET
Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1-877-423-9813
International Dial-In Number: 1-201-689-8573

The live webcast and a replay will be available on the U.S. Xpress investor website at investor.usxpress.com.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

Through its subsidiaries, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. offers customers over-the-road, dedicated, and brokerage services. Founded in 1985, the Company utilizes a combination of smart technology, a modern fleet of tractors, and a network of highly trained, professional drivers to efficiently move freight for a wide variety of customers. U.S. Xpress implements a range of digital initiatives and technology to drive innovation in the industry, streamline the value chain for customers and improve the overall driver experience. For more, visit usxpress.com.


All news about U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 942 M - -
Net income 2021 20,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 618 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 255 M 255 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 9 440
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
William Eric Fuller President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric A. Peterson Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Max L. Fuller Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Edward Hell Braman Independent Director
Dennis A. Nash Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES, INC.-13.80%255
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.-11.79%36 086
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.-1.91%21 054
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.-16.10%8 835
SAIA, INC.-17.93%7 325
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.-6.57%6 354