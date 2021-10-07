Log in
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. : Announces Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

10/07/2021 | 04:11pm EDT
Earnings conference call to begin at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 21, 2021

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) today announced that it will release its third-quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21, 2021. U.S. Xpress will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 5 p.m. ET the same day to discuss its results.

Conference Call / Webcast Details:
Date: October 21, 2021
Time: 5 p.m. ET
Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1-877-423-9813
International Dial-In Number: 1-201-689-8573

The live webcast and a replay will be available on the U.S. Xpress investor website at investor.usxpress.com.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

Through its subsidiaries, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. offers customers over-the-road, dedicated, and brokerage services. Founded in 1985, the Company utilizes a combination of smart technology, a modern fleet of tractors, and a network of highly trained, professional drivers to efficiently move freight for a wide variety of customers. U.S. Xpress implements a range of digital initiatives and technology to drive innovation in the industry, streamline the value chain for customers and improve the overall driver experience. For more, visit usxpress.com.

USX Financial


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 905 M - -
Net income 2021 45,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 421 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 441 M 441 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 9 440
Free-Float 48,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 8,76 $
Average target price 10,75 $
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Eric Fuller President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cameron Ramsdell President-US Xpress Ventures
Eric A. Peterson Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Max L. Fuller Executive Chairman
Edward Hell Braman Independent Director
