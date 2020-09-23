U S Xpress Enterprises : .S. Xpress Named &lsqo;Exceptional Performer&rsqo; in FedEx Grond&rsqo;s Prchased Transportation FY20 Awards

Chattanooga, Tenn. (Sept. 23, 2020) - U.S. Xpress, Inc., one of the nation's largest asset-based truckload carriers by revenue, was recently named an 'Exceptional Performer' in FedEx Ground's FY20 Purchased Transportation Awards. This is U.S. Xpress' second consecutive recognition from FedEx Ground, following a 'Carrier of the Year' award in 2019.

'U.S. Xpress is proud to be recognized by FedEx Ground. Our dedicated, brokerage, and over-the-road divisions work tirelessly to bring capacity to a truly first-class customer,' said Justin Harness, U.S. Xpress Chief Revenue Officer. 'FedEx Ground is making an enormous impact during the pandemic, and we are honored to play our part in getting product to people's homes during such a critical time.'

U.S. Xpress has a more than 20-year relationship with FedEx, also working with its Freight, Logistics and Express companies. As the coronavirus pandemic created a higher demand for shippers, U.S. Xpress expanded its service with FedEx Ground to meet the need.

'Exceptional Performers' are chosen for their demonstration of excellence in providing capacity, program participation, service, growth, and communication. U.S. Xpress was one of only two carriers named to the category this year.

About U.S. Xpress:

U.S. Xpress, Inc., a subsidiary of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc., is one of the nation's largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering customers over-the-road, dedicated, and brokerage services. Founded in 1985, the Company utilizes a combination of smart technology, a modern fleet of tractors and a network of highly trained, professional drivers to efficiently move freight for a wide variety of customers. U.S. Xpress implements a range of digital initiatives and technology to drive innovation in the industry, streamline the value chain for customers and improve the overall driver experience.

