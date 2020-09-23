Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc.    USX

U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES, INC.

(USX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U S Xpress Enterprises : .S. Xpress Named &lsqo;Exceptional Performer&rsqo; in FedEx Grond&rsqo;s Prchased Transportation FY20 Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 02:35pm EDT

Chattanooga, Tenn. (Sept. 23, 2020) - U.S. Xpress, Inc., one of the nation's largest asset-based truckload carriers by revenue, was recently named an 'Exceptional Performer' in FedEx Ground's FY20 Purchased Transportation Awards. This is U.S. Xpress' second consecutive recognition from FedEx Ground, following a 'Carrier of the Year' award in 2019.

'U.S. Xpress is proud to be recognized by FedEx Ground. Our dedicated, brokerage, and over-the-road divisions work tirelessly to bring capacity to a truly first-class customer,' said Justin Harness, U.S. Xpress Chief Revenue Officer. 'FedEx Ground is making an enormous impact during the pandemic, and we are honored to play our part in getting product to people's homes during such a critical time.'

U.S. Xpress has a more than 20-year relationship with FedEx, also working with its Freight, Logistics and Express companies. As the coronavirus pandemic created a higher demand for shippers, U.S. Xpress expanded its service with FedEx Ground to meet the need.

'Exceptional Performers' are chosen for their demonstration of excellence in providing capacity, program participation, service, growth, and communication. U.S. Xpress was one of only two carriers named to the category this year.

About U.S. Xpress:
U.S. Xpress, Inc., a subsidiary of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc., is one of the nation's largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering customers over-the-road, dedicated, and brokerage services. Founded in 1985, the Company utilizes a combination of smart technology, a modern fleet of tractors and a network of highly trained, professional drivers to efficiently move freight for a wide variety of customers. U.S. Xpress implements a range of digital initiatives and technology to drive innovation in the industry, streamline the value chain for customers and improve the overall driver experience.

USX Corporate

Source: U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc.

Media Contact:
Brad Carmony, PR Director
U.S. Xpress
(901) 568-3088
bcarmony@usxpress.com

Disclaimer

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 18:34:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES, INC.
02:35pU S XPRESS ENTERPRISES : .S. Xpress Named &lsqo;Exceptional Performer&rsqo; in F..
PU
09/09U S XPRESS ENTERPRISES : Michael Ducker Joins U.S. Xpress Board of Directors
BU
09/03US XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulatio..
AQ
09/03U S XPRESS ENTERPRISES : .S. Xpress Appoints Matt Herndon to President of Dedica..
BU
09/01U S XPRESS ENTERPRISES : Announces Virtual Conference Participation
BU
08/31US XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/05U S XPRESS ENTERPRISES : US XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND A..
AQ
07/28US XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
07/28U S XPRESS ENTERPRISES : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
07/16U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES, INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 772 M - -
Net income 2020 20,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 406 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 382 M 382 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 8 572
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 11,40 $
Last Close Price 7,71 $
Spread / Highest target 68,6%
Spread / Average Target 47,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Eric Fuller President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cameron Ramsdell President, U.S. Xpress Ventures
Max L. Fuller Executive Chairman
Eric A. Peterson Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Edward Hell Braman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES, INC.53.28%382
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.41.17%21 204
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.10.44%13 607
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.11.51%4 873
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.24.15%3 802
SAIA, INC.29.79%3 128
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group