  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    USX   US90338N2027

U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES, INC.

(USX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:53 2022-06-10 pm EDT
2.840 USD   -5.96%
03:42pU.S. Xpress Honors 181 Professional Drivers for 241 Million Safe Miles
BU
05/31US XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/25TRANSCRIPT : U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. Xpress Honors 181 Professional Drivers for 241 Million Safe Miles

06/10/2022 | 03:42pm EDT
The first four Million Miler in company history recognized

U.S. Xpress (NYSE: USX) honored 181 professional truck drivers from its U.S. Xpress and Variant brands for their more than 241 million combined miles of safe driving. To put the miles in perspective, that’s equal to 9,678 times around the Earth, or more than 500 trips to the moon and back. This group of elite drivers hit these safe driving milestones during the 2021 calendar year and were honored during an awards ceremony this week at the company’s Chattanooga, Tenn. headquarters.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220610005589/en/

U.S. Xpress celebrates its 2021 class of drivers with a million or more safe miles. (Photo: Business Wire)

U.S. Xpress celebrates its 2021 class of drivers with a million or more safe miles. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Professional truck driving is an often thankless job, so it’s always exciting to bring our most seasoned professionals to town for a few days of recognition and celebration,” said Eric Fuller, president and CEO of U.S. Xpress.

Jim Davis, a 35-year U.S. Xpress Dedicated driver, was the first driver in company history to reach four million safe miles. Also recognized were seven drivers reaching their three million safe driving milestones, 10 Drivers of the Year, and one Trainer of the Year.

The awards ceremony is part of a two-day event hosted by U.S. Xpress for drivers and their guests, which has been a company tradition since 1995. In addition to the awards, drivers were celebrated by office employees in an Honored Driver Walk of Fame and breakfast at company headquarters followed by an afternoon of activities and socializing in downtown Chattanooga with office staff and company leadership. Each driver also received a personalized award and company merchandise, including coveted Million Miler jackets.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. is on a mission to make goods move better every day. Since its founding in 1985, the company has evolved into a vital link in the supply chain, providing a portfolio of capacity solutions for its customers. This includes an established Dedicated fleet servicing some of the nation’s largest shippers, along with innovative over-the-road (OTR) and brokerage solutions. Variant, the company’s driver-first OTR division, is one of the fastest-growing fleets in the industry. U.S. Xpress’ brokerage offering, Xpress Technologies, provides greater capacity for shippers, and for carriers, tools and resources to better manage and grow their business. Powered by nearly 9,000 professionals, these businesses are driving innovation across the industry and helping to shape the future of logistics.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 156 M - -
Net income 2022 -2,80 M - -
Net Debt 2022 536 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 223x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 154 M 154 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 8 689
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 3,02 $
Average target price 3,69 $
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Eric Fuller President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric A. Peterson Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Max L. Fuller Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Edward Hell Braman Independent Director
Dennis A. Nash Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES, INC.-48.55%160
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.-29.61%28 778
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.-18.76%17 687
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.-29.12%7 390
SAIA, INC.-39.72%5 469
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.-17.96%5 468