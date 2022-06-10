U.S. Xpress Honors 181 Professional Drivers for 241 Million Safe Miles

The first four Million Miler in company history recognized

U.S. Xpress (NYSE: USX) honored 181 professional truck drivers from its U.S. Xpress and Variant brands for their more than 241 million combined miles of safe driving. To put the miles in perspective, that’s equal to 9,678 times around the Earth, or more than 500 trips to the moon and back. This group of elite drivers hit these safe driving milestones during the 2021 calendar year and were honored during an awards ceremony this week at the company’s Chattanooga, Tenn. headquarters.

“Professional truck driving is an often thankless job, so it’s always exciting to bring our most seasoned professionals to town for a few days of recognition and celebration,” said Eric Fuller, president and CEO of U.S. Xpress.

Jim Davis, a 35-year U.S. Xpress Dedicated driver, was the first driver in company history to reach four million safe miles. Also recognized were seven drivers reaching their three million safe driving milestones, 10 Drivers of the Year, and one Trainer of the Year.

The awards ceremony is part of a two-day event hosted by U.S. Xpress for drivers and their guests, which has been a company tradition since 1995. In addition to the awards, drivers were celebrated by office employees in an Honored Driver Walk of Fame and breakfast at company headquarters followed by an afternoon of activities and socializing in downtown Chattanooga with office staff and company leadership. Each driver also received a personalized award and company merchandise, including coveted Million Miler jackets.

