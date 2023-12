As an international distribution provider, U10 Corp is engaged in a value-added generator skill by creating customized products and services lines in the home and personal equipment. The group's offer is based primarily on a positioning in the interior design and home accessories universe, on the form of trendy items adapted according to the seasons and marketed in large quantity in the mass market. The group's first feature lies in the design of range. A range is a line of end products coordinated around a theme, designed for presentation through a self-service corners concept in the distributors' stores. The group's activity is organized around 2 forms: - Europe division (80.7% of net sales): complementary customized services provision to customers (design of the ranges and conditioning, linear implantation, regular visit of the outlets, etc.); - Asia division (19.3%): on the international stage, the focus is on the ranges customizing and manufacturers monitoring. Products are manufactured by subcontractors. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (79.8%), European Union (11.3%) and other (8.9%).