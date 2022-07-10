Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  U3O8 Corp.
  News
  Summary
    UWE.H   CA9034158001

U3O8 CORP.

(UWE.H)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:30 2022-07-08 am EDT
0.1400 CAD    0.00%
01:54pU3O8 : Corporate Presentation July 2022
PU
07/04U3O8 : Shareholders Elect New Board of Directors at the Annual and Special Meeting and the Company Issues Stock Options
PU
05/18U3O8 : Financial Statements 2022 Q1
PU
U3O8 : Corporate Presentation July 2022

07/10/2022 | 01:54pm EDT
A Green Resources Company

Toward Production & Storage of

Clean Energy:

Resources in

battery commodities & uranium

www.u3o8corp.com

July, 2022

Nuclear Energy

Power Storage

Rare Earths

TSX-V: UWE.H, Frankfurt: D9LN

Uranium

Vanadium, Nickel

Yttrium &

& Phosphate

Neodymium

1

A Green Resources Company

Forward-Looking Statements & Disclaimer

QP for Technical Disclosure - All scientific and technical disclosure contained herein has been prepared and approved by Dr. Richard Spencer, U3O8 Corp's President and CEO and a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Certain statements contained herein constitute forward-looking statements ("FLS") that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These FLS are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of U3O8 Corp., including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, geopolitical risks, volatility of commodity prices, assumptions used in resource estimates, economic analysis and financial projections, risks associated with the uncertainty of exploration results and estimates and that the resource potential will be achieved on exploration projects, and that a mine will be achieved on the Berlin Deposit. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on FLS. These FLS are made as of the date hereof and U3O8 Corp. assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Industry and peer information has been drawn from publicly available sources and have not been independently verified by U3O8 Corp. Comparisons of U3O8 Corp's resource and exploration targets with other uranium deposits are conceptual in nature, and have not been independently verified by U3O8 Corp. and information regarding these peer deposits are drawn from publicly available information.

Berlin Project, Colombia - contains a resource that was estimated in compliance with National Instrument 43-101, which is now considered a historic resource since it was estimated in 2012 and updated in 2013. The historic resource is of 1.5Mlb indicated at 0.11% U3O8 and 19.9Mlb inferred at 0.11% U3O8; plus a phosphate inferred resource of 0.8Mt at 9.3% P2O5 and vanadium inferred resource of 97mlb at 0.50% V2O5 defined on only the southern 3km of the 10.5km mineralized trend at Berlin. See March 2, 2012 - "Berlin Project, Colombia - National Instrument NI 43-101 Report" and the January 31, 2013 Technical Report entitled "Berlin Project, Colombia - Preliminary Economic Assessment, NI 43-101 Report".

Information on U3O8 Corp., its projects and technical reports in compliance with NI 43-101 are available on the company's web site at www.u3o8corp.com.

TSX-V: UWE.H, Frankfurt: D9LN

2

A Green Resources Company

Working Capital

On-goingturn-around:

Working captial

Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022

1,000,000

500,000

-

(500,000)

(1,000,000)

(1,500,000)

(2,000,000)

(2,500,000)

(3,000,000)

(3,500,000)

TSX-V: UWE.H, Frankfurt: D9LN

3

A Green Resources Company

Capital Structure

Market Cap at C$0.14: C$.2 million

Average daily trading volume: 41,000

Equity

Expiry

Exercise

Total

Price (C$)

Shares Issued & Outstanding

35,509,407

Warrants:

0

Options

Exp Dec 14, 2023

0.28

570,500

Exp Aug 21, 2025

0.12

652,500

Exp Jun 30, 2027

0.16

2,250,000

3,473,000

Fully Diluted

38,982,407

Shareholding in other public companies:

Consolidated Uranium Inc (CUR):

1,106,422

Labrador Uranium Inc (LUR)

237, 635

TSX-V: UWE.H, Frankfurt: D9LN

4

A Green Resources Company

U3O8 Corp. Board & Management

Name

Experience & Key Areas of Expertise

Function

Trumbull

• CEO of Alpha Gold North, Co-Founder of FDB Capital, CEO of Lincoln Hold Co Ltd.

• Serves on the boards of Metallica Metals Corp. & Wisr AI.

• Chair of the Board

Fisher

• Capital Market Advisor for Black Iron.

• Independent Director

• Formerly: President of New Wave Esports, Co-Founder of Sui Generis Investment Partners,

• Chair of Audit Committee

acquired by Forge First Asset Management

• Senior Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Voyager Metals Inc.

• Principal Michael R. Skutezky BA, LLB PC.

• Independent Director

Michael

• Chairman and Managing Director Rhodes Capital Corporation.

• Member of Audit

• Formerly: Assistant General Counsel of RBC Royal Bank, Senior Vice President Personal

Committee

Skutezky

Trust, National Trust Company, Associate,Stikeman Elliott (Budapest), General Counsel of

• Chair of Corporate

Telesysteme Internationale a Montreal, Associate of Byrne Crosby, Associate of Lang Michener

Governance & Comp.

LLP, General Counsel & Secretary Energy Fuels Inc., General Counsel & Secretary, Century Iron

Comm

Mines Corp., Chairman Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.

• President & COO of Consolidated Uranium Inc.

• Independent Director

Marty

• Formerly: Director Investment Banking CIBC Global Mining Team, .Associate Investment

• Chair of Health, Safety &

Banking Raymond James Limited, President of Soltice Gold Corp.,VP Technical Services &

Technical Committee

Tunney

Corporate Development NewCastle Gold Corp., Mining Engineer Newmont Mining Corporation -

• Member of the Audit

Nevada, Mining Engineer at Inco Limited.

Committee

Led the exploration teams that:

Richard

• Discovered the 3.3 million ounce Loma Larga gold deposit in Ecuador - Iamgold Corp.

(+23Moz silver);

• Non-independent Director

Spencer

• Grew gold reserves at Las Cristinas in Venezuela by 65% from 10Moz to 17Moz - Crystallex;

• President & CEO

• Grass roots discoveries of copper porphyries in Ecuador (for Gencor) - resources are:

23 billion pounds of copper + 4 Moz gold in Mirador, Panantza & San Carlos porphyries

John

• As CFO of IAMGOLD Corp., was the first to introduce the gold "money policy" - converted the

company's cash to gold at an average price of US$287/oz as an ultra-contrarian when the

• CFO

Ross

majors were still hedged and when the Bank of England was selling the country's gold

TSX-V: UWE.H, Frankfurt: D9LN

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

U3O8 Corporation published this content on 10 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2022 17:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 0,90 M - -
Net cash 2021 1,70 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,26x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4,97 M 3,84 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,4%
Managers and Directors
Richard Spencer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Charles Ross Chief Financial Officer
Trumbull Grant Fisher Independent Director
Michael R. Skutezky Independent Director
Marty Tunney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
U3O8 CORP.-51.72%4
JSC NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM-26.58%6 798
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD.-10.11%1 845
PALADIN ENERGY LTD-29.55%1 268
ENERGY FUELS INC.-27.12%857
DENISON MINES CORP.-22.41%853