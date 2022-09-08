Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. U3O8 Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UWE   CA9034158001

U3O8 CORP.

(UWE)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:55 2022-09-07 pm EDT
0.1650 CAD   -17.50%
08:20aU3O8 : Presentation
PU
08/18U3O8 Jumps 14% as Appoints New Chairman, CEO
MT
08/18U3O8 Appoints New Chairman, CEO
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U3O8 : Presentation

09/08/2022 | 08:20am EDT
A Green Resource Company

TSX-V:UWE | Frankfurt:D9LN

September 2022

www.u3o8corp.com

Nuclear Energy

Power Storage

Rare Earths

Disclosures

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This presentation has been prepared by U3o8 Corp. ("U3O8" or the "Company") solely for informational purposes. None of U3O8, its affiliates or any of their respective employees, directors, officers, contractors, advisors, members, successors, representatives or agents makes any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of any information contained in this presentation and shall have no liability for any representations (expressed or implied) contained in, or for any omissions from, this presentation. This presentation shall not constitute an offer, nor a solicitation of an offer, of the sale or purchase of securities. This presentation does not constitute an offering of securities of U3O8 and under no circumstances is it to be construed as a prospectus or advertisement or public offering of securities.

Certain information set forth in this presentation contains "forward-looking information", within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which includes, but is not limited to, management's assessment of future vision and strategy, the advancement of the Berlin Deposit, the estimation of mineral resources and work towards an economic analysis of the Berlin Deposit, project infrastructure availability, the demand for commodities, a shift to clean energy needs, improving mineral processing capabilities, advances in metal separation technologies, and an application for a OTCQB listing. Forward-looking information is provided to allow potential investors the opportunity of management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. Some of the FLS may be identified by words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "intend", "potential", "continue", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of U3O8, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, geopolitical risks, volatility of commodity prices, risks associated with there being no current mineral resource, risks associated with the uncertainty of exploration results and estimates and that the mineral resource potential will be achieved on exploration projects, and that a mine will be achieved on the Berlin Deposit. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this presentation is made as of the date hereof and U3O8 assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may otherwise be required by applicable securities laws.

Berlin Project, Colombia - The Berlin Project contains a historical mineral resource estimate that at the time was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The historical mineral resource estimate is contained in a report by Coffey Mining entitled "Berlin Project, Colombia - National Instrument NI 43-101 Report" with an effective date of March 2, 2012, and a preliminary economic assessment by Tenova Mining & Minerals (Australia) Pty Ltd. (formerly Bateman Engineering Pty Ltd.) entitled "Berlin Project, Colombia - Preliminary Economic Assessment, NI 43-101 Report" with an effective date of January 18, 2013. The historical mineral resource is of 1.5Mlb indicated mineral resource at 0.11% U3O8 and 19.9Mlb inferred mineral resource at 0.11% U3O8; plus, a phosphate inferred mineral resource of 0.8Mt at 9.3% P2O5 and vanadium inferred mineral resource of 97mlb at 0.50% V2O5 defined on only the southern 3km of the 10.5km mineralized trend at Berlin. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical mineral resource estimate as a current mineral resource. Therefore, U3O8 is not treating the historical mineral resource estimate as a current mineral resource. The Company has prepared a current technical report but has not defined a mineral resource at this time. The resource can be made current by suitably qualified QP using the existing drill intercepts to independently estimate the resource with chech assays of core as appropriate

Further, information on U3O8, its projects and current technical report entitled "U3O8 Technical Report on the Belin Deposit, Uranium - Battery Commodity Deposit, Colombia" dated April 28, 2022, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 are available on the Company's web site at www.u3o8corp.comand the under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Technical Disclosure and Qualified Person

All scientific and technical disclosure contained herein has been prepared, reviewed and approved by Dr. Richard Spencer, U3O8's Chairman and a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101.

TSX-V: UWE.H, Frankfurt: D9LN

2

Progression

Strengthened

Improved

Up listing to

New Vision

Board and

8%

the TSX-V

and Strategy

Management

Treasury

Insiders

Working towards advancing the Berlin deposit and broadening

our market and corporate development strategy

TSX-V: UWE.H, Frankfurt: D9LN

3

Experienced Team

Board of Directors

Dr. Richard Spencer Executive Chairman

  • Former CEO of U3O8 Corp. since 2008
  • Distinguished geologist with multiple discoveries including large deposit at Loma Larga in Ecuador (Iamgold Corp.)., significant growth of gold reserves at Las Cristinas in Venezuela (Crystallex International Corp.); and grass roots discoveries of copper porphyries in Ecuador (Gencor Ltd.) gold in Mirador, Panantza & San Carlos porphyries

Michael Skutezky

  • +40 years experience in the financial and resource sector, former Assistant General Counsel of RBC Royal Bank, SVP of National Trust Company, Associate, Stikeman Elliott (Budapest), General Counsel of Telesysteme Internationale, Associate of Lang Michener LLP, General Counsel & Secretary Energy Fuels Inc. and Century Iron Mines Corp., Chairman Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp
  • Current Senior Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Voyager Metals Inc., Principal of Michael R. Skutezky BA, LLB PC. and Chairman and Managing Director Rhodes Capital Corporation

Marty Tunney

  • +18 years of mining and capital markets experience, current President and COO of Consolidated Uranium Inc. Engineering experience with major mining companies (Newmont Mining Corp., Inco Ltd.) and senior executive roles with developers and explorers (Solitice Gold Corp. and NewCastle Gold Ltd.)
  • Former Director Investment Banking CIBC, .Associate Investment Banking Raymond James Ltd

Management

Trumbull Fisher

CEO

  • Former Chairman of U3O8 Corp. between June - August 2022
  • Capital markets and senior leadership experience including CEO of Alpha Gold North, Co-Founder of FDB Capital, CEO of Lincoln Hold Co Ltd.
  • Serves on the boards of Metallica Metals Corp. & Wisr AI, Capital Market Advisor for Black Iron
  • Former President of New Wave Esports, Co-Founder of Sui Generis Investment Partners, acquired by Forge First Asset Management

John Ross

• Former CFO of Iamgold Corp., and first to introduce the gold "money policy" - converted the company's cash to gold at an

average price of US$287/oz as an ultra-contrarian when the majors were still hedged and when the Bank of England was

CFO

selling the country's gold

TSX-V: UWE.H, Frankfurt: D9LN

4

Company Snapshot

Capital Structure1

Basic Shares Outstanding

60.6M

Options

3.4M

Warrants2

22.7M

Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding

86.8M

Share Price (Sept 1, 2022)

$0.23

Market Capitalization (Basic)

$14M

1As of August 18, 2022.

2 Strike prices from

Investments

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (TSXV:CUR)

1.1M Shares

Labrador Uranium Inc. (CSE:LUR)

0.2M Shares

TSX-V: UWE.H, Frankfurt: D9LN

5

Disclaimer

U3O8 Corporation published this content on 06 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 12:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
