U3O8 : Presentation

Berlin Project, Colombia - The Berlin Project contains a historical mineral resource estimate that at the time was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The historical mineral resource estimate is contained in a report by Coffey Mining entitled "Berlin Project, Colombia - National Instrument NI 43-101 Report" with an effective date of March 2, 2012, and a preliminary economic assessment by Tenova Mining & Minerals (Australia) Pty Ltd. (formerly Bateman Engineering Pty Ltd.) entitled "Berlin Project, Colombia - Preliminary Economic Assessment, NI 43-101 Report" with an effective date of January 18, 2013. The historical mineral resource is of 1.5Mlb indicated mineral resource at 0.11% U3O8 and 19.9Mlb inferred mineral resource at 0.11% U3O8; plus, a phosphate inferred mineral resource of 0.8Mt at 9.3% P2O5 and vanadium inferred mineral resource of 97mlb at 0.50% V2O5 defined on only the southern 3km of the 10.5km mineralized trend at Berlin. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical mineral resource estimate as a current mineral resource. Therefore, U3O8 is not treating the historical mineral resource estimate as a current mineral resource. The Company has prepared a current technical report but has not defined a mineral resource at this time. The resource can be made current by suitably qualified QP using the existing drill intercepts to independently estimate the resource with chech assays of core as appropriate

Further, information on U3O8, its projects and current technical report entitled "U3O8 Technical Report on the Belin Deposit, Uranium - Battery Commodity Deposit, Colombia" dated April 28, 2022, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 are available on the Company's web site at www.u3o8corp.comand the under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

All scientific and technical disclosure contained herein has been prepared, reviewed and approved by Dr. Richard Spencer, U3O8's Chairman and a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101.