Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. U3O8 Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UWE.H   CA9034158001

U3O8 CORP.

(UWE.H)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  10:43 2022-06-30 am EDT
0.1600 CAD   +6.67%
07:13aU3O8 : Shareholders Elect New Board of Directors at the Annual and Special Meeting and the Company Issues Stock Options
PU
05/18U3O8 : Financial Statements 2022 Q1
PU
05/18U3O8 : Md & a 2022 q1
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U3O8 : Shareholders Elect New Board of Directors at the Annual and Special Meeting and the Company Issues Stock Options

07/04/2022 | 07:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

At a board meeting after the ASM, Trumbull Fisher was elected Chairperson of the Company.

The number of shares voted was 8,349,386, representing 23.52% of the Company's outstanding shares.

For more information on the ASM and the matters voted on, please refer to the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 31st, 2022 available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. .

Issuance of Stock Options
The Company has issued an aggregate total of 2,250,000 stock options to board members, management, and consultants. The stock options have a five-year term and an exercise price of $0.16, corresponding to the closing price of the Company's stock on the NEX platform of the TSX Venture Exchange on June 30th, 2022. These options comply with the Company's standard option practice with one quarter of the options vesting on the date of grant and one quarter vesting on each of the six-month, 12-month and 18-month anniversaries of the date of grant.

About U3O8 Corp.
U3O8 Corp. is focused on the development of the Berlin Deposit in Colombia. Apart from uranium for clean, nuclear energy, the Berlin Deposit contains battery commodities including nickel, phosphate and vanadium. Phosphate is a key component of lithium-ion ferro-phosphate ("LFP") batteries that are being used by BYD, Tesla and a growing list of electric vehicle manufacturers. Nickel is a component of various lithium-ion batteries, while vanadium is the element used in vanadium redox flow batteries. Neodymium, one of the rare earth elements contained within the Berlin Deposit, is a key component of powerful magnets that are used to increase the efficiency of electric motors and in generators in wind turbines.

For further information, please contact:
Richard Spencer, President & CEO, U3O8 Corp., Tel: (647) 292-0225 richard@u3o8corp.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain "forward looking statements" related with the development plans, economic potential and growth targets of U3O8 Corp.'s Berlin Project. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intensions for the future, and include, but not limited to, statements with respect to: (a) the completion of a reactivation transaction or successful reactivation of the Berlin Project; (b) the potential for membrane technology to increase the efficiency of metal and phosphate extraction on the Berlin Project, (c) the price and market for uranium, battery commodities and rare earth elements, and (d) the future price of uranium. These statements are based on assumptions, including that: (i) the ability to find a profitable undertaking or successfully conclude a purchase of such an undertaking at all or on terms which are commercially acceptable; (ii) actual results of our exploration, resource goals, metallurgical testing, economic studies and development activities will continue to be positive and proceed as planned, (iii) requisite regulatory and governmental approvals will be received on a timely basis on terms acceptable to U3O8 Corp., (iv) economic, political and industry market conditions will be favourable, and (v) financial markets and the market for uranium, battery commodities and rare earth elements will continue to strengthen. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in such statements, including, but not limited to: (1) changes in general economic and financial market conditions, (2) changes in demand and prices for minerals, (3) the Company's ability to source commercially viable reactivation transactions and / or establish appropriate joint venture partnerships, (4) litigation, regulatory, and legislative developments, dependence on regulatory approvals, and changes in environmental compliance requirements, community support and the political and economic climate, (5) the inherent uncertainties and speculative nature associated with exploration results, resource estimates, potential resource growth, future metallurgical test results, changes in project parameters as plans evolve, (6) competitive developments, (7) availability of future financing, (8) the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including, without limitation, effects of COVID-19 on capital markets, commodity prices, labour regulations, supply chain disruptions and domestic and international travel restrictions, (9) exploration risks, and other factors beyond the control of U3O8 Corp. including those factors set out in the "Risk Factors" in our Management Discussion and Analysis dated May 2, 2022 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. U3O8 Corp. assumes no obligation to update such information, except as may be required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Disclaimer

U3O8 Corporation published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 11:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about U3O8 CORP.
07:13aU3O8 : Shareholders Elect New Board of Directors at the Annual and Special Meeting and the..
PU
05/18U3O8 : Financial Statements 2022 Q1
PU
05/18U3O8 : Md & a 2022 q1
PU
05/18U3O8 Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/03U3O8 : Md & a 2021 q4
PU
05/02U3O8 Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
05/02U3O8 Corp. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
04/11U3O8 : Receives Uranium Price Related Payment in CUR Shares
PU
2021U3O8 CORP. COMPLETES SALE OF THE LAG : Focuses on the Berlin Uranium and Battery Commoditi..
PU
2021International Consolidated Uranium Inc. completed the acquisition of Laguna Salada Proj..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 0,90 M 0,70 M 0,70 M
Net cash 2021 1,70 M 1,32 M 1,32 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,26x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,68 M 4,40 M 4,40 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart U3O8 CORP.
Duration : Period :
U3O8 Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Richard Spencer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Charles Ross Chief Financial Officer
Helen Molesworth Chairman
Keith Michael Barron Independent Director
Scott Douglas Morrison Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
U3O8 CORP.-44.83%4
JSC NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM-28.31%6 766
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD.-16.61%1 715
PALADIN ENERGY LTD-35.80%1 142
DENISON MINES CORP.-27.01%804
ENERGY FUELS INC.-34.37%773