U3O8 : Shareholders Elect New Board of Directors at the Annual and Special Meeting and the Company Issues Stock Options

At a board meeting after the ASM, Trumbull Fisher was elected Chairperson of the Company.

The number of shares voted was 8,349,386, representing 23.52% of the Company's outstanding shares.

For more information on the ASM and the matters voted on, please refer to the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 31st, 2022 available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. .

Issuance of Stock Options

The Company has issued an aggregate total of 2,250,000 stock options to board members, management, and consultants. The stock options have a five-year term and an exercise price of $0.16, corresponding to the closing price of the Company's stock on the NEX platform of the TSX Venture Exchange on June 30th, 2022. These options comply with the Company's standard option practice with one quarter of the options vesting on the date of grant and one quarter vesting on each of the six-month, 12-month and 18-month anniversaries of the date of grant.

U3O8 Corp. is focused on the development of the Berlin Deposit in Colombia. Apart from uranium for clean, nuclear energy, the Berlin Deposit contains battery commodities including nickel, phosphate and vanadium. Phosphate is a key component of lithium-ion ferro-phosphate ("LFP") batteries that are being used by BYD, Tesla and a growing list of electric vehicle manufacturers. Nickel is a component of various lithium-ion batteries, while vanadium is the element used in vanadium redox flow batteries. Neodymium, one of the rare earth elements contained within the Berlin Deposit, is a key component of powerful magnets that are used to increase the efficiency of electric motors and in generators in wind turbines.

