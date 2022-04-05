Log in
UA WITHYA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(STOWER)
Ua Withya Public : Notice of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (E-Meeting) through the Company's website

04/05/2022 | 08:18am EDT
Date/Time
05 Apr 2022 18:56:58
Headline
Notice of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (E-Meeting) through the Company's website
Symbol
STOWER
Source
STOWER
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Sky Tower pcl published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 12:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 138 M 4,14 M 4,14 M
Net income 2021 -50,7 M -1,52 M -1,52 M
Net cash 2021 176 M 5,27 M 5,27 M
P/E ratio 2021 -32,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 618 M 48,4 M 48,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,70x
EV / Sales 2021 13,9x
Nbr of Employees 360
Free-Float 53,5%
Chart UA WITHYA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ua Withya Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Theerachai Leenabanchong Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Onchulee Lawsmithikul Director, Senior Deputy MD-Finance & Accounting
Thanyaporn Jatejamlong Compliance Officer
Sivaraks Pinicharomna Independent Director
Pianchai Thawornrat Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UA WITHYA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-25.00%48
VINCI-0.82%56 888
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED10.20%36 325
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-3.68%34 007
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED5.35%22 119
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED3.49%19 994