  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Ua Withya Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STOWER   TH3404010Z01

UA WITHYA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(STOWER)
  Report
Ua Withya Public : Private Placement as per General Mandate (Edit price, number of shares and conditions for allocation of newly issued ordinary shares)

03/07/2022 | 06:40am EST
Date/Time
07 Mar 2022 18:14:49
Headline
Private Placement as per General Mandate (Edit price, number of shares and conditions for allocation of newly issued ordinary shares)
Symbol
STOWER
Source
STOWER
Full Detailed News 
                Increasing Capital

Subject                                  : Allotment of Additional Shares Under 
a General Mandate
Date of Board resolution                 : 07-Mar-2022
Number of allotted common shares         : 639,759,749
(shares)
Total of allotted shares (shares)        : 639,759,749
Par value (baht per share)               : 0.10
Type of allocated securities             : Common shares
  Allocated to                           : Private placement (PP)
    Person(s) receiving allotment(s)     : LEAPOINT COMPANY LIMITED
    Number of allotted shares (shares)   : 224,414,925
    % of Paid Up Capital after capital   : 0.81
increase
    Subscription price (baht per share)  : 0.10
  Allocated to                           : Private placement (PP)
    Person(s) receiving allotment(s)     : MR. RIKU PETTERI KULOVESI
    Number of allotted shares (shares)   : 224,414,925
    % of Paid Up Capital after capital   : 0.81
increase
    Subscription price (baht per share)  : 0.10
  Allocated to                           : Private placement (PP)
    Person(s) receiving allotment(s)     : QROI LIMITED
    Number of allotted shares (shares)   : 190,929,899
    % of Paid Up Capital after capital   : 0.69
increase
    Subscription price (baht per share)  : 0.10
    Subscription period                  : From 07-Mar-2022 to 08-Mar-2022
    Total shares allocated to Private    : 639,759,749
Placement (Shares)
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Sky Tower pcl published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 11:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 138 M 4,23 M 4,23 M
Net income 2021 -50,7 M -1,55 M -1,55 M
Net cash 2021 176 M 5,40 M 5,40 M
P/E ratio 2021 -32,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 446 M 74,8 M 74,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,40x
EV / Sales 2021 13,9x
Nbr of Employees 360
Free-Float 59,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Theerachai Leenabanchong Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Onchulee Lawsmithikul Director, Senior Deputy MD-Finance & Accounting
Thanyaporn Jatejamlong Compliance Officer
Sivaraks Pinicharomna Independent Director
Pianchai Thawornrat Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UA WITHYA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED12.50%75
ABB LTD-17.25%61 310
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-22.59%11 001
SIEMENS LTD-3.03%10 660
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-8.40%9 878
ABB INDIA LIMITED-3.56%5 971