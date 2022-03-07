Ua Withya Public : Private Placement as per General Mandate (Edit price, number of shares and conditions for allocation of newly issued ordinary shares)
03/07/2022 | 06:40am EST
07 Mar 2022 18:14:49
Private Placement as per General Mandate (Edit price, number of shares and conditions for allocation of newly issued ordinary shares)
STOWER
STOWER
Increasing Capital
Subject : Allotment of Additional Shares Under
a General Mandate
Date of Board resolution : 07-Mar-2022
Number of allotted common shares : 639,759,749
(shares)
Total of allotted shares (shares) : 639,759,749
Par value (baht per share) : 0.10
Type of allocated securities : Common shares
Allocated to : Private placement (PP)
Person(s) receiving allotment(s) : LEAPOINT COMPANY LIMITED
Number of allotted shares (shares) : 224,414,925
% of Paid Up Capital after capital : 0.81
increase
Subscription price (baht per share) : 0.10
Allocated to : Private placement (PP)
Person(s) receiving allotment(s) : MR. RIKU PETTERI KULOVESI
Number of allotted shares (shares) : 224,414,925
% of Paid Up Capital after capital : 0.81
increase
Subscription price (baht per share) : 0.10
Allocated to : Private placement (PP)
Person(s) receiving allotment(s) : QROI LIMITED
Number of allotted shares (shares) : 190,929,899
% of Paid Up Capital after capital : 0.69
increase
Subscription price (baht per share) : 0.10
Subscription period : From 07-Mar-2022 to 08-Mar-2022
Total shares allocated to Private : 639,759,749
Placement (Shares)
