Ua Withya Public : Private Placement as per General Mandate (Edit price, number of shares and conditions for allocation of newly issued ordinary shares)

Increasing Capital Subject : Allotment of Additional Shares Under a General Mandate Date of Board resolution : 07-Mar-2022 Number of allotted common shares : 639,759,749 (shares) Total of allotted shares (shares) : 639,759,749 Par value (baht per share) : 0.10 Type of allocated securities : Common shares Allocated to : Private placement (PP) Person(s) receiving allotment(s) : LEAPOINT COMPANY LIMITED Number of allotted shares (shares) : 224,414,925 % of Paid Up Capital after capital : 0.81 increase Subscription price (baht per share) : 0.10 Allocated to : Private placement (PP) Person(s) receiving allotment(s) : MR. RIKU PETTERI KULOVESI Number of allotted shares (shares) : 224,414,925 % of Paid Up Capital after capital : 0.81 increase Subscription price (baht per share) : 0.10 Allocated to : Private placement (PP) Person(s) receiving allotment(s) : QROI LIMITED Number of allotted shares (shares) : 190,929,899 % of Paid Up Capital after capital : 0.69 increase Subscription price (baht per share) : 0.10 Subscription period : From 07-Mar-2022 to 08-Mar-2022 Total shares allocated to Private : 639,759,749 Placement (Shares)