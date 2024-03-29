A Dividend of 22 Kobo per ordinary share of 50 kobo each, subject to the appropriate withholding tax and approval at the Annual General Meeting, will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on 6 June 2024.
Proposed Bonus
NOT APPLICABLE
Closure of Register
The Register of Members will be closed from 7 June to 13 June 2024 (both dates inclusive).
Qualification Date
6 June 2024
Cash Dividend Payment Date
On June 21, 2024, cash dividend will be paid electronically to shareholders ("Qualifying Shareholders") whose names appear on the Register of Members as at close of business on 6 June 2024, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.
E-Dividend Registration
Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download the Registrar'sE-Dividend Form - Africa Prudential,which is available on our Registrars website:www.africaprudential.com,complete and submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks.
Unclaimed Dividend Warrants and Share Certificates
Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.
Date of Annual General Meeting
The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at Festival Hotel, Diamond Estate, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos, Nigeria on 20 June 2024, at 10.00am.
Directors: Mr. Dan Agbor (Chairman); Mr. Khalifa Biobaku (Vice Chairman); Mr. Folasope Aiyesimoju (GMD); Mrs. Babafunke Ijaiya-Oladipo (ED); Mr. Debola Badejo (ED); Mrs. Suzanne Iroche; Mr. Karl Olutokun Toriola; Mr. Bolaji Odunsi.
UAC of Nigeria Plc is a diversified group organized around 5 areas of activity:
- production and sale of animal feed (63.5% of net sales). The group also produces cereals and edible oils;
- manufacturing of food products (21.1%): soft drinks, fruit juices, bottled water, snacks, ice cream, etc.;
- manufacturing and sale of paints (12.3%);
- fast food services (1.8%);
- other (0.9%): primarily financial services, logistics services and development and management of residential and commercial real estate assets.
All sales are in Nigeria.