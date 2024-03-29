Lagos, Nigeria, 29 March, 2024

UAC of Nigeria PLC hereby announces as follows:

Period Ended

Year Ended 31 December, 2023

Proposed Dividend

A Dividend of 22 Kobo per ordinary share of 50 kobo each, subject to the appropriate withholding tax and approval at the Annual General Meeting, will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on 6 June 2024.

Proposed Bonus

NOT APPLICABLE

Closure of Register

The Register of Members will be closed from 7 June to 13 June 2024 (both dates inclusive).

Qualification Date

6 June 2024

Cash Dividend Payment Date

On June 21, 2024, cash dividend will be paid electronically to shareholders ("Qualifying Shareholders") whose names appear on the Register of Members as at close of business on 6 June 2024, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

E-Dividend Registration

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download the Registrar'sE-Dividend Form - Africa Prudential,which is available on our Registrars website:www.africaprudential.com,complete and submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks.

Unclaimed Dividend Warrants and Share Certificates

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.

Date of Annual General Meeting

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at Festival Hotel, Diamond Estate, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos, Nigeria on 20 June 2024, at 10.00am.

Registrar

Africa Prudential PLC, 220B, Ikorodu Road, Palmgrove, Lagos Telephone: 0700 AFRIPRUD (0700 23747783).

Web:www.africaprudential.com; e-mail:CXC@Africaprudential.com

Investor Relations

Group Finance Director: Mrs. Funke Ijaiya-Oladipo

Telephone: +234 906 269 2908 Email:investorrelations@uacnplc.com

Dated this 29th day of March 2024

Ayomipo Wey

Company Secretary/Group General Counsel

uac of nigeria plc RC 341 uac house, 1 - 5 odunlami street, p.o. box 9, lagos nigeria. telephone: 01- 2701879, 0815 989 0023.www.uacnplc.com

Directors: Mr. Dan Agbor (Chairman); Mr. Khalifa Biobaku (Vice Chairman); Mr. Folasope Aiyesimoju (GMD); Mrs. Babafunke Ijaiya-Oladipo (ED); Mr. Debola Badejo (ED); Mrs. Suzanne Iroche; Mr. Karl Olutokun Toriola; Mr. Bolaji Odunsi.

