UAC OF NIGERIA : CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT - 2021

Principles
Reporting Questions
Explanation on application or deviation
Part A - Board of Directors and Officers of the Board
Principle 1: Role of the Board
i) Does the Board have an approved Charter
YES. THE BOARD CHARTER WAS LAST REVIEWED ON
"A
successful
Company is
which sets out its responsibilities and terms of
March 30, 2021
reference? Yes/No
headed
by
an
effective
If yes, when was it last reviewed?
Board which is responsible for
providing
entrepreneurial
and
strategic
leadership
as
well
as
promoting
ethical
culture
and
responsible
corporate citizenship. As a link
between
stakeholders
and
the Company, the
Board is to exercise oversight
and control to ensure that
management acts in the best
interest of the
shareholders
and other stakeholders while
sustaining
the
prosperity
of
the Company"
Principle
2: Board
Structure
i)
What are the qualifications and experiences
THE DIRECTORS ARE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS,
and Composition
|
of the directors?
WITH EXPERTISE IN LAW, BANKING, FINANCE, HUMAN
"The
effective
|
RESOURCES, ENGINEERING, ENVIRONMENT,
the
|
|
|
ii) Does the company have a Board-approved
YES. THE DIVERSITY POLICY WAS APPROVED BY THE
balance of skills and diversity
diversity policy? Yes/No
BOARD ON OCTOBER 28 2021. THERE IS STRONG
|
|
|
|
If yes, to what extent have the diversity targets
|
FEMALE REPRESENTATION WITHIN MIDDLE AND
|
been achieved?
|
|
SENIOR MANAGEMENT, AS WELL AS AT BOARD LEVEL
|
|
ACROSS THE UAC GROUP.
|
iii) Are there directors holding
|
|
YES. PLEASE SEE ATTACHED SCHEDULE
|
directorships? Yes/No
If yes, state names of the directors and the
|
|
|
|
|
NO. NONE OF THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS CHAIR ANY
|
iv) Is the MD/CEO or an Executive Director a
|
OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES.
|
If yes, provide the names of the
|
Committees.
Principle 3: Chairman
i) Is the Chairman a member or chair of any of
|
NO. THE CHAIRMAN DOES NOT CHAIR AND IS NOT A
|
|
the Board Committees? Yes/no
MEMBER OF ANY COMMITTEE.
|
|
ii)
|
At which Committee meeting(s) was the
|
NONE. THE CHAIRMAN DID NOT ATTEND ANY
|
|
|
COMMITTEE MEETING DURING THE PERIOD UNDER
|
|
REVIEW.
|
iii)
|
Is the Chairman an INED or a NED?
|
THE CHAIRMAN IS A NED
|
iv) Is the Chairman a former MD/CEO or ED of
|
NO. THE CHAIRMAN IS NOT A FORMER MD/CEO OR
|
ED OF THE COMPANY
|
v) When was he/she appointed as Chairman?
|
NOVEMBER 2015
|
REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018