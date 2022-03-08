Log in
    UACN   NGUACN000006

UAC OF NIGERIA PLC

(UACN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UAC OF NIGERIA : CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT - 2021

03/08/2022 | 03:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DocuSign Envelope ID: 9E1ED4B7-6410-4CFF-AD88-EFEA76E8D0A9

FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL OF NIGERIA

(Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment)

FRC/CG/001: TEMPLATE FOR REPORTING COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Section A: Introduction

Corporate Governance is a key driver of corporate accountability and business prosperity. The Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance, 2018 (NCCG 2018) seeks to institutionalize corporate governance best practices in Nigerian companies. It is also aimed at increasing entities' levels of transparency, trust and integrity, and create an environment for sustainable business operations.

The Code adopts a principle-based approach in specifying minimum standards of practice that companies should adopt. Where so required, companies are required to adopt the "Apply and Explain" approach in reporting on compliance with the Code. The 'Apply and Explain' approach assumes application of all principles and requires entities to explain how the principles are applied. This requires companies to demonstrate how the specific activities they have undertaken best achieve the outcomes intended by the corporate governance principles specified in the Code.

This will help to prevent a 'box ticking' exercise as companies deliberately consider how they have (or have not) achieved the intended outcomes. Although, the Code recommends practices to enable companies apply the principles, it recognises that these practices can be tailored to meet industry or company needs. The Code is thus scalable to suit the type, size and growth phase of each company while still achieving the outcomes envisaged by the principles.

This form seeks to assess the company's level of compliance with the principles in the NCCG 2018. Entities should explain how these principles have been applied, specify areas of deviation from the principles and give reasons for these deviations and any alternative practice(s) adopted.

Please read the instructions below carefully before completing this form:

  1. Every line item and indicator must be completed.
  2. Respond to each question with "Yes" where you have applied the principle, and "No" where you are yet to apply the principle.
  3. An explanation on how you are applying the principle, or otherwise should be included as part of your response.
  4. Not Applicable (N/A) is not a valid response.

1

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

DocuSign Envelope ID: 9E1ED4B7-6410-4CFF-AD88-EFEA76E8D0A9

Section B - General Information

S/No.

Items

Details

i.

Company Name

UAC OF NIGERIA PLC

ii.

Date of Incorporation

APRIL 22, 1931

iii.

RC Number

341

iv.

License Number

IT IS NOT A REQUIREMENT FOR THE

COMPANY

v.

Company Physical Address

UAC HOUSE, 1-5 ODUNLAMI STREET, LAGOS

vi.

Company Website Address

www.uacnplc.com

vii.

Financial Year End

DECEMBER 31

viii.

Is the Company a part of a Group/Holding Company?

YES

Yes/No

THE COMPANY IS ITSELF A HOLDING

If yes, please state the name of the Group/Holding

COMPANY

Company

ix.

Name and Address of Company Secretary

FOR THE REPORTING PERIOD:

NKEMDIRIM AGBOTI OF 1-5 ODUNLAMI

STREET, LAGOS [RESIGNED W.E.F 1st

FEBRUARY 2022]

CURRENT COMPANY SECRETARY:

AYOMIPO WEY

1-5 ODUNLAMI STREET, LAGOS

[APPPOINTED W.E.F FEBRUARY 8, 2022]

x.

Name and Address of External Auditor(s)

KPMG PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OF BISHOP

ABOYADE COLE STREET, VICTORIA ISLAND,

LAGOS

xi.

Name and Address of Registrar(s)

AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC OF 220B IKORODU

ROAD, PALMGROVE, LAGOS

xii.

Investor Relations Contact Person

FUNKE IJAIYA-OLADIPO

(E-mail and Phone No.)

investorrelations@uacnplc.com

+234 906 269 2908

xiii.

Name of the Governance Evaluation Consultant

DCSL CORPORATE SERVICES LIMITED

xiv.

Name of the Board Evaluation Consultant

DCSL CORPORATE SERVICES LIMITED

Section C - Details of Board of the Company and Attendance at Meetings

1. Board Details:

S/No.

Names of Board Members

Designation

Gender

Date First Appointed/

Remark

(Chairman, MD, INED,

Elected

NED, ED)

i.

MR. DANIEL AGBOR

CHAIRMAN

MALE

NOVEMBER 12 2015

ii.

MR. FOLASOPE

MD

MALE

MARCH 28 2018

AIYESIMOJU

iii.

DR. VITUS EZINWA

ED

MALE

NOVEMBER 1 2018

2

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

DocuSign Envelope ID: 9E1ED4B7-6410-4CFF-AD88-EFEA76E8D0A9

iv.

MRS. BABAFUNKE IJAIYA-

ED

FEMALE

JULY 28 2021

APPOINTED

OLADIPO

W.E.F JULY 28

2021

v.

DR. UMARU ALKA

NED

MALE

MARCH 7 2013

vi.

MR. BABATUNDE KASALI

NED

MALE

MARCH 7 2013

vii.

MR. BOLAJI ODUNSI

NED

MALE

OCTOBER 30 2018

viii.

DR. OKECHUKWU MBONU

NED

MALE

NOVEMBER 12 2015

RETIRED W.E.F

OCTOBER 15

2021

ix.

MRS. SUZANNE IROCHE

INED

FEMALE

AUGUST 1 2019

x.

MR. KARL TORIOLA

INED

MALE

JANUARY 1 2020

2. Attendance at Board and Committee Meetings:

S/No.

Names of Board

No. of

No. of Board

Membership of

Designation

Number of

Number of

Members

Board

Meetings

Board

(Member or

Committee

Committee

Meetings

Attended in

Committees

Chairman)

Meetings Held in

Meetings

Held in the

the Reporting

the Reporting

Attended in

Reporting

Year

Year

the Reporting

Year

Year

MR. DANIEL AGBOR

6

6

CHAIRMAN

Not a member

Not a

Not a member

Not a member

of any

member

Committee

MR. FOLASOPE

6

6

AIYESIMOJU

RISK

MEMBER

4

4

MANAGEMENT

DR. VITUS EZINWA

6

6

RISK

MEMBER

4

4

MANAGEMENT

[NO LONGER A

MEMBER W.E.F

25TH OCTOBER

2021]

MRS. BABAFUNKE

6

2

IJAIYA-OLADIPO

(representing

100%

attendance

since her

appointment)

RISK

MEMBER

4

Not

MANAGEMENT

Applicable

[BECAME A

(no

MEMBER W.E.F

committee

25TH OCTOBER

meeting was

2021]

held in 2021

after her

inclusion as a

member)

DR. UMARU ALKA

6

6

3

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

DocuSign Envelope ID: 9E1ED4B7-6410-4CFF-AD88-EFEA76E8D0A9

S/No.

Names of Board

No. of

No. of Board

Membership of

Designation

Number of

Number of

Members

Board

Meetings

Board

(Member or

Committee

Committee

Meetings

Attended in

Committees

Chairman)

Meetings Held in

Meetings

Held in the

the Reporting

the Reporting

Attended in

Reporting

Year

Year

the Reporting

Year

Year

GOVERNANCE

MEMBER

4

4

&

REMUNERATION

MR. BABATUNDE KASALI

6

6

RISK

MEMBER

4

4

MANAGEMENT

AUDIT

MEMBER

4

4

MR. BOLAJI ODUNSI

6

5

RISK

CHAIRMAN

4

4

MANAGEMENT

AUDIT

MEMBER

4

4

MRS. SUZANNE IROCHE

6

6

GOVERNANCE

CHAIR

4

4

&

REMUNERATION

MR. KARL TORIOLA

6

3

RISK

MEMBER

4

2

MANAGEMENT

DR. OKECHUKWU

6

4

MBONU

(representing

100%

attendance

until his

retirement)

GOVERNANCE

MEMBER

4

3

&

(representing

REMUNERATION

100%

attendance

until his

retirement)

Section D - Details of Senior Management of the Company

1.

Senior Management:

S/No.

Names

Position Held

Gender

1.

MR. FOLASOPE AIYESIMOJU

GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR

MALE

2.

DR. VITUS EZINWA

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

MALE

3.

MRS. FUNKE IJAIYA-OLADIPO

GROUP FINANCE DIRECTOR

FEMALE

4.

NKEMDIRIM AGBOTI

GENERAL COUNSEL/COMPANY

FEMALE

[resigned w.e.f 1st February 2022]

SECRETARY

5.

AYOMIPO WEY

COMPANY SECRETARY/GROUP

FEMALE

[appointed w.e.f February 8, 2022]

GENERAL COUNSEL

4

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

DocuSign Envelope ID: 9E1ED4B7-6410-4CFF-AD88-EFEA76E8D0A9

Section E - Application

Principles

Reporting Questions

Explanation on application or deviation

Part A - Board of Directors and Officers of the Board

Principle 1: Role of the Board

i) Does the Board have an approved Charter

YES. THE BOARD CHARTER WAS LAST REVIEWED ON

"A

successful

Company is

which sets out its responsibilities and terms of

March 30, 2021

reference? Yes/No

headed

by

an

effective

If yes, when was it last reviewed?

Board which is responsible for

providing

entrepreneurial

and

strategic

leadership

as

well

as

promoting

ethical

culture

and

responsible

corporate citizenship. As a link

between

stakeholders

and

the Company, the

Board is to exercise oversight

and control to ensure that

management acts in the best

interest of the

shareholders

and other stakeholders while

sustaining

the

prosperity

of

the Company"

Principle

2: Board

Structure

i)

What are the qualifications and experiences

THE DIRECTORS ARE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS,

and Composition

of the directors?

WITH EXPERTISE IN LAW, BANKING, FINANCE, HUMAN

"The

effective

discharge

of

RESOURCES, ENGINEERING, ENVIRONMENT,

ACCOUNTING, MANUFACTUTING, AND

the

responsibilities

of

the

TELECOMMUNICATIONS

Board and its committees is

assured by an appropriate

ii) Does the company have a Board-approved

YES. THE DIVERSITY POLICY WAS APPROVED BY THE

balance of skills and diversity

diversity policy? Yes/No

BOARD ON OCTOBER 28 2021. THERE IS STRONG

(including

experience

and

If yes, to what extent have the diversity targets

FEMALE REPRESENTATION WITHIN MIDDLE AND

gender)

without

been achieved?

SENIOR MANAGEMENT, AS WELL AS AT BOARD LEVEL

compromising

competence,

ACROSS THE UAC GROUP.

independence and integrity "

iii) Are there directors holding

concurrent

YES. PLEASE SEE ATTACHED SCHEDULE

directorships? Yes/No

If yes, state names of the directors and the

companies?

NO. NONE OF THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS CHAIR ANY

iv) Is the MD/CEO or an Executive Director a

OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES.

chair of any Board Committee? Yes/No

If yes, provide the names of the

Committees.

Principle 3: Chairman

i) Is the Chairman a member or chair of any of

NO. THE CHAIRMAN DOES NOT CHAIR AND IS NOT A

"The Chairman is responsible

the Board Committees? Yes/no

MEMBER OF ANY COMMITTEE.

If yes, list them.

for

providing

overall

leadership of the Company

ii)

At which Committee meeting(s) was the

NONE. THE CHAIRMAN DID NOT ATTEND ANY

and the Board, and eliciting

Chairman in attendance during the period

COMMITTEE MEETING DURING THE PERIOD UNDER

the constructive participation

under review ?

REVIEW.

of all Directors to facilitate

effective

direction

of

the

iii)

Is the Chairman an INED or a NED?

THE CHAIRMAN IS A NED

Board"

iv) Is the Chairman a former MD/CEO or ED of

NO. THE CHAIRMAN IS NOT A FORMER MD/CEO OR

the Company? Yes/No

ED OF THE COMPANY

If yes, when did his/her tenure as MD end?

v) When was he/she appointed as Chairman?

NOVEMBER 2015

5

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UAC of Nigeria plc published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 08:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
