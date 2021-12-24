UAC OF NIGERIA : DIRECTORS DEALINGS
LAGOS, DECEMBER, 2021
Notification of Share Dealing by Insiders
1. Details of the of Director/Insider
2. Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
GENERAL COUNSEL/COMPANY SECRETARY
b)
Initial
Initial Notification
notification/Amendment
3. Details of the issuer
a)
Name
UAC OF NIGERIA PLC (UACN)
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
0292002296E7G4H6E736
Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
4. transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the
Ordinary Shares
financial instrument, type
a)
of instrument
Identification Code
ISIN: NGUACN000006
Nature of the transaction
b)
Purchase of UACN shares
Price(s) and volume(s)
QUANTITY
UNIT PRICE (NGN)
4, 110
9.40
9, 328
9.40
c)
90, 562
9.45
4, 800
9.50
uac of nigeria plc
RC 341
uac house, 1 - 5 odunlami street, p.o. box 9, lagos nigeria. telephone: 01- 2701879, 0815 989 0023.
www.uacnplc.com
Directors: Mr. Dan Agbor (Chairman); Mr. Folasope Aiyesimoju (GMD); Dr. Vitus Ezinwa (ED); Mrs. Babafunke Ijaiya-Oladipo (ED); Dr. Umaru Alka; Mrs. Suzanne Iroche; Mr. Babatunde Kasali; Mr. Karl Olutokun Toriola; Mr. Bolaji Odunsi
Aggregate information
d)
-
Aggregated
108, 800
volume
N9.44 (Average Price on 4 Transactions)
-
Price
e)
Date of Transaction
December 22 - December 23 2021
f)
Place of Transaction
Nigerian Exchange Limited - Lagos, Nigeria
Signature:
Name of Signatory:
NKEMDIRIM AGBOTI
Designation of Signatory:
COMPANY SECRETARY
uac of nigeria plc
RC 341
uac house, 1 - 5 odunlami street, p.o. box 9, lagos nigeria. telephone: 01- 2701879, 0815 989 0023.
www.uacnplc.com
Directors: Mr. Dan Agbor (Chairman); Mr. Folasope Aiyesimoju (GMD); Dr. Vitus Ezinwa (ED); Mrs. Babafunke Ijaiya-Oladipo (ED); Dr. Umaru Alka; Mrs. Suzanne Iroche; Mr. Babatunde Kasali; Mr. Karl Olutokun Toriola; Mr. Bolaji Odunsi
Disclaimer
UAC of Nigeria plc published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 15:06:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about UAC OF NIGERIA PLC
Sales 2021
88 857 M
216 M
216 M
Net income 2021
-
-
-
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
27 372 M
66,5 M
66,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2021
0,31x
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,29x
Nbr of Employees
1 396
Free-Float
87,1%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
9,50 NGN
Average target price
11,04 NGN
Spread / Average Target
16,2%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.