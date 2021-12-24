Log in
UAC OF NIGERIA : DIRECTORS DEALINGS

12/24/2021 | 10:07am EST
LAGOS, DECEMBER, 2021

Notification of Share Dealing by Insiders

1. Details of the of Director/Insider

a) Name

NKEMDIRIM AGBOTI

2. Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

GENERAL COUNSEL/COMPANY SECRETARY

b)

Initial

Initial Notification

notification/Amendment

3. Details of the issuer

a)

Name

UAC OF NIGERIA PLC (UACN)

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

0292002296E7G4H6E736

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

4. transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the

Ordinary Shares

financial instrument, type

a)

of instrument

Identification Code

ISIN: NGUACN000006

Nature of the transaction

b)

Purchase of UACN shares

Price(s) and volume(s)

QUANTITY

UNIT PRICE (NGN)

4, 110

9.40

9, 328

9.40

c)

90, 562

9.45

4, 800

9.50

uac of nigeria plc RC 341

uac house, 1 - 5 odunlami street, p.o. box 9, lagos nigeria. telephone: 01- 2701879, 0815 989 0023. www.uacnplc.com

Directors: Mr. Dan Agbor (Chairman); Mr. Folasope Aiyesimoju (GMD); Dr. Vitus Ezinwa (ED); Mrs. Babafunke Ijaiya-Oladipo (ED); Dr. Umaru Alka; Mrs. Suzanne Iroche; Mr. Babatunde Kasali; Mr. Karl Olutokun Toriola; Mr. Bolaji Odunsi

Aggregate information

d)

-

Aggregated

108, 800

volume

N9.44 (Average Price on 4 Transactions)

-

Price

e)

Date of Transaction

December 22 - December 23 2021

f)

Place of Transaction

Nigerian Exchange Limited - Lagos, Nigeria

Signature:

Name of Signatory:NKEMDIRIM AGBOTI

Designation of Signatory: COMPANY SECRETARY

Disclaimer

UAC of Nigeria plc published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 15:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
