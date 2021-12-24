UAC OF NIGERIA : DIRECTORS DEALINGS

LAGOS, DECEMBER, 2021

Notification of Share Dealing by Insiders

1. Details of the of Director/Insider

a) Name NKEMDIRIM AGBOTI

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status GENERAL COUNSEL/COMPANY SECRETARY b) Initial Initial Notification notification/Amendment

3. Details of the issuer

a) Name UAC OF NIGERIA PLC (UACN) b) Legal Entity Identifier 0292002296E7G4H6E736

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

4. transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the Ordinary Shares financial instrument, type a) of instrument Identification Code ISIN: NGUACN000006 Nature of the transaction b) Purchase of UACN shares Price(s) and volume(s) QUANTITY UNIT PRICE (NGN) 4, 110 9.40 9, 328 9.40 c) 90, 562 9.45 4, 800 9.50

uac of nigeria plc RC 341

uac house, 1 - 5 odunlami street, p.o. box 9, lagos nigeria. telephone: 01- 2701879, 0815 989 0023. www.uacnplc.com

Directors: Mr. Dan Agbor (Chairman); Mr. Folasope Aiyesimoju (GMD); Dr. Vitus Ezinwa (ED); Mrs. Babafunke Ijaiya-Oladipo (ED); Dr. Umaru Alka; Mrs. Suzanne Iroche; Mr. Babatunde Kasali; Mr. Karl Olutokun Toriola; Mr. Bolaji Odunsi