UAC of Nigeria PLC - Q2 and H1 2023 Unaudited Results

NGX Ticker: UACN

Group Performance and Financial Review: Q2 2023

Revenue in Q2 2023 increased by 16% YoY to ₦28.3 billion on account of increased prices across all segments and volume growth in the Paints segment. All operating segments recorded revenue growth: Paints (+42%), QSR (+37%), Animal Feeds and Other Edibles (+12%), Packaged Food and Beverages (+11%).

Gross profit of ₦5.3 billion increased by 38% compared to ₦3.9 billion in Q2 2022. Gross profit margin of 19% (+ 306bps improvement) reflects the net impact of the price increases implemented in April and in June to mitigate the impact of inflation.

Operating profit of ₦665 million in Q2 2023 with a margin of 2.4% compared to the ₦257 million operating loss recorded in Q2 2022. Operating expenses increased by 14% YoY to ₦4.9 billion reflective of broader inflationary pressures. The most significant increases were distribution expenses, electricity and power costs, and personnel costs driven by higher haulage rates, electricity tariffs and diesel prices, and cost of living adjustments for employees. In response to the escalating cost environment, our operating companies implemented initiatives to improve operational efficiency which resulted in lower opex/sales ratio (36bps improvement YoY) of 17.3% in Q2 2023.

The Group recorded Net finance income of ₦2.9 billion in Q2 2023 (Q2 2022 Net finance cost: ₦630 million) which was supported by higher yield on investments and more materially, the Naira devaluation in June 2023 which resulted in a foreign currency revaluation gain of ₦3.6 billion on the holding company's treasury investment portfolio which c.30% is denominated in foreign currency.

Share of profit from associate companies of ₦486 million compared to share of loss of ₦79 million in Q2 2022 reflecting the net impact of the share of loss from UPDC PLC (₦36 million) and profit from MDS Logistics Limited (₦522 million) driven by sales from transport operations supported by the addition of trucks to the company's fleet as well as profit from disposal of non-core properties.

The revenue and operating margin impact as well as increase in net finance income resulted in a Profit before tax of ₦4.1 billion (Q2 2022 Loss before tax: ₦966 million). Total profit for the quarter was ₦2.4 billion compared to a loss after tax of ₦1.4 billion in Q2 2022. Earnings per share was 82 Kobo in Q2 2023 (Q2 2022: loss per share of 36 Kobo).

Segment Performance¹

Revenue (% and ₦m) Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Δ % vs Q2 2022 H1 2023 H1 2022 Δ % vs H1 2022 Animal Feeds and Other Edibles 15,544 13,859 12.2% 30,645 30,403 0.8% Paints 5,806 4,089 42.0% 9,777 8,745 11.8% Packaged Food and Beverages 6,840 6,172 10.8% 12,247 12,658 (3.2%) Quick Service Restaurants 972 708 37.3% 1,913 1,299 47.3% Earnings /(Loss) before Interest & Tax - EBIT (₦m) Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Δ % vs Q2 2022 H1 2023 H1 2022 Δ % vs H1 2022 Animal Feeds and Other Edibles (338) (773) (56.2%) (1,171) (136) 759.7% Paints 848 560 51.4% 1,239 1,320 (6.2%) Packaged Food and Beverages 528 200 163.5% 595 633 (6.0%) Quick Service Restaurants (157) (136) 15.6% (309) (273) 13.5% Profit/ (Loss) Before Tax - PBT (₦m) Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Δ % vs Q2 2022 H1 2023 H1 2022 Δ % vs H1 2022 Animal Feeds and Other Edibles (892) (1,370) (34.9%) (2,171) (1,500) 44.8% Paints 1,335 548 143.7% 1,912 1,329 43.8% Packaged Food and Beverages 1,282 196 555.1% 1,275 534 138.9% Quick Service Restaurants (266) (168) 58.6% (461) (334) 38.0%

1) Performance of the corporate head office not included in the table as it is not allocated to any segment.

Animal Feeds and Other Edibles

Revenue increased 12.2% YoY to N15.5 billion in Q2 2023 (Q2 2022: ₦13.9 billion) on account of increased prices across all product categories (poultry, fish feed, and concentrates) in response to escalating costs which more than offset volume underperformance. Operating loss of ₦338 million in Q2 2023 improved compared to Q2 2022 operating loss of ₦773 million. Although operating loss declined YoY due to increased revenue, recorded loss was on account of increased operating cost. The segment recorded a ₦892 million loss before tax in Q2 2023 compared to a ₦1.4 billion loss before tax in Q2 2022. Management efforts are focused on returning the business to profitability; however, industry conditions remain challenging.