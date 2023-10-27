UAC of Nigeria PLC - Q3 and 9M 2023 Unaudited Results

NGX Ticker: UACN

Animal Feeds and Other Edibles

Revenue increased 2% YoY to N15.3 billion in Q3 2023 (Q3 2022: ₦15.1 billion) on account of increased prices across all product categories (poultry, fish feed, and concentrates) in response to escalating costs which more than offset volume underperformance. Operating loss of ₦51 million in Q3 2023 improved compared to Q3 2022 operating loss of ₦1.6 billion on account of operational and production efficiency as well as increased revenue. The segment recorded a ₦605 million loss before tax in Q3 2023 compared to a ₦1.9 billion loss before tax in Q3 2022. Management efforts are focused on maintaining the improved profitability trend of the segment which was modestly achieved during the quarter.

Paints

Revenue increased 27% YoY to ₦5.5 billion in Q3 2023 (Q3 2022: N4.3 billion) driven by price increases implemented in June and August to mitigate the impact of inflation on raw materials as well as volume growth. Operating profit was 24% lower YoY at ₦426 million on account of increased operating costs (50% higher YoY), particularly selling and distribution expenses and staff costs. Profit before tax was ₦414 million in Q3 2023, a decline of 34% compared with ₦623 million recorded in Q3 2022. Profitability was impacted by net finance costs recorded in the quarter.

Packaged Food and Beverages

Revenue increased 32% YoY to ₦7.3 billion in Q3 2023 (Q3 2022: ₦5.6 billion) driven by revenue growth in snacks (+52%), and water (+25%) which more than offset lower sales of the more discretionary ice cream category (-16%) in the quarter. Operating profit was ₦488 million compared to operating loss of ₦98 million in Q3 2022 supported by strong sales growth, lower conversion cost as a result of strategic management initiatives to improve operational efficiency, as well as cost control measures to limit impact of inflation on operating costs. Profit before tax was ₦489 million in Q3 2023 compared to loss before tax of ₦57 million recorded in Q3 2022.

Quick Service Restaurants (QSR)

Revenue increased 2% YoY to ₦864 million in Q3 2023 (Q3 2022: ₦845 million) driven by increased sales of company- owned restaurants (corporate stores) in Lagos and Abuja. The segment recorded a ₦148 million operating loss in Q3 2023 (Q3 2022: ₦163 million loss) reflective of the impact of escalating power costs on store profitability as well as impact of inflation on cost of sales. The QSR segment recorded a ₦231 million loss before tax in Q2 2023 (Q3 2022: ₦213 million loss before tax). QSR management is working on efforts to drive profitability by implementing production cost optimisation initiatives and also limiting costs especially in power generation at the corporate stores.

Associate: Real Estate (UPDC - 42.85% ownership)

UPDC's Q3 2023 revenue increased 71% YoY to ₦1.6 billion (Q3 2022: ₦952 million) driven by increased sales of plots of Pinnock Prime Estate, sale of plots at Hampshire estate, higher facility management fees, and the operationalization of UPDC Hotel which was formally reopened in September 2022. UPDC recorded operating profit of ₦202 million in Q3 2023 (Q3 2022: ₦143 million operating loss) due to increased revenue. Net finance costs decreased by 39% YoY to ₦57 million driven by the part repayment (₦1.1 billion) of its shareholder loan. UPDC recorded profit before tax of ₦146 million in Q3 2023, compared to the ₦235 million loss before tax recorded in Q3 2022.

Associate: Logistics (MDS Logistics - 43% ownership)

MDS Logistics' revenue increased 53% YoY to ₦4 billion in Q3 2023 from ₦2.6 billion in Q3 2022, driven by the expansion of the transport operation (addition of trucks to the company's fleet) and warehouse business. Operating profit was ₦686 million (Q3 2022: ₦383 million) supported by gross margin expansion and other income of ₦40 million from the disposal of assets. Net finance cost increased by 289% to ₦466 million in Q3 2023 compared to ₦120 million in Q3 2022 on account of increased debt and higher finance costs to fund recent expansion of the company's transport fleet. MDS Logistics recorded a profit before tax of ₦220 million in Q3 2023 compared to a profit before tax of ₦263 million in Q3 2022.

