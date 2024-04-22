LAGOS, NIGERIA 22 APRIL 2024

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING FOR THE CONSIDERATION AND APPROVAL OF THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

This notice serves to inform the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX") and the investing public that a meeting of the Board of Directors of UAC of Nigeria PLC ("the Company") is scheduled for Monday 29 April 2024, to consider amongst other agenda items, the Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 31 March 2024 ("Q1 2024 Unaudited Accounts").

As earlier announced and in compliance with the post-listing requirements of NGX for listed companies, the closed period in respect of the Q1 2024 Unaudited Accounts which commenced on April 1, 2024, will continue until 24 hours after the release of the Q1 2024 Unaudited Accounts.

Accordingly, no insider and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company until 24 hours after the release of the Q1 2024 Unaudited Accounts via NGX's Issuers' Portal and by extension, the public.

Thank you.

For: UAC of Nigeria PLC

Ayomipo Wey

Company Secretary/Group General Counsel

uac of nigeria plc RC 341

uac house, 1 - 5 odunlami street, p.o. box 9, lagos nigeria. telephone: 01- 2701879, 0815 989 0023. www.uacnplc.com

Directors: Mr. Dan Agbor (Chairman); Mr. Khalifa Biobaku (Vice Chairman); Mr. Folasope Aiyesimoju (GMD); Mrs. Babafunke Ijaiya- Oladipo (ED); Mr. Debola Badejo (ED); Mrs. Suzanne Iroche; Mr. Karl Olutokun Toriola; Mr. Bolaji Odunsi.