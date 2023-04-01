UAC OF NIGERIA : NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD

Lagos, Nigeria, March 31, 2023

NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD

In accordance with the relevant provisions of the Rule Book of the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX"), the Closed Period for trading in the securities of UAC of Nigeria PLC (the "Company") commences on April 1, 2023 in respect of the Q1 2023 Unaudited Financial Statements ("Q1 2023 Unaudited Accounts").

Hence no director, persons discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information, advisers and consultants of the Company, other insiders and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company traded on the Nigeria Exchange until 24 hours after release of the Q1 2023 Unaudited Accounts via NGX's issuer's portal and by extension, the general public.

Thank you.

For: UAC of Nigeria PLC

Ayomipo Wey

Company Secretary/Group General Counsel

UAC of Nigeria PLC has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link: https://www.uacnplc.com/investors/. For any investment related enquiry, please contact investorrelations@uacnplc.com.

uac of nigeria plc RC 341

uac house, 1 - 5 odunlami street, p.o. box 9, lagos nigeria. telephone: 01- 2701879, 0815 989 0023. www.uacnplc.com

Directors: Mr. Dan Agbor (Chairman); Mr. Folasope Aiyesimoju (GMD); Dr. Vitus Ezinwa (ED); Mrs. Babafunke Ijaiya-Oladipo (ED); Mrs. Suzanne Iroche; Mr. Babatunde Kasali; Mr. Karl Olutokun Toriola; Mr. Bolaji Odunsi; Mr. Khalifa Biobaku