Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. UAC of Nigeria PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UACN   NGUACN000006

UAC OF NIGERIA PLC

(UACN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-30
9.550 NGN   +9.14%
05:59aUac Of Nigeria : Notice of closed period
PU
03/31Uac Of Nigeria : UACN Earnings Release - FY2022 Audited Results
PU
03/31Uac Of Nigeria : UACN Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UAC OF NIGERIA : NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD

04/01/2023 | 05:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lagos, Nigeria, March 31, 2023

NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD

In accordance with the relevant provisions of the Rule Book of the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX"), the Closed Period for trading in the securities of UAC of Nigeria PLC (the "Company") commences on April 1, 2023 in respect of the Q1 2023 Unaudited Financial Statements ("Q1 2023 Unaudited Accounts").

Hence no director, persons discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information, advisers and consultants of the Company, other insiders and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company traded on the Nigeria Exchange until 24 hours after release of the Q1 2023 Unaudited Accounts via NGX's issuer's portal and by extension, the general public.

Thank you.

For: UAC of Nigeria PLC

Ayomipo Wey

Company Secretary/Group General Counsel

UAC of Nigeria PLC has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link: https://www.uacnplc.com/investors/. For any investment related enquiry, please contact investorrelations@uacnplc.com.

uac of nigeria plc RC 341

uac house, 1 - 5 odunlami street, p.o. box 9, lagos nigeria. telephone: 01- 2701879, 0815 989 0023. www.uacnplc.com

Directors: Mr. Dan Agbor (Chairman); Mr. Folasope Aiyesimoju (GMD); Dr. Vitus Ezinwa (ED); Mrs. Babafunke Ijaiya-Oladipo (ED); Mrs. Suzanne Iroche; Mr. Babatunde Kasali; Mr. Karl Olutokun Toriola; Mr. Bolaji Odunsi; Mr. Khalifa Biobaku

Disclaimer

UAC of Nigeria plc published this content on 01 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2023 09:58:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about UAC OF NIGERIA PLC
05:59aUac Of Nigeria : Notice of closed period
PU
03/31Uac Of Nigeria : UACN Earnings Release - FY2022 Audited Results
PU
03/31Uac Of Nigeria : UACN Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022
PU
03/31Uac Of Nigeria : Corporate action announcement
PU
03/31Uac Of Nigeria : Earning release
PU
03/31Uac Of Nigeria : Quarter 5 - financial statement for 2022
PU
01/31Uac Of Nigeria : UACN Q4 and FY 2022 Earnings Release
PU
01/31Uac Of Nigeria : Earnings release q4 and fy 2022 unaudited financial statements
PU
01/31Uac Of Nigeria : UACN Q4 AND FY 2022 Unaudited Financial Statements
PU
01/30UAC of Nigeria PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 106 B 229 M 229 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 27 945 M 60,2 M 60,2 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,26x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 1 469
Free-Float 75,2%
Chart UAC OF NIGERIA PLC
Duration : Period :
UAC of Nigeria PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 9,55 NGN
Average target price 9,65 NGN
Spread / Average Target 0,99%
Managers and Directors
Folasope Babasola Aiyesimoju Chief Executive Officer, Group MD & Director
Dele Ijaiya-Oladipo Group Finance Director & Director
Daniel Owor Agbor Non-Executive Chairman
Vitus Chidiebere Ezinwa Director & Chief Operating Officer
Ayomipo Wey Secretary & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UAC OF NIGERIA PLC-6.83%60
NESTLÉ S.A.4.03%325 865
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.4.61%95 050
THE HERSHEY COMPANY9.38%51 909
GENERAL MILLS, INC.1.32%50 195
KRAFT HEINZ-5.01%47 448
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer