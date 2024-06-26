Lagos, Nigeria, 25 June 2024

NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD AND A MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

In accordance with the relevant provisions of the Rulebook of the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX"), the Closed Period for trading in the securities of UAC of Nigeria PLC (the "Company") commences on July 1, 2024, in respect of the Unaudited Q2 2024 Financial Statements ("Q2 2024 Unaudited Accounts").

Hence no director, persons discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information, advisers and consultants of the Company, other insiders and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the products of the Company traded on NGX until 24 hours after the release of the Q2 2024 Unaudited Accounts via NGX's Issuers' Portal and by extension, the general public.

In accordance with the provisions of Rule 19.2(b) of the NGX's Rulebook 2015, Issuers' Rules relating to Board Meetings and General Meetings, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to hold on Monday, 29 July 2024 to discuss amongst other items, the Company's Q2 2024 Unaudited Accounts.

Thank you.

For: UAC of Nigeria PLC

Ayomipo Wey

Company Secretary/Group General Counsel

UAC of Nigeria PLC has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link: https://www.uacnplc.com/investors/. For any investment related enquiry, please contact investorrelations@uacnplc.com.

