UAC OF NIGERIA PLC.-EARNINGS RELEASE 10/29/2021 | 11:12am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields UAC of Nigeria PLC -Q3 and 9M 2021 Unaudited Results NSE Ticker: UACN PRESS RELEASE Regulated information Financial Results for the Nine Months ended 30 September 2021 Lagos, 28 October 2021 - UAC of Nigeria PLC ("UAC" or the "Group") announced its unaudited results for the 9 months ended 30 September 2021. Highlights Revenue 23% ahead of 9M 2020 at ₦71.4 billion, with growth recorded in all business segments.

Gross profit 8% higher than 9M 2020 at ₦12.4 billion; Gross margin 240 bps lower due to rising raw material costs and supply chain disruptions, particularly in the Paints segment.

Operating profit 6% higher at ₦2.1 billion, supported by revenue growth.

Profit before tax of ₦1.4 billion, 44% lower on account of higher finance costs and losses from associate companies.

In 9M 2020, UAC recorded ₦451 million profit from discontinued operations which impacts year on year comparison.

Subsidiary company highlights

Completed merger of Chemical and Allied Products PLC and Portland Paints and Products Nigeria PLC. Completed acquisition of Tiger Brands Limited's minority shareholding (49%) in UAC Foods Limited.

Corporate actions

Received shareholder approval to unbundle 649 million units in the UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust (UPDC REIT), valued at ₦3.6 billion, to UAC shareholders. Completion is subject to final regulatory approval.

Commenting on the results, Group Managing Director, Fola Aiyesimoju, stated: "The Group recorded meaningful revenue growth of 23% year on year and a 6% increase in operating profit. The operating environment remains challenging on account of rising inflation and raw material cost escalation which remains an ongoing concern and as such we are carefully assessing pricing of key products across our portfolio. Net income was negatively impacted by higher finance costs and losses from our associate companies UPDC PLC and MDS Logistics Limited." Group Highlights In million ₦, unless otherwise stated Q3 2021 Q3 2020 % 9M 2021 9M 2020 % Revenue 24,868 21,164 17.5% 71,368 57,798 23.5% Gross Profit 4,033 4,402 (8.4%) 12,358 11,395 8.4% Gross Profit Margin (%) 16.2% 20.8% (458 bps) 17.3% 19.7% (240 bps) Selling and Distribution Expenses (1,504) (1,505) (0.1%) (4,543) (4,462) 1.8% Administrative Expenses (2,127) (1,808) 17.6% (6,050) (5,254) 15.2% Operating Expenses (3,631) (3,313) 9.6% (10,594) (9,716) 9.0% Operating Expenses (% of revenue) 14.6% 15.7% (105 bps) 14.8% 16.8% (197 bps) Other income 35 99 (64.8%) 374 338 10.5% EBIT 437 1,189 (63.2%) 2,138 2,017 6.0% EBIT Margin (%) 1.8% 5.6% (386 bps) 3.0% 3.5% (49 bps) Net Finance (Cost)/Income (123) 205 (160.0%) (148) 341 (143.3%) Share of (Loss)/Profit of Associates (233) 46 n/m (612) 115 n/m Profit Before Tax 82 1,440 (94.3%) 1,378 2,474 (44.3%) Profit Before Tax Margin (%) 0.3% 6.8% n/m 1.9% 4.3% (235 bps) Profit/(Loss) After Tax From Continuing Operations (199) 1,236 n/m 565 1,451 (61.0%) Profit/(Loss) After Tax from Discontinued Operations - (493) n/m (2) 451 n/m (Loss)/Profit for the period (199) 743 n/m 563 1,902 (70.4%) Profit Margin (%) (0.8%) 3.5% n/m 0.8% 3.3% (250 bps) Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS): From Continuing Operations (Kobo) (9) 31 n/m (3) 24 n/m From Discontinued Operations (Kobo) - (16) n/m (0) 23 n/m For the Period (Kobo) (9) 15 n/m (3) 47 n/m Annualised Return on Equity (ROE) (0.3%) 3.5% (381 bps) Annualised Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) 4.6% 3.6% 106 bps n.a: not applicable n/m: not meaningful. UAC of Nigeria PLC -Q3 and 9M 2021 Unaudited Results NSE Ticker: UACN Sep-21 Dec-20 Quick Ratio 0.7x 1.3x (0.6x) Current Ratio 1.5x 2.1x (0.6x) Gearing 20% 7% 1,318 bps Total Assets / Equity 1.8x 1.5x 0.3x Net Debt / EBITDA (0.6x) (3.3x) 2.7x Free Cash Flow (8,367) (3,044) (5,323) Accounting Changes The following transactions in respect of subsidiary and associate companies are responsible for key accounting changes in 9M 2021 compared to 9M 2020: UAC disposed significant interest in UPDC PLC (UPDC) in Q4 2020, consequently UPDC, which was previously accounted for as a discontinued operation in the Group's Statement of Profit or Loss (PorL) for the 9M 2020, became an associate company in Q4 2020. The 9M 2021 results include UAC Group's share of 9M loss from UPDC as well as MDS Logistics Limited (MDS) whereas the 9M 2020 share of profit from associate relates only to the Group's share of 9M profit from MDS. The merger between Chemical and Allied Products PLC (CAP) and Portland Paints and Products Nigeria PLC (PPNP) became effective on 1 July 2021. UAC's shareholding in the enlarged, post-merger, CAP is 56.54%. In September 2021, UAC's shareholders approved the distribution of 649,392,661 UPDC REIT units held by the Group to shareholders on a pro rata basis. Consequently, the fair value of UPDC REIT units (₦3.64 billion) has been reclassified from "equity" to "liability" in UAC's Statement of Financial Position (SOFP) in accordance with IFRIC 17 (Distributions of non-cash asset to owners). In September 2021, UAC acquired Tiger Brands Limited's minority shareholding (49%) in UAC Foods Limited (UFL) for a cash consideration of ₦3.92 billion. UFL is now a wholly owned subsidiary of UAC. Corporate Action Update: Proposed Unbundling of UPDC REIT Units Background: On 31 March 2021, UAC's Board of Directors announced the decision to unbundle the Company's 649,392,661 units in UPDC REIT to UAC's shareholders via a Scheme of Arrangement under Section 715 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 as amended (CAMA) incorporating a reduction in share capital under Section 131 of CAMA (the "Scheme"). Under the terms and conditions of the Scheme and based on the allocation ratio of 0.2254 detailed therein, UAC shareholders will receive 226 UPDC REIT units for every 1,000 UAC shares owned. This will provide UAC shareholders with a capital return of ₦1.27 per share or 12.3% based on the respective market prices of UAC and UPDC REIT as at 30 September 2021. Update: UAC's shareholders approved the proposed unbundling at a court ordered meeting on 20 September 2021. Completion is subject to receipt of final regulatory approvals. Shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of UAC and UPDC REIT. Further updates will be communicated as they arise. Group Performance and Financial Review: 9M 2021 Revenue in 9M 2021 increased 23.5% YoY to ₦71.4 billion supported by growth across all operating segments. Animal Feeds and Other Edibles segment (+13.7% YoY) driven by price increases to offset rising raw material costs. Paints segment (+41.3% YoY) on account of higher volumes compared to 2020 which was impacted by limited sales due to the restrictions in the movement of people and goods in Q2 2020. Packaged Food and Beverages segment (+39.4% YoY) driven by volume growth in the snacks, water and dairy categories and price increases in the snacks and water categories; and the Quick Service Restaurants segment (+51.2% YoY) driven by additions to company-owned restaurants (corporate stores) and improved volumes and performance of existing stores. Gross profit in 9M 2021 increased by 8.4% YoY to ₦12.4 billion and gross profit margin declined 240 basis points to 17.3%. Margin compression was largely on account of input cost escalation across all businesses. 2 UAC of Nigeria PLC -Q3 and 9M 2021 Unaudited Results NSE Ticker: UACN Operating Profit was ₦2.1 billion in 9M 2021, 6% higher than the ₦2 billion recorded in 9M 2020. Operating expenses as a percentage of sales improved by 197 basis points to 14.8%. The group recognised higher finance costs on account of increased short-term borrowings in the Animal Feeds and Other Edibles segment to support deliberate efforts to build inventory as well as rising interest rates. Performance was negatively impacted by the loss from associate companies (UPDC and MDS) in 9M 2021 versus a profit from associates in 9M 2020. As a result, Profit before tax was ₦1.4 billion, a decrease of 44.3% YoY against ₦2.5 billion in 9M 2020. Profit after Tax from continuing operations was ₦565 million compared to ₦1.45 billion in 9M 2020. Total profit for the period was ₦563 million in 9M 2021 compared to ₦1.9 billion reported in 9M 2020. UAC recorded ₦451 million profit from discontinued operations in 9M 2020 which impacts year on year comparison. Loss per share from continuing operations for 9M 2021 was 3 kobo, compared to the earnings per share from continuing operations of 24 kobo in 9M 2020. Free Cash Flow for the period was negative ₦8.4 billion in 9M 2021, compared with positive ₦1.4 billion in 9M 2020. Free cashflow was impacted by a deliberate strategy to increase in inventory levels in the Animal Feeds and Other Edibles segment and the Paints segments, advance payments to suppliers in the Animal Feeds and Other Edibles segment, settlement of short term obligations across all segments, and the shareholder loan disbursed to UPDC PLC to refinance its corporate bond. Annualised Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) was 106 basis points higher at 4.6% (9M 2020: 3.6%). Group Performance and Financial Review: Q3 2021 Revenue increased 17.5% to ₦24.9 billion in Q3 2021. Sales growth across all operating segments supported by price increases in the Animal Feeds and Other Edibles Segment, as well as price increases and volume growth in Paints (+15.3% YoY), Quick Service Restaurants (+35.6% YoY), Packaged Food and Beverages (+28.5% YoY), and Quick Service Restaurants (+35.6% YoY). Gross profit decreased by 8.4% YoY to ₦4.0 billion, and gross profit margin contracted 458 basis points to 16.2%. Margin contraction was largely on account of rising raw material costs across all the business segments. Operating Profit decreased by 63.2% to ₦437 million in Q3 2021, with operating profit margin contracting by 386 basis points to 1.8%. In spite of the higher cost environment, operating expenses as a percentage of sales decreased 105 basis points to 14.6%, a direct result of operational efficiency initiatives particularly in selling and distribution. Loss after Tax from continuing operations was ₦199 million in Q3 2021 compared to a ₦1.2 billion profit in Q3 2020. Total loss for the period was ₦199 million in Q3 2021 compared to a profit of ₦744 million in Q3 2020. Loss per share from continuing operations for Q3 2021 was 9 kobo (Q3 2020: earnings per share of 31 kobo). 3 UAC of Nigeria PLC -Q3 and 9M 2021 Unaudited Results NSE Ticker: UACN Segment Performance1 Revenue (% and ₦m) Q3 2021 Q3 2020 % 9M 2021 9M 2020 % Animal Feeds and Other Edibles 15,524 13,589 14.2% 43,784 38,512 13.7% Paints 3,413 2,959 15.3% 10,202 7,218 41.3% Packaged Food and Beverages 5,915 4,605 28.5% 17,818 12,785 39.4% Quick Service Restaurants 590 435 35.6% 1,603 1,061 51.2% Earnings /(Loss) before Interest & Tax - EBIT (₦m) Q3 2021 Q3 2020 % 9M 2021 9M 2020 % Animal Feeds and Other Edibles 573 891 (35.8%) 1,721 1,170 47.0% Paints 59 369 (83.9%) 708 1,067 (33.7%) Packaged Food and Beverages 228 187 22.0% 1,008 663 52.0% Quick Service Restaurants (106) 15 n/m (153) (29) 426.3% Profit/ (Loss) Before Tax - PBT (₦m) Q3 2021 Q3 2020 % 9M 2021 9M 2020 % Animal Feeds and Other Edibles 210 866 (75.7%) 731 855 (14.6%) Paints 90 431 (79.0%) 853 1,257 (32.1%) Packaged Food and Beverages 226 186 21.7% 985 686 43.5% Quick Service Restaurants (127) 7 n/m (183) (54) 238.0% Animal Feeds and Other Edibles 9M 2021 Revenue from the Animal Feeds and Other Edibles segment increased 13.7% YoY to N43.8 billion in 9M 2021 (9M 2020: ₦38.5 billion) on account of higher YoY sales, driven by prices increases across all product categories (poultry, fish feed, oils, and concentrates). The fish feed category continues to benefit from customers migrating from imported brands to locally produced brands. Operating profit increased 47% to ₦1.7 billion (9M 2020: ₦1.2 billion) on account of price increases to offset higher raw material costs, as well as lower operating expenses YoY. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Grand Cereals Limited and Livestock Feeds PLC have embarked on operational improvements in power consumption and initiatives focused on reducing distribution expenses. The segment recorded a ₦731 million Profit before Tax in 9M 2021, against a ₦855 million Profit before Tax in 9M 2020, on account of higher finance costs to support deliberate efforts to build inventory. Q3 2021 The Animal Feeds and Other Edibles segment recorded revenue of ₦15.5 billion in Q3 2021, a 14.2% increase from Q3 2020 (₦13.6 billion) on account of price increases across all categories to offset high cost all raw materials. Operating profit decreased by 35.8% from ₦891 million in Q3 2020 to ₦573 million in Q3 2021. Profit before Tax was ₦210 million in Q3 2021 (Q3 2020: ₦866 million) impacted by higher finance costs in Q3 2021. Paints Corporate action update: The merger between Chemical and Allied Products PLC (CAP) and Portland Paints and Products Nigeria PLC (Portland Paints) was completed on 1 July 2021 with CAP being the surviving entity. As a result, CAP and Portland Paints now operate as one legal entity. Financial review: 9M 2021 The Paints segment reported revenue growth of 41.3% YoY to ₦10.2 billion in 9M 2021. Revenue growth, which was recorded in all categories except the industrial category, was on account of price and volume increases. Performance in 9M 2020, being the comparative period last year, was impacted by COVID-19 related restrictions that limited sales in Q2 2020. Operating profit was 33.7% lower at ₦708 million as a result of lower gross margin and increased operating expenses and non-recurring merger restructuring costs in the period totalling ₦121 million. Profit before Tax was ₦853 million in 9M 2021, 32.1% lower than the ₦1.3 billion recorded in 9M 2020. 1) Performance of the corporate head office not included in the table as it is not allocated to any segment. 4 UAC of Nigeria PLC -Q3 and 9M 2021 Unaudited Results NSE Ticker: UACN Q3 2021 The Paints segment reported revenue growth of 15.3% to ₦3.4 billion in Q3 2021 (Q3 2020: ₦3 billion), on account of price increases to offset rising raw material costs. Operating profit decreased 83.9% to ₦59 million on account of increased operating expenses in comparison with Q3 2020. Profit before Tax was ₦90 million, 79% lower than ₦431 million recorded in Q3 2020. Packaged Food and Beverages Recent development: UAC acquired Tiger Brands Limited's minority shareholding (49%) in UAC Foods Limited (UFL) for a cash consideration of ₦3.92 billion. UFL is now a wholly owned subsidiary of UAC. 9M 2021 The Packaged Food and Beverages segment recorded 39.4% YoY revenue growth to ₦17.8 billion in 9M 2021 (9M 2020: ₦12.8 billion) as a result of double-digit volume growth across all categories (snacks, spring water, and ice cream). Volume growth was supported by improved distribution in Southern Nigeria, improved product mix with greater contribution from the recently introduced larger 100g Gala SKU, as well as additional spring water capacity. Operating profit increased by 52.0% in 9M 2021 to ₦1.0 billion (9M 2020: ₦663 million) supported by revenue growth. Profit before Tax increased by 43.5% to ₦985 million (9M 2020: ₦686 million). Q3 2021 Revenue grew by 28.5% to ₦5.9 billion (Q3 2020: ₦4.6 billion) on account of growth across all categories (snacks, spring water and ice cream). Operating profit also improved by 22% to ₦228 million in Q3 2021. Growth in operating profit, despite increasing raw material and operating costs, is attributable to growth in volumes. Profit before Tax also increased 21.7% from ₦186 million in Q3 2020 to ₦226 million in Q3 2021. Quick Service Restaurants 9M 2021 Revenue from the Quick Service Restaurants segment increased 51.2% YoY to ₦1.6 billion in 9M 2021 (9M 2020: ₦1.1 billion) driven by growth in sales of company-owned restaurants (corporate stores) and improved performance of existing stores vs same period in 2020. The segment recorded a ₦153 million operating loss in 9M 2021 (9M 2020: ₦50 million loss) driven by escalating raw material costs and increased operating expenses. The QSR segment recorded a ₦183 million Loss before Tax in 9M 2021, against a ₦54 million Loss before Tax in 9M 2020. Q3 2021 Revenue growth of 35.6%, from ₦435 million in Q3 2020 to ₦590 million in Q3 2021 driven largely by corporate store sales. The segment recorded an operating loss of ₦106 million in Q3 2021 (Q3 2020: ₦15 million operating profit) on account of increase in cost of key raw materials (flour, vegetable oil, chicken) as well as operating expenses. Loss before Tax for Q3 2021 was ₦127 million, against the ₦7 million profit recorded in Q3 2020. Associate: Real Estate (UPDC - 43% ownership) UPDC's 9M 2021 revenue was ₦615 million, 34% higher than the ₦458 million recorded in 9M 2020 driven by increased property sales and management surcharge fees. The segment recorded an operating loss of ₦512 million in 9M 2021 (9M 2020: ₦379 million operating loss) on account of increased cost of sales as gains on property disposal and reduction in administrative expenses were partially offset by a one-off credit loss expense. Net finance cost decreased by ₦769 million (-59% YoY) to ₦532 million following the redemption of the bond and refinancing via a shareholder loan in April 2021. Loss before Tax for 9M 2021 was ₦1 billion, an improvement from the ₦2.2 billion Loss before Tax recorded in 9M 2020. Performance in 9M 2020, being the comparative period last year, was impacted by significantly higher finance costs (₦1.2 billion) as well as one-off costs such as a ₦776 million guarantee fee on Festival Mall Limited and impairment loss on assets of disposal group held for sale (₦742 million). 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer UAC of Nigeria plc published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 15:11:23 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about UAC OF NIGERIA PLC 11:12a Uac of nigeria plc.-earnings release PU 10:21a Uac of nigeria plc.- quarter 3 - financial statement for 2021 PU 10/18 UAC OF NIGERIA : Change in board PU 10/04 UAC OF NIGERIA : Notice of board meeting (bm) PU 08/31 UAC OF NIGERIA : UACN to Acquire Tiger Brands' Minority Interest in UAC Foods AQ 08/29 Nigeria's UAC to buy minority stake as S.Africa's Tiger Brands exits RE 04/01 UAC of Nigeria Seeks Acquisitions CI 01/29 UAC of Nigeria Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2.. CI 2020 UAC OF NIGERIA PLC : Nomination CO 2020 CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT PLC COMPLETED T : UAC-PROP) from UAC of Nigeria Plc CI