Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. UAC of Nigeria PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UACN   NGUACN000006

UAC OF NIGERIA PLC

(UACN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange - 01/28
9 NGN   +1.12%
2021UAC OF NIGERIA : Directors dealings
PU
2021UAC OF NIGERIA : Directors dealings
PU
2021UAC OF NIGERIA : Directors dealings
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UAC OF NIGERIA : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

01/29/2022 | 11:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UAC of Nigeria PLC

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year ended 31 December 2021

UAC of Nigeria PLC

Unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the Year ended 31 December 2021

Content

Page

Certification pursuant to section 60(2) of the Investment and Securities Act No. 29 of 2007 and section

1

405(1) of Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020

Investor relations statement

2

Unaudited financial statements

Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

3

Condensed consolidated statement of financial position

4

Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity

5

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

6

Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements

7

Shareholding structure/free float status

33

UAC of Nigeria PLC

Certification pursuant to section 60(2) of the Investment and Securities Act No. 29 of 2007 and section 405(1) of

We the undersigned hereby certify the following with regards to our unaudited financial report for the year ended 31 December

2021 that:

  1. We have reviewed the report;
  2. To the best of our knowledge, the report does not:
    1. contain any untrue statement of a material fact, or
    2. omit to state a material fact, which would make the statements misleading in the light of the circumstances under which such statements were made;
  4. To the best of our knowledge, the financial statements and other financial information included in the report fairly present in all material respects the financial condition and results of operations of the company as of, and for the periods presented in the report.
  5. We:
    1. are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls;
    2. have designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the company and it's consolidated subsidiaries is made known to such officers by others within those entities particularly during the period in which the periodic reports are being prepared;
    3. have evaluated the effectiveness of the company's internal controls as of a date within 90 days prior to the report; and
    4. have presented in the report our conclusions about the effectiveness of our internal controls based on our evaluation as of that date.
  7. We have disclosed to the auditors of the company and audit committee:
    1. all significant deficiencies in the design or operation of internal controls which would adversely affect the company's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial data and have identified for the company's auditors any material weakness in internal controls; and
    2. any fraud, whether or not material, that involve management or other employees who have significant role in the company's internal controls.
  9. We have identified in the report whether or not there were significant changes in the internal controls or other factors that could significantly affect internal controls subsequent to the date of our evaluation, including any corrective actions with regards to significant deficiencies and material weaknesses.

fated.

Folasope Aiyesimoju

Funke Ijaiya-Oladipo

Group Managing Director

Group Finance Director

FRC/2019/IODN/00000019806

FRC/2021/001/00000022822

1

UAC of Nigeria PLC

Statement on Investor Relations

8$&RI1LJHULD3/&KDVDGHGLFDWHGLQYHVWRUV¶SRUWDORQLWVFRUSRUDWHZHEVLWHZKLFKFDQEHDFFHVVHGYLDWKLVOLQN KWWSVZZZXDFQSOFFRP7KH&RPSDQ¶V*URXS)LQDQFH'LUHFWRUFDQDOVREHUHDFKHGWKURXJKHOHFWURQLFPDLODW investorrelations@uacnplc.com; or telephone on: +234 906 269 2908 for any investment related enquiry.

2

UAC of Nigeria PLC

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the year ended 31 December 2021

3 months to

3 months to

12 months to

December

12 months to

December 2020

December 2020

2021

December 2021

Restated

Restated

Continuing operations

Notes

N'000

N'000

N'000

N' 000

Revenue

3

29,739,052

101,106,788

23,560,238

81,357,960

Cost of sales

6

(24,562,735)

(83,572,828)

(18,965,040)

(65,367,532)

Gross profit

5,176,317

17,533,960

4,595,198

15,990,428

Dividend income

4

246,931

260,093

(286)

9,675

Other operating income

5

2,248,128

2,647,220

787,635

1,184,631

Other operating losses

5i

(80,031)

(118,510)

(51,900)

(120,487)

Selling and distribution expenses

6

(1,804,452)

(6,347,721)

(1,314,256)

(5,776,661)

Administrative expenses

6

(2,173,300)

(8,223,612)

(2,436,525)

(7,690,277)

Operating profit

3,613,593

5,751,431

1,579,867

3,597,309

Finance income

7

273,356

1,194,159

262,420

1,052,050

Finance cost

7

(379,159)

(1,447,663)

(53,491)

(501,830)

Net finance (cost)/income

(105,803)

(253,504)

208,929

550,220

Share of (loss)/profit from associates

15

(291,866)

(904,272)

857,898

973,316

Profit before tax

3,215,923

4,593,655

2,646,694

5,120,845

Income tax expense

8

(513,471)

(1,325,979)

(673,007)

(1,696,583)

Profit after tax for the period/year from continuing operations

2,702,452

3,267,676

1,973,687

3,424,262

Discontinued operations

(Loss)/profit after tax for the period/year from discontinued

operations

31

-

(2,105)

18,476

469,662

Profit for the period/year

2,702,452

3,265,571

1,992,163

3,893,924

Other comprehensive income:

Items not to be subsequently recycled to profit or loss

Net changes in fair value of financial assets

14

21,875

40,000

153,209

159,354

Share of other comprehensive income of associates and joint

(65,743)

(60,026)

71,460

71,460

ventures using the equity method

Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period/year net of tax

(43,868)

(20,026)

224,669

230,814

Total comprehensive income for the period/year net of tax

2,658,584

3,245,545

2,216,832

4,124,738

Profit attributable to:

2,477,523

2,387,846

1,263,775

2,617,429

Equity holders of the parent

Non controlling interests

224,930

877,725

728,388

1,276,495

2,702,453

3,265,571

1,992,163

3,893,924

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

2,433,655

2,367,820

1,488,444

2,848,243

Equity holders of the parent

Non controlling interests

224,930

877,725

728,388

1,276,495

2,658,585

3,245,545

2,216,832

4,124,738

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent during the

period/year (expressed in Kobo per share):

Basic earnings per share

From continuing operations (Kobo)

9

86

83

46

70

9

-

(0)

(2)

21

From discontinued operations (Kobo)

From profit for the period/year (Kobo)

86

83

44

91

Diluted earnings per share

From continuing operations (Kobo)

9

86

83

46

70

From discontinued operations (Kobo)

9

-

(0)

(2)

21

From profit for the period/year (Kobo)

86

83

44

91

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UAC of Nigeria plc published this content on 29 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2022 16:30:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UAC OF NIGERIA PLC
2021UAC OF NIGERIA : Directors dealings
PU
2021UAC OF NIGERIA : Directors dealings
PU
2021UAC OF NIGERIA : Directors dealings
PU
2021UAC OF NIGERIA : Completion of the Scheme of Arrangement Between UAC of Nigeria Plc And Ho..
PU
2021UAC OF NIGERIA : Updc reit unbundling (closing announcement)
PU
2021Uac of nigeria plc.-establishment of bond programme
PU
2021Uac of nigeria plc.-earnings release
PU
2021UAC of Nigeria PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended..
CI
2021Uac of nigeria plc.- quarter 3 - financial statement for 2021
PU
2021UAC OF NIGERIA : Change in board
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 88 857 M 214 M 214 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25 932 M 62,4 M 62,5 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,29x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 396
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart UAC OF NIGERIA PLC
Duration : Period :
UAC of Nigeria PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 9,00 NGN
Average target price 11,04 NGN
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Folasope Babasola Aiyesimoju Chief Executive Officer, Group MD & Director
Dele Ijaiya-Oladipo Group Finance Director
Daniel Owor Agbor Non-Executive Chairman
Emmanuel Agu Head-Information & Technology
Vitus Chidiebere Ezinwa Director & Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UAC OF NIGERIA PLC-5.26%62
NESTLÉ S.A.-7.36%349 107
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.17%92 654
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-9.38%48 608
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY0.42%44 127
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY12.32%42 481