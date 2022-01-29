UAC OF NIGERIA : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

UAC of Nigeria PLC

Certification pursuant to section 60(2) of the Investment and Securities Act No. 29 of 2007 and section 405(1) of

We the undersigned hereby certify the following with regards to our unaudited financial report for the year ended 31 December

2021 that:

We have reviewed the report; To the best of our knowledge, the report does not: contain any untrue statement of a material fact, or omit to state a material fact, which would make the statements misleading in the light of the circumstances under which such statements were made; To the best of our knowledge, the financial statements and other financial information included in the report fairly present in all material respects the financial condition and results of operations of the company as of, and for the periods presented in the report. We: are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls; have designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the company and it's consolidated subsidiaries is made known to such officers by others within those entities particularly during the period in which the periodic reports are being prepared; have evaluated the effectiveness of the company's internal controls as of a date within 90 days prior to the report; and have presented in the report our conclusions about the effectiveness of our internal controls based on our evaluation as of that date. We have disclosed to the auditors of the company and audit committee: all significant deficiencies in the design or operation of internal controls which would adversely affect the company's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial data and have identified for the company's auditors any material weakness in internal controls; and any fraud, whether or not material, that involve management or other employees who have significant role in the company's internal controls. We have identified in the report whether or not there were significant changes in the internal controls or other factors that could significantly affect internal controls subsequent to the date of our evaluation, including any corrective actions with regards to significant deficiencies and material weaknesses.