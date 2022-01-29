UAC OF NIGERIA : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021
01/29/2022 | 11:31am EST
UAC of Nigeria PLC
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year ended 31 December 2021
UAC of Nigeria PLC
Unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the Year ended 31 December 2021
Content
Page
Certification pursuant to section 60(2) of the Investment and Securities Act No. 29 of 2007 and section
1
405(1) of Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020
Investor relations statement
2
Unaudited financial statements
Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
3
Condensed consolidated statement of financial position
4
Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity
5
Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
6
Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements
7
Shareholding structure/free float status
33
UAC of Nigeria PLC
Certification pursuant to section 60(2) of the Investment and Securities Act No. 29 of 2007 and section 405(1) of
We the undersigned hereby certify the following with regards to our unaudited financial report for the year ended 31 December
2021 that:
We have reviewed the report;
To the best of our knowledge, the report does not:
contain any untrue statement of a material fact, or
omit to state a material fact, which would make the statements misleading in the light of the circumstances under which such statements were made;
To the best of our knowledge, the financial statements and other financial information included in the report fairly present in all material respects the financial condition and results of operations of the company as of, and for the periods presented in the report.
We:
are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls;
have designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the company and it's consolidated subsidiaries is made known to such officers by others within those entities particularly during the period in which the periodic reports are being prepared;
have evaluated the effectiveness of the company's internal controls as of a date within 90 days prior to the report; and
have presented in the report our conclusions about the effectiveness of our internal controls based on our evaluation as of that date.
We have disclosed to the auditors of the company and audit committee:
all significant deficiencies in the design or operation of internal controls which would adversely affect the company's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial data and have identified for the company's auditors any material weakness in internal controls; and
any fraud, whether or not material, that involve management or other employees who have significant role in the company's internal controls.
We have identified in the report whether or not there were significant changes in the internal controls or other factors that could significantly affect internal controls subsequent to the date of our evaluation, including any corrective actions with regards to significant deficiencies and material weaknesses.
fated.
Folasope Aiyesimoju
Funke Ijaiya-Oladipo
Group Managing Director
Group Finance Director
FRC/2019/IODN/00000019806
FRC/2021/001/00000022822
1
UAC of Nigeria PLC
Statement on Investor Relations
8$&RI1LJHULD3/&KDVDGHGLFDWHGLQYHVWRUV¶SRUWDORQLWVFRUSRUDWHZHEVLWHZKLFKFDQEHDFFHVVHGYLDWKLVOLQN KWWSVZZZXDFQSOFFRP7KH&RPSDQ¶V*URXS)LQDQFH'LUHFWRUFDQDOVREHUHDFKHGWKURXJKHOHFWURQLFPDLODW investorrelations@uacnplc.com; or telephone on: +234 906 269 2908 for any investment related enquiry.
2
UAC of Nigeria PLC
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the year ended 31 December 2021
3 months to
3 months to
12 months to
December
12 months to
December 2020
December 2020
2021
December 2021
Restated
Restated
Continuing operations
Notes
N'000
N'000
N'000
N' 000
Revenue
3
29,739,052
101,106,788
23,560,238
81,357,960
Cost of sales
6
(24,562,735)
(83,572,828)
(18,965,040)
(65,367,532)
Gross profit
5,176,317
17,533,960
4,595,198
15,990,428
Dividend income
4
246,931
260,093
(286)
9,675
Other operating income
5
2,248,128
2,647,220
787,635
1,184,631
Other operating losses
5i
(80,031)
(118,510)
(51,900)
(120,487)
Selling and distribution expenses
6
(1,804,452)
(6,347,721)
(1,314,256)
(5,776,661)
Administrative expenses
6
(2,173,300)
(8,223,612)
(2,436,525)
(7,690,277)
Operating profit
3,613,593
5,751,431
1,579,867
3,597,309
Finance income
7
273,356
1,194,159
262,420
1,052,050
Finance cost
7
(379,159)
(1,447,663)
(53,491)
(501,830)
Net finance (cost)/income
(105,803)
(253,504)
208,929
550,220
Share of (loss)/profit from associates
15
(291,866)
(904,272)
857,898
973,316
Profit before tax
3,215,923
4,593,655
2,646,694
5,120,845
Income tax expense
8
(513,471)
(1,325,979)
(673,007)
(1,696,583)
Profit after tax for the period/year from continuing operations
2,702,452
3,267,676
1,973,687
3,424,262
Discontinued operations
(Loss)/profit after tax for the period/year from discontinued
operations
31
-
(2,105)
18,476
469,662
Profit for the period/year
2,702,452
3,265,571
1,992,163
3,893,924
Other comprehensive income:
Items not to be subsequently recycled to profit or loss
Net changes in fair value of financial assets
14
21,875
40,000
153,209
159,354
Share of other comprehensive income of associates and joint
(65,743)
(60,026)
71,460
71,460
ventures using the equity method
Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period/year net of tax
(43,868)
(20,026)
224,669
230,814
Total comprehensive income for the period/year net of tax
2,658,584
3,245,545
2,216,832
4,124,738
Profit attributable to:
2,477,523
2,387,846
1,263,775
2,617,429
Equity holders of the parent
Non controlling interests
224,930
877,725
728,388
1,276,495
2,702,453
3,265,571
1,992,163
3,893,924
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
2,433,655
2,367,820
1,488,444
2,848,243
Equity holders of the parent
Non controlling interests
224,930
877,725
728,388
1,276,495
2,658,585
3,245,545
2,216,832
4,124,738
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent during the
period/year (expressed in Kobo per share):
Basic earnings per share
From continuing operations (Kobo)
9
86
83
46
70
9
-
(0)
(2)
21
From discontinued operations (Kobo)
From profit for the period/year (Kobo)
86
83
44
91
Diluted earnings per share
From continuing operations (Kobo)
9
86
83
46
70
From discontinued operations (Kobo)
9
-
(0)
(2)
21
From profit for the period/year (Kobo)
86
83
44
91
3
