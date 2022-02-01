UAC OF NIGERIA : RESIGNATION OF COMPANY SECRETARY

Lagos, Nigeria, February 1, 2022
UAC OF NIGERIA PLC ² RESIGNATION OF COMPANY SECRETARY/GENERAL COUNSEL
The Board of Directors WKH´Boardµof UAC of Nigeria PLC ´UACNµ RUWKH´Companyµ) hereby notifies the Nigerian Exchange Limited ´NGXµ LWV VKDUHKROGHUV DQG RWKHU VWDNHKROGHUV of the resignation of its Company Secretary/General Counsel, Ms. Nkemdirim Agboti effective February 1, 2022.
The Board will notify the NGX, its shareholders and other stakeholders of the appointment of a new Company Secretary/General Counsel in the coming days. Pending such notification, the NGX Regulation Limited may contact Mrs. Funke Ijaiya-Oladipo 8$&1·V Group Finance Director for any enquiry or information relating to the Company.
