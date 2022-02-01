Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. UAC of Nigeria PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UACN   NGUACN000006

UAC OF NIGERIA PLC

(UACN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange - 01/31
8.9 NGN   -1.11%
02:52pUAC OF NIGERIA : Resignation of company secretary
PU
01/31UAC OF NIGERIA : Earnings release
PU
01/29UAC OF NIGERIA : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UAC OF NIGERIA : RESIGNATION OF COMPANY SECRETARY

02/01/2022 | 02:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lagos, Nigeria, February 1, 2022

UAC OF NIGERIA PLC ² RESIGNATION OF COMPANY SECRETARY/GENERAL COUNSEL

The Board of Directors WKH´Boardµof UAC of Nigeria PLC ´UACNµ RUWKH´Companyµ) hereby notifies the Nigerian Exchange Limited ´NGXµ LWV VKDUHKROGHUV DQG RWKHU VWDNHKROGHUV of the resignation of its Company Secretary/General Counsel, Ms. Nkemdirim Agboti effective February 1, 2022.

The Board will notify the NGX, its shareholders and other stakeholders of the appointment of a new Company Secretary/General Counsel in the coming days. Pending such notification, the NGX Regulation Limited may contact Mrs. Funke Ijaiya-Oladipo 8$&1·V Group Finance Director for any enquiry or information relating to the Company.

Thank you.

For: UAC of Nigeria PLC

fabled

Funke Ijaiya-Oladipo

Group Finance Director

uac of nigeria plc RC 341

uac house, 1 - 5 odunlami street, p.o. box 9, lagos nigeria. telephone: 01- 2701879, 0815 989 0023. www.uacnplc.com

Directors: Mr. Dan Agbor (Chairman); Mr. Folasope Aiyesimoju (GMD); Dr. Vitus Ezinwa (ED); Mrs. Babafunke Ijaiya-Oladipo (ED); Dr. Umaru Alka; Mrs. Suzanne Iroche; Mr. Babatunde Kasali; Mr. Karl Olutokun Toriola; Mr. Bolaji Odunsi

Disclaimer

UAC of Nigeria plc published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 19:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UAC OF NIGERIA PLC
02:52pUAC OF NIGERIA : Resignation of company secretary
PU
01/31UAC OF NIGERIA : Earnings release
PU
01/29UAC OF NIGERIA : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2021
PU
01/29UAC OF NIGERIA : UACN Earnings Release - Q4 and FY 2021 Unaudited Results
PU
01/28UAC OF NIGERIA : UACN Q4 and FY2021 Unaudited Financial Statements
PU
2021UAC OF NIGERIA : Directors dealings
PU
2021UAC OF NIGERIA : Directors dealings
PU
2021UAC OF NIGERIA : Directors dealings
PU
2021UAC OF NIGERIA : Completion of the Scheme of Arrangement Between UAC of Nigeria Plc And Ho..
PU
2021UAC OF NIGERIA : Updc reit unbundling (closing announcement)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 88 857 M 215 M 215 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25 932 M 62,5 M 62,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,29x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 396
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart UAC OF NIGERIA PLC
Duration : Period :
UAC of Nigeria PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,90 NGN
Average target price 11,04 NGN
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Folasope Babasola Aiyesimoju Chief Executive Officer, Group MD & Director
Dele Ijaiya-Oladipo Group Finance Director
Daniel Owor Agbor Non-Executive Chairman
Emmanuel Agu Head-Information & Technology
Vitus Chidiebere Ezinwa Director & Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UAC OF NIGERIA PLC-6.32%62
NESTLÉ S.A.-6.56%352 055
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.1.09%93 505
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-9.38%48 608
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-0.28%43 821
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY12.32%41 966