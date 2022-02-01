UAC OF NIGERIA : RESIGNATION OF COMPANY SECRETARY

Lagos, Nigeria, February 1, 2022

UAC OF NIGERIA PLC ² RESIGNATION OF COMPANY SECRETARY/GENERAL COUNSEL

The Board of Directors WKH´Boardµof UAC of Nigeria PLC ´UACNµ RUWKH´Companyµ) hereby notifies the Nigerian Exchange Limited ´NGXµ LWV VKDUHKROGHUV DQG RWKHU VWDNHKROGHUV of the resignation of its Company Secretary/General Counsel, Ms. Nkemdirim Agboti effective February 1, 2022.

The Board will notify the NGX, its shareholders and other stakeholders of the appointment of a new Company Secretary/General Counsel in the coming days. Pending such notification, the NGX Regulation Limited may contact Mrs. Funke Ijaiya-Oladipo 8$&1·V Group Finance Director for any enquiry or information relating to the Company.

Thank you.

For: UAC of Nigeria PLC

fabled

Funke Ijaiya-Oladipo

Group Finance Director

uac of nigeria plc RC 341

uac house, 1 - 5 odunlami street, p.o. box 9, lagos nigeria. telephone: 01- 2701879, 0815 989 0023. www.uacnplc.com

Directors: Mr. Dan Agbor (Chairman); Mr. Folasope Aiyesimoju (GMD); Dr. Vitus Ezinwa (ED); Mrs. Babafunke Ijaiya-Oladipo (ED); Dr. Umaru Alka; Mrs. Suzanne Iroche; Mr. Babatunde Kasali; Mr. Karl Olutokun Toriola; Mr. Bolaji Odunsi