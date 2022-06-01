Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  UAC of Nigeria PLC
  News
  Summary
    UACN   NGUACN000006

UAC OF NIGERIA PLC

(UACN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  05-30
11.50 NGN    0.00%
02:32pUAC OF NIGERIA : Uac of nigeria plc concludes maiden ?18.7 billion commercial paper issuance
PU
05/23UAC OF NIGERIA : Directors Standing for Re-Election at the 2022 Annual General Meeting
PU
04/29UAC OF NIGERIA : UACN Q1 2022 Unaudited Financial Statements
PU
UAC OF NIGERIA : UAC OF NIGERIA PLC CONCLUDES MAIDEN ?18.7 BILLION COMMERCIAL PAPER ISSUANCE

06/01/2022 | 02:32pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information

UAC of Nigeria PLC concludes maiden ₦18.7 billion Commercial Paper issuance

Lagos, 1 June 2022

UAC of Nigeria PLC ("UAC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its ₦18.7 billion Series 1 and 2 Commercial Paper issuance (the "CP Issuance"), the debut issuance under its recently established ₦45 billion Commercial Paper Programme.

UAC's CP Issuance was very well received and attracted significant demand from a wide range of investors including pension fund administrators, asset managers, insurance companies and high net-worth individuals. The CP Issuance comprised two tenors - a 90-day Series 1 issuance which priced at 8.00% yield, and a 181-day Series 2 issuance which priced at 8.25% yield. This reflects the strong credit quality of the Company and investors' positive sentiment towards UAC's operations and strategy.

The CP issuance, which was 3.8x subscribed, was part of the intra-group treasury arrangement between UAC and its subsidiaries aimed at meeting short-term working capital requirements.

Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited acted as Lead Arranger and Dealer to the CP Issuance, while FCMB Capital Markets Limited acted as Joint Dealer to the CP Issuance. Banwo & Ighodalo acted as Solicitors to the Transaction.

Commenting on the significance and success of the CP Issuance, Mrs. Funke Ijaiya-Oladipo,Group Finance Director of UAC, said: "We are delighted to have successfully completed our first CP Issuance in the Nigerian debt market. This is truly a testament to our Company's strength, the sustainability of our Group's brands and the trust displayed by the investing community. It is without doubt that the success of this issuance provides an avenue to optimize our funding cost while continuing to drive our strategic initiatives as an organization. We are pleased by the success of the CP Issuance and grateful to all parties involved in the transaction."

The Commercial Papers will be quoted on the FMDQ Exchange.

For more information, please contact

Funke Ijaiya-Oladipo

Group Finance Director

Investorrelations@uacnplc.com

+234 906 269 2908

www.uacnplc.com

1

About UAC of Nigeria PLC

UAC of Nigeria PLC is a holding company with subsidiary and associate companies operating in the Animal Feeds and Other Edibles, Paints, Packaged Food and Beverages, Quick Service Restaurants, Real Estate, and Logistics sectors. UAC has played a prominent role in Nigeria's development for over a century. The Company is focused on building its businesses into leaders in their chosen segments.

UAC's portfolio includes leading brands such as Gala sausage roll, Swan natural spring water, Dulux paint, Sandtex paint, Grand soya oil and cereals, Vital Feeds, Binggo dog food, Mr. Bigg's and Debonairs Pizza.

The Company is rated A- by both DataPro and Agusto&Co, with this investment grade rating reflecting the Company's solid competitive position, robust earnings potential and experienced management.

For more information visit: https://www.uacnplc.com/

Media Enquiries: corporateaffairs@uacnplc.com

2

Disclaimer

UAC of Nigeria plc published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 18:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 122 B 293 M 293 M
Net income 2022 2 716 M 6,54 M 6,54 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 4,70%
Capitalization 33 135 M 79,8 M 79,8 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 1 469
Free-Float 75,2%
Chart UAC OF NIGERIA PLC
Duration : Period :
UAC of Nigeria PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 11,50 NGN
Average target price 12,44 NGN
Spread / Average Target 8,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Folasope Babasola Aiyesimoju Chief Executive Officer, Group MD & Director
Dele Ijaiya-Oladipo Group Finance Director
Daniel Owor Agbor Non-Executive Chairman
Emmanuel Agu Head-Information & Technology
Vitus Chidiebere Ezinwa Director & Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UAC OF NIGERIA PLC21.05%80
NESTLÉ S.A.-8.19%336 978
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-4.15%87 962
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY34.37%51 105
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY5.38%46 306
THE HERSHEY COMPANY9.43%43 529