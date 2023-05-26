Advanced search
    UACN   NGUACN000006

UAC OF NIGERIA PLC

(UACN)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-24
9.400 NGN   +4.44%
03:40aUac Of Nigeria : 2022 Annual Report
PU
05/15Uac Of Nigeria : Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting of UAC of Nigeria PLC
PU
05/15Uac Of Nigeria : Notices of annual general meeting (agm) -
PU
UAC Of Nigeria : 2022 Annual Report

05/26/2023
2 0 2 2

A N N U A L R E P O R T

Concentrating talent and capital on high potential opportunities in Africa

We are a holding company focused on delivering superior returns through disciplined capital allocation and operational improvement across our portfolio.

Our businesses are in attractive growth sectors and benefit from strong market positions, established brands and wide distribution.

7 6 3

Companies Sectors Strategic partnerships

Companies

Contents

1 Business Overview

6 Corporate Profile

  1. Results at a Glance
  1. Chairman's Statement
  1. Group Managing Director's Report
  1. Segmental Performance Report

2 Governance and Leadership

25 Notice of Annual General Meeting

  1. Directors, Officers and Professional Advisers
  2. Profile of Directors

33 Leadership Profiles: Subsidiary and Associate Companies

35 Directors' Report

46 Corporate Governance Audit and Board

Evaluation Report

  1. Human Resources Report
  1. Risk Management Report
  1. Sustainability Report

3 Consolidated Financial Statements

  1. Investor Relations Statement
  2. Certification Pursuant to Section 405(1) of Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020
  3. Statement of Directors' Responsibilities
  1. Audit Committee Report
  2. Independent Auditors' Report

76 Consolidated and Separate Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive income

78 Consolidated and Separate Statements of

Financial Position

80 Consolidated and Separate Statements of Changes in Equity

83 Consolidated and Separate Statements of

Cash Flows

4 Other National Disclosures

  1. Shareholding Structure
  2. Statement of Value Added
  3. Five Year Financial Summary - Group
  4. Five Year Financial Summary - Company

5 Shareholders' Information

  1. Shareholders' Information
  2. Share Capital History
  1. Unclaimed Dividends
  2. Proxy Form
  3. Registrar's Forms

6 National Footprint

190 List of Distributors and Key Locations

4

annual report 2022

Five Pillars for Value Creation

People

We believe that people are our greatest asset and invest in attracting, retaining, developing, managing, and rewarding talented individuals across our businesses.

Capital

We work with

our subsidiaries

and associate companies to allocate capital in a manner that maximises risk adjusted returns. We have set an expected return threshold of 25%.

Technology

We believe that

technology is a powerful tool for improving productivity and seek to drive continuous improvement across our most important processes.

Sustainability

We are conscious that our businesses operate in the context of the broader environment and are committed to improving ESG practices across the UACN Group.

Governance and Controls

We believe that

good governance

is at the core

of enduring

businesses. At UACN, we are committed to exercising proper oversight over our subsidiary and associate companies.

Disclaimer

UAC of Nigeria plc published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 07:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
