|
UAC Of Nigeria : 2022 Annual Report
2 0 2 2
A N N U A L R E P O R T
Concentrating talent and capital on high potential opportunities in Africa
We are a holding company focused on delivering superior returns through disciplined capital allocation and operational improvement across our portfolio.
Our businesses are in attractive growth sectors and benefit from strong market positions, established brands and wide distribution.
7 6 3
Companies Sectors Strategic partnerships
Companies
Contents
1 Business Overview
6 Corporate Profile
-
Results at a Glance
-
Chairman's Statement
-
Group Managing Director's Report
-
Segmental Performance Report
2 Governance and Leadership
25 Notice of Annual General Meeting
-
Directors, Officers and Professional Advisers
-
Profile of Directors
33 Leadership Profiles: Subsidiary and Associate Companies
35 Directors' Report
46 Corporate Governance Audit and Board
Evaluation Report
-
Human Resources Report
-
Risk Management Report
-
Sustainability Report
3 Consolidated Financial Statements
-
Investor Relations Statement
-
Certification Pursuant to Section 405(1) of Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020
-
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities
-
Audit Committee Report
-
Independent Auditors' Report
76 Consolidated and Separate Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive income
78 Consolidated and Separate Statements of
Financial Position
80 Consolidated and Separate Statements of Changes in Equity
83 Consolidated and Separate Statements of
Cash Flows
4 Other National Disclosures
-
Shareholding Structure
-
Statement of Value Added
-
Five Year Financial Summary - Group
-
Five Year Financial Summary - Company
5 Shareholders' Information
-
Shareholders' Information
-
Share Capital History
-
Unclaimed Dividends
-
Proxy Form
-
Registrar's Forms
6 National Footprint
190 List of Distributors and Key Locations
Five Pillars for Value Creation
People
We believe that people are our greatest asset and invest in attracting, retaining, developing, managing, and rewarding talented individuals across our businesses.
Capital
We work with
our subsidiaries
and associate companies to allocate capital in a manner that maximises risk adjusted returns. We have set an expected return threshold of 25%.
Technology
We believe that
technology is a powerful tool for improving productivity and seek to drive continuous improvement across our most important processes.
Sustainability
We are conscious that our businesses operate in the context of the broader environment and are committed to improving ESG practices across the UACN Group.
Governance and Controls
We believe that
good governance
is at the core
of enduring
businesses. At UACN, we are committed to exercising proper oversight over our subsidiary and associate companies.
Disclaimer
UAC of Nigeria plc published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 07:39:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about UAC OF NIGERIA PLC
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
111 B
241 M
241 M
|Net income 2023
|
-
-
-
|Net Debt 2023
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2023
|-
|Yield 2023
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
27 506 M
59,7 M
59,7 M
|Capi. / Sales 2023
|0,25x
|EV / Sales 2024
|
|Nbr of Employees
|1 388
|Free-Float
|74,0%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|SELL
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Last Close Price
|9,40 NGN
|Average target price
|9,65 NGN
|Spread / Average Target
|2,61%