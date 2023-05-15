Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. UAC of Nigeria PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UACN   NGUACN000006

UAC OF NIGERIA PLC

(UACN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-14
8.400 NGN    0.00%
03:05pUac Of Nigeria : Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting of UAC of Nigeria PLC
PU
10:55aUac Of Nigeria : Notices of annual general meeting (agm) -
PU
04/29Uac Of Nigeria : UACN Q1 2023 Unaudited Financial Statements
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

UAC of Nigeria : Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting of UAC of Nigeria PLC

05/15/2023 | 03:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVENthat theAnnual General MeetingofUAC of NigeriaPLC(the "Company") will be held atFestival Hotel,Diamond Estate, Amuwo Odofin, LagosonWednesday21June2023,at 10.00amin order to transact the following businesses:


ORDINARY BUSINESS
1.To lay before members the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended31December
2022,and the Report of the Directors, Auditors and Audit Committee thereon.
2.To declare a dividend.
3.To re-electMr. Daniel Agbor who isretiring by rotation.
4.To authorize the Directors to fix the remuneration of the External Auditors for the2023Financial
Year.
5.To elect members of the Statutory Audit Committee.
6.To disclose the Remuneration of Managers of the Company.

View Notice

Attachments

Disclaimer

UAC of Nigeria plc published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 19:04:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about UAC OF NIGERIA PLC
03:05pUac Of Nigeria : Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting of UAC of Nigeria PLC
PU
10:55aUac Of Nigeria : Notices of annual general meeting (agm) -
PU
04/29Uac Of Nigeria : UACN Q1 2023 Unaudited Financial Statements
PU
04/29Uac Of Nigeria : UACN Q1 2023 Earnings Release
PU
04/28Uac Of Nigeria : Earnings release
PU
04/28UAC of Nigeria PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/28Uac Of Nigeria : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2023
PU
04/14Uac Of Nigeria : UACN FY 2022 Results Conference Call Transcript
PU
04/06Transcript : UAC of Nigeria PLC, 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 06, 2023
CI
04/01Uac Of Nigeria : Notice of closed period
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 111 B 242 M 242 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 24 580 M 53,4 M 53,4 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,22x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 1 388
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart UAC OF NIGERIA PLC
Duration : Period :
UAC of Nigeria PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,40 NGN
Average target price 9,65 NGN
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Managers and Directors
Folasope Babasola Aiyesimoju Chief Executive Officer, Group MD & Director
Dele Ijaiya-Oladipo Group Finance Director & Director
Daniel Owor Agbor Non-Executive Chairman
Vitus Chidiebere Ezinwa Director & Chief Operating Officer
Ayomipo Wey Secretary & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UAC OF NIGERIA PLC-18.05%53
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer