UAC of Nigeria : Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting of UAC of Nigeria PLC

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVENthat theAnnual General MeetingofUAC of NigeriaPLC(the "Company") will be held atFestival Hotel,Diamond Estate, Amuwo Odofin, LagosonWednesday21June2023,at 10.00amin order to transact the following businesses:



ORDINARY BUSINESS

1. To lay before members the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December

2022, and the Report of the Directors, Auditors and Audit Committee thereon.

2. To declare a dividend.

3. To re - elect Mr. Daniel Agbor who is retiring by rotation .

4. To authorize the Directors to fix the remuneration of the External Auditors for the 202 3 Financial

Year.

5. To elect members of the Statutory Audit Committee.

6. To disclose the Remuneration of Managers of the Company.

