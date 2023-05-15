UAC of Nigeria : Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting of UAC of Nigeria PLC

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVENthat theAnnual General MeetingofUAC of NigeriaPLC(the "Company") will be held atFestival Hotel,Diamond Estate, Amuwo Odofin, LagosonWednesday21June2023,at 10.00amin order to transact the following businesses:
ORDINARY BUSINESS
1.To lay before members the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended31December
2022,and the Report of the Directors, Auditors and Audit Committee thereon.
2.To declare a dividend.
3.To re-electMr. Daniel Agbor who isretiring by rotation.
4.To authorize the Directors to fix the remuneration of the External Auditors for the2023Financial
Year.
5.To elect members of the Statutory Audit Committee.
6.To disclose the Remuneration of Managers of the Company.
View Notice
Disclaimer
UAC of Nigeria plc published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 19:04:10 UTC.