To update to ensure compliance with CAMA by removing the

The following text will be inserted after "thereon" on

the last line

"except where the transfer or issuance was effected

electronically through the Central Securities

Clearing System" So the Regulation reads as follows:

Every certificate for shares or debentures or representing any other form of security (other than letters of allotment or script certificates) shall be under the Seal and shall bear the autographic signatures of one or more Directors and the Secretary provided that if there shall be for the time being in force a resolution of the Directors adopting some method of mechanical signature which is controlled by the Auditors or by transfer auditors appointed by the Directors, any signature (if authorised by such resolution) may be effected by the method so adopted. Every certificate for shares shall specify the number and class distinguishing numbers (if any) of the shares to which it relates and

the amount paid up thereon, except where the transfer or issuance was effected electronically through the Central Securities Clearing System.

The joint holders of a share shall be jointly andseverally liable to pay all calls in respect thereof.

Subject to such of the restrictions of these Articles as may be applicable, any Member may transfer all or any of his Shares by instrument in writing or by

electronic instrument of transfer and in the usual

common form or any other form which the Directors may approve, and unless and until otherwise provided by statute such transfer shall be signed by or on behalf of transferor and transferee.