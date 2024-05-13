NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting of UAC of Nigeria PLC (the "Company" or "UAC") will be held at Festival Hotel, Diamond Estate, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos on Thursday, 20 June 2024 at 10.00am in order to transact the following businesses:
ORDINARY BUSINESS
- To lay before members the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023, and the Report of the Directors, Auditors and Audit Committee thereon.
- To declare a dividend.
- To re-elect the following Directors who are retiring by rotation:
- Mr. Bolaji Odunsi, and
- Mr. Khalifa Biobaku.
- To authorize the Directors to fix the remuneration of the External Auditors for the 2024 Financial Year.
- To elect members of the Statutory Audit Committee.
- To disclose the Remuneration of Managers of the Company.
SPECIAL BUSINESS
- To fix the remuneration of Directors.
- To approve the appointment of Mr. Adebolanle Badejo as a Director.
-
To consider and if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution of the Company, details of which are explained in note 11 to this Annual General Meeting's notice:
"That a general mandate be and is hereby given, authorizing the Company through the Directors to enter into recurrent transactions with related parties or companies until reviewed by the Company at an Annual General Meeting."
-
To consider and if thought fit, pass the following sub-joined resolutions as a Special resolution of the Company:
"a) That the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company be and are hereby amended by altering same in the manner indicated in Annexure 1.1
- That the Directors be and are hereby authorized to take all such lawful steps, pass all requisite resolutions, and do all such other lawful acts and/or things as may be necessary for and/or incidental to giving effect to this resolution."
1 This Annexure is available on the Company's Website: www.uacnplc.com
Dated this 13th day of May 2024
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
AYOMIPO WEY
COMPANY SECRETARY
FRC/2013/NBA/00000003124
NOTES
-
PROXY
Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at this meeting is also entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote in his/her stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. A proxy form must be completed and deposited at the office of the Company's Registrar, Africa Prudential PLC, 220B Ikorodu Road, Palmgrove, Lagos or sent via email to cxc@africaprudential.comnot later than 48 hours before the time fixed for the meeting.
- STAMPING OF PROXY
The Company has made arrangements at its cost for the stamping of duly completed and signed proxy forms submitted to the Company's Registrars within the stipulated timeline.
- CLOSURE OF REGISTER
The Register of Members and Transfer Books will be closed from 7 June to 13 June 2024 (both dates inclusive) for the purpose of updating the Register of Members and payment of Dividend.
- DIVIDEND
Directors have recommended to members, the payment of a dividend of 22 Kobo per share. A resolution to this effect will be put to the meeting for the approval of members. If the Dividend recommended by the Directors is approved by members at the Annual General Meeting, cash Dividend will be paid, subject to withholding tax, on 21 June 2024 to the shareholders whose names appear in the Company's Register of Members at the close of business on 6 June 2024.
Shareholders are advised to complete the E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form, which is available at E- Dividend Mandate Activation Formand forward same to the Registrar, Africa Prudential PLC at their office at 220B, Ikorodu Road, Palmgrove, Lagos or send via email to cxc@africaprudential.comto enable direct credit of their cash dividend on 21 June 2024.
- NOMINATION TO THE STATUTORY AUDIT COMMITTEE
Pursuant to Section 404(6) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 ("CAMA"), any member may nominate a shareholder as a member of the Statutory Audit Committee by giving notice in writing of such nomination. Such notice shall reach the Company Secretary not later than 30 May 2024 being at least 21 days before the Annual General Meeting. Section 404 (5) CAMA provides that all members of the Statutory Audit Committee must be financially literate and at least one member shall be a member of a professional accounting body in Nigeria established by an Act of the National Assembly. We therefore request that nominations be accompanied by a copy of the nominee's curriculum vitae.
- RIGHT OF SECURITIES' HOLDERS TO ASK QUESTIONS
Shareholders and other holders of the Company's securities have a right to ask questions not only at the meeting, but also in writing prior to the meeting, and such questions must be submitted to the Company on or before 18 June 2024.
- UNCLAIMED DIVIDENDS
Shareholders who are yet to claim their outstanding dividends are hereby advised to complete the e- dividend registration form by downloading the Registrar's E-DividendMandate Activation Form,which is available at Afric-Prudential-EDMMS-Form_2018(3).pdfand submit to the Registrars at Africa Prudential
PLC, 220b Ikorodu Road, Palmgrove Lagos or their respective banks for the purpose of claiming their outstanding dividends.
A list of shareholders who are yet to claim their dividends as of 31 March 2024, is available on the Company's Website at www.uacnplc.com.
- BIOGRAPHICAL DETAILS OF THE DIRECTOR FOR RE-ELECTION
In accordance with the provisions of the Company's Articles of Association, the Directors to retire by rotation at the 2024 Annual General Meeting are Mr. Bolaji Odunsi and Mr. Khalifa Biobaku. The retiring Directors, being eligible, offer themselves for re-election. The biographical details of the Directors submitted for re-election are contained in the Annual Report and on the Company's website at www.uacnplc.com.
-
E- ANNUAL REPORT PUBLISHED ON THE WEBSITE
In order to improve delivery of our Annual Report, we have inserted a detachable Form to the Annual Report and hereby request shareholders who wish to receive the Company's Annual Report in an electronic format to complete and return the Form to the Registrars for further processing. In addition, Annual Reports are available online for viewing and download from our website at www.uacnplc.com.
-
VOTING BY INTERESTED PERSONS
In line with the provisions of Rule 20.8(h) Rules Governing Related Party Transaction of Nigerian Exchange Limited, interested persons have undertaken to ensure that their proxies, representatives, or associates shall abstain from voting on resolution 9 above.
- RECURRENT TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES
UAC operates a group structure with subsidiaries and associate companies. By virtue of the group structure, there are routine intercompany and intra-group transactions that occur throughout the year. UAC specifically seeks to promote efficient financial management, with UAC granting working capital support facilities to subsidiary and associate companies and vice versa in furtherance of optimal treasury management. Transactions are carried out on arm's length terms and conditions subject to compliance with the applicable laws and regulations.
ANNEXURE 1 - EXPLANATORY NOTES ON PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE MEMORANDUM AND ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
S/N
CURRENT
PROVISION
IN
ARTICLES
AMENDMENT NEW PROVISION/LANGUAGE
PROPOSED
1.
Interpretation
2. Regulation 2
Reference to
CAMA Cap 2004 LFN be amended to CAMA 2020
To change "The Nigerian Stock Exchange" to the "Nigerian Exchange Limited"
To delete
definition of Nigeria Citizen and Association
To include
definition of electronic form
The Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 as modified or extended from time to time.
"The Stock Exchange" means the Nigerian Exchange Limited or any recognised Stock Exchange on which any security of the Company is for the time being quoted.
"electronic form" shall mean:
- documents or information sent or supplied by electronic means for example by email or software by other means while in an electronic form (for example sending disk by post), and references to electronic copy shall have a corresponding meaning. A document or information is sent or supplied by electronic means if it is sent initially and received at its destination by means of electronic equipment for the processing (which expression includes digital compression) or storage of data and entirely transmitted, conveyed and received by wire, by radio, by optical means or by electromagnetic means; references to electronic means shall have a corresponding meaning;
- a document or information authorized or requested to be sent or supplied in an electronic form must be sent or supplied in a form and by a means the sender or supplier reasonably considers will enable the recipient to read and retain a copy of it; and for this purpose, a
S/N
CURRENT
AMENDMENT
NEW PROVISION/LANGUAGE
PROVISION
IN
PROPOSED
ARTICLES
3.
Regulation 8
document or information can be read only if it
can be read with the naked eye, or to the
extent that it connotes images (for example
photographs, pictures, maps, plans or
drawings) it can be seen with the naked eyes;
Delete
Whenever the share capital is divided into different
reference
to
classes of shares, the right attached to any class
extraordinary
(unless otherwise provided by the terms of issue of the
resolution
and
shares of that class), may, whether or not the
replace
with
Company is being wound up, be modified, varied,
"Special"
extended or surrendered with the written consent of
the holders of at least three-fourths of the issued share
Resolution
of that class or with the sanction of an Extraordinary
Special Resolution passed at a separate General
meeting the provisions of these Articles relating to
general Meetings shall apply, but so that the
necessary quorum shall be two persons at least
holding or representing by proxy one-third of the
issued shares of the class, provided that, if any such
separate General Meeting shall be adjourned by
reason of there being no quorum present, and at the
adjourned Meeting a quorum shall not be present
within fifteen minutes from the time appointed for
such adjourned Meeting, those holders of shares of
the class in question who are present shall be a
quorum. Any holder of shares of the class present in
person or by proxy may demand a poll.
4.
Regulation 10
To
delete
The Directors shall as regards any offer or allotment of
current
shares, comply with such of the provisions of the
Regulation 10
Statutes as may be applicable thereto and in
and
replace
particular shall comply with the Statutes as to the
with
new
minimum subscription on which the Company may
Regulation 10
proceed to an allotment of its shares.
The Director may exercise the powers conferred by
Section 149 of the Act to allot shares of the Company
subject to complying with applicable regulatory
requirements.
5.
Regulation 12
To be deleted
If any shares of the Company are issued for the purpose of raising money to defray the expenses of the construction of any works or buildings, or the provision of any plant which cannot be made profitable for a lengthened period, the Company may, subject to the conditions and restrictions mentioned in Section 113 of the Act, pay interest on so much of such share capital as is for the time being paid up and may charge the same capital as part of the cost of construction of the works or buildings or the provision of plant.
6.
Regulation 15 (1)
To delete
the
Every Member shall be entitled to receive within
reference
to
two/three months after allotment or lodgement of
"of 10 kobo (or
transfer (or within such other period as the conditions
of issues shall provide) one certificate in respect of
S/N
CURRENT PROVISION ARTICLES
IN
AMENDMENT
NEW PROVISION/LANGUAGE
PROPOSED
lesser sum as the Directors shall from time
to time
determine"
each class of shares held by him for all his shares of that class without payment, or several certificates each for one or more of his shares of that class upon payment of 10 Kobo (or lesser sum as the Directorsshall from time to time determine for every certificate after the first: Provided that the Company shall not be bound to issue more than one certificate in respect of a share held jointly by several persons, and delivery thereof to the first holder named in the Register shall be sufficient delivery to all such holders.
7.
8.
9.
Regulation 16
Regulation 23
Regulation 27 (1)
To update to
refer to electronic certificates
To update to ensure compliance with CAMA by removing the
word "and severally"
To update to include electronic instrument of transfer
The following text will be inserted after "thereon" on
the last line
"except where the transfer or issuance was effected
electronically through the Central Securities
Clearing System" So the Regulation reads as follows:
Every certificate for shares or debentures or representing any other form of security (other than letters of allotment or script certificates) shall be under the Seal and shall bear the autographic signatures of one or more Directors and the Secretary provided that if there shall be for the time being in force a resolution of the Directors adopting some method of mechanical signature which is controlled by the Auditors or by transfer auditors appointed by the Directors, any signature (if authorised by such resolution) may be effected by the method so adopted. Every certificate for shares shall specify the number and class distinguishing numbers (if any) of the shares to which it relates and
the amount paid up thereon, except where the transfer or issuance was effected electronically through the Central Securities Clearing System.
The joint holders of a share shall be jointly andseverally liable to pay all calls in respect thereof.
Subject to such of the restrictions of these Articles as may be applicable, any Member may transfer all or any of his Shares by instrument in writing or by
electronic instrument of transfer and in the usual
common form or any other form which the Directors may approve, and unless and until otherwise provided by statute such transfer shall be signed by or on behalf of transferor and transferee.
S/N
10.
CURRENT
PROVISION IN ARTICLES
Regulation 27 (2) &
(4)
AMENDMENT PROPOSED
To be deleted
NEW PROVISION/LANGUAGE
(2) Every such transfer of shares shall beaccompanied by a declaration signed by the transferee in one or other of the following forms or in such form substantially to the same effect as the Directors may approve:
- "I/We hereby declare that I/we am/are not
-
Nigerian citizen(s) or association(s)";
Or
- "I/We hereby declare that I/we am/are (a)
Nigerian citizen(s) or association(s) and that I/we am/are not acquiring the shares, the subject of this transfer, as the nominee(s) of any person who is not a Nigerian citizen or association and in consideration of this transfer being accepted by the Directors for registration undertake to advise the Directors forthwith upon my/our/any one of us or any person for whom I/we am/are a nominee in respect of the said shares ceasing to be (a) Nigerian citizen(s) or association(s)"
- The Directors shall by notice in writing require any member to transfer all the shares registered in his name in the Company's Register of Members to a transferee who shall sign the declaration in the form set out in sub-paragraph (2) (ii) of this Article, in any of the following circumstances:-
- Upon the Directors ascertaining that a
Member registered in the Company's Register of
Members as a Nigeria citizen or association was not at the time of such registration a Nigerian citizen or association and has not become such in the meantime;
- Upon the Directors ascertaining that the person for whom a Member is a nominee (and in respect of whom a declaration in the form set out in sub paragraph (2) (ii) of this Article was signed by that member) was not a Nigerian citizen or association at the time of the registration of such Member and has not become a Nigerian citizen or association in the meantime;
- Upon the Directors ascertaining that a member (who has signed a declaration in the form set out in sub-paragraph (2) (ii) of this Article) has failed to advise the Directors of the change of status of either himself or the person for whom he is a nominee in accordance with the undertakings contained in the declaration made by him in accordance with sub- paragraph (2) (ii) of this Article;
- Where a member having advised the Directors in accordance with the undertaking contained in the declaration made by him in accordance with sub-paragraph (2) (ii) of this Article
S/N
CURRENT
AMENDMENT
PROVISION
IN
PROPOSED
ARTICLES
NEW PROVISION/LANGUAGE
that he has ceased to be a Nigerian citizen or association does not within fourteen days of advisingthe Directors as aforesaid transfer all the shares registered in his name to (a) Nigerian citizen(s) or association(s) who shall sign a declaration in the form set out in sub-paragraph (2) (ii) of this Article;
- Where a Member having advised the Directors in accordance with the undertaking contained in the declaration made by him in accordance with sub-paragraph (2) (ii) of this Article that the person for whom he is a nominee has ceased to be a Nigerian citizen or association does not within fourteen days of advising the Director as aforesaid either satisfy the Directors that the person for whom such a Member was a nominee has in the meantime assigned his interest to a Nigerian citizen or association or transfer all the shares registered in his name to a transferee who shall sign a declaration in the form set out in sub-paragraph (2) (ii) of this Article.
If such member shall refuse or fail to effect such transfer within 21 days of the service upon him of the said notice, the Directors shall by a resolution of the Directors to that effect declare all the shares registered in the name of such Member in the
Company's register of members to be forfeited and
the provision of Article 43 to 45 of these Articles inclusive shall apply mutatis mutandis to such forfeiture provided that the Directors may only sell or otherwise dispose of the forfeited shares under Article 43 to (a) Nigerian citizen(s) or association(s) who shall sign a declaration in the form set out in sub- paragraph (2) (ii) of this Article.
11.
12.
Regulation 27 (3)
Regulation 30
To be deleted
To be deleted
- The directors shall refuse to allot shares or to register any transfer of shares if such allotment or transfer would cause the number of shares held by Nigerian Citizens or associations to fall below such percentage of the total paid up share capital as may from time to time be required to be held by Nigerian citizens or associations under the NigerianInvestment Promotion Commission Act 1995 or any amendments there or any other legislation applicable to the Company.
The Directors may also decline to recognise any instrument of transfer unless:-
- The instrument of transfer is accompanied by the certificate of the shares to which it relates, and such other evidence as the Directors may reasonably require to show the right of the transferor to make the transfer; and
- The instrument of transfer is in respect of only one class of share.
S/N
CURRENT
AMENDMENT
PROVISION
IN
PROPOSED
ARTICLES
13.
Regulation 31
To be deleted
NEW PROVISION/LANGUAGE
The Directors shall also refuse to register any form of transfer of shares which does not contain a declaration in one of the forms required by paragraph (2) of Article 27.
If the Directors refuse to register a transfer they shall, within one month after the date on which the transfer was lodged with the Company, send to the transferee notice of the refusal.
14.
15.
Regulation 34
Regulations 39-45
To insert
the
In the case of the death of a member, the survivor
word
"interest
or survivors where the deceased was a joint holder,
in the" after the
and the legal personal representatives of the
word
"his"
on
deceased where he was a sole holder, is the only
the fourth line person recognized by the Company as having any
title to his interest in the shares; but nothing herein
contained shall release the estate of a deceased
holder (whether sole or joint) from any liability in
respect of any share which had been jointly held by
him
To
delete 39. Where shares are forfeited by a shareholder in
Regulations 39- accordance with the provisions of the Act, such 45 and replace forfeiture shall be in accordance with the Act.
with a new
Regulation 39 39. If a Member fails to pay the whole or any part of any call or installment of a call on the day appointed
for payment thereof, the Directors may at any time thereafter during such time as any part of the call or instalment remains unpaid, serve a notice on him requiring payment of so much of the call or instalment as is unpaid, together with any interest and expenses which may have accrued by reason of such non- payment.
- The notice shall name a further day (not earlier than the expiration of fourteen days from the day of service of the notice) on or before which the payment required by the notice is to be made. It shall also name the place where payment is to be made, and shall state that, in the event of non-payment at or before the time appointed, the shares in respect of which the call was made will be liable to be forfeited.
- If the requirements of any such notice as aforesaid are not complied with, any share in respect of which the notice has been given may at any time thereafter, before the payment required by the notice has been made, be forfeited by a resolution of the directors to that effect.
- A forfeiture of shares shall include alldividends in respect of the shares not actually paid before the forfeiture, notwithstanding that they shall have been declared.
S/N
CURRENT
AMENDMENT
PROVISION
IN
PROPOSED
ARTICLES
NEW PROVISION/LANGUAGE
43. (1) Subject to Article 27 (4) a forfeited share may be sold or otherwise disposed of on such terms and in such manner as the Directors think fit, and at any time before a sale or disposition the forfeiture may be cancelled on such terms as the Directors think fit.
16.
Regulation 52
Tobe amended to allow/permit
the board
(2) The Company may receive the consideration, if any, given for the share on any sale or disposition thereof, and may execute a transfer of the share in favour of the person to whom the share is sold or disposed, and he shall thereupon be registered as the holder of the share, and shall not be bound to see to the application of the purchase money, if any, nor shall his title to the share be affected by any irregularity or invalidity in the proceedings in reference to the forfeiting, sale or disposal of the share and the remedy of any member or person aggrieved by such sale or disposal shall be in damages only and against the Company exclusively.
- A person whose shares have been forfeited shall cease to be a Member in respect of the forfeited shares, but shall, until the shares are otherwise disposed of, remain liable to pay to the Company all monies which, at the date of forfeiture, were payable by him to the Company in respect of the shares; but his liability shall cease if and when the Company shall have received payment in full of all such monies in respect of the shares with interest hereon at the rate of 10 percent per annum from the date of forfeiture until payment.
-
(1) Notice of any forfeiture shall be given to the holder of the share
forfeited or to the person entitled by transmission to the share forfeited, as the case may be. An entry of the forfeiture, with the date thereof, shall be made in the register of Members opposite the share. No forfeiture shall be in any manner invalidated by any omission or neglect to give such notice or to make such entry as aforesaid.
- A Statutory declaration in writing that the declarant is a Director or the Secretary of the Company and that a share in the company has been duly forfeited on a date stated in the declaration, shall be conclusive evidence of the facts therein stated as against all persons claiming to be entitled to the share.
The Company may from time to time by Ordinary resolutions increase the share capital by such sum, to be divided into shares of such amount as the resolution shall prescribe.
